3 High-Yield Monthly Paying Blue Chips You'll Want To Own

While I consider all three of these dividends safe during recessions, their prices are likely to decline, potentially by a lot. Thus it's important to always use good risk management and asset allocation.

Today all three monthly blue-chips are 5% to 14% overvalued, making them great watchlist ideas, but a "hold" for new money today.

Each has a solid business model capable of generating safe dividends, good scalability, and good to great management teams you can trust to safely grow the payouts over time.

Realty Income, STAG Industrial and Main Street Capital are three great monthly paying blue-chips (or SWANs) that I can recommend to readers and eventually plan to buy myself.

Monthly dividend stocks can be a great way to help pay the bills, but you need to be careful what companies you trust with your money.

(Source: imgflip)

Like many of you, my love of dividends stems mostly from my desire to eventually achieve financial independence by being able to live off my safe and steadily rising passive income stream.

A diversified enough portfolio of dividend blue-chips (100 to 200) can create an approximately constant stream of daily or at least weekly income to help pay the bills. However, since most investors only want to own 20 to 30 companies (a good rule of thumb for most people) this explains the popularity of monthly paying dividend stocks.

After all, while most income payers distribute on a quarterly basis, bills come due each month. Thus it's nice to have some of your holdings pay you on the same schedule as your actual expenses.

However, the love of monthly dividends is well known on Wall Street, which is why this payout format is popular among BDCs and CEFs. The trouble is that most such stocks offer dangerous/variable payouts over time due to being run in an unsustainable fashion.

Fortunately, there are a handful of safe monthly dividend stocks that I can recommend. Today I wanted to highlight three of my favorites, Realty Income (O), STAG Industrial (STAG), and Main Street Capital (MAIN).

Each of these companies has an 8+ quality rating on my proprietary quality score (which considers dividend safety, business model viability, and management quality). That makes each a blue-chip quality company (and two are SWAN stocks) worthy of keeping on your radar to add to your portfolio at the right valuation.

Sadly that isn't today since all of these monthly blue-chips are between 5% to 14% overvalued. However, at the right price not just are all three a great source of generous, safe and growing monthly income, but they can also deliver long-term double-digit total returns.

Realty Income: The Original Monthly SWAN Stock

When it comes to safe monthly dividend stocks Realty Income stands out as the ultimate sleep well at night or SWAN stock. The REIT was founded in 1969 making it one of the oldest REITs in the country (REITs were created by Congress in 1960). It IPOd in 1994 and has raised its dividend every year since.

Company Yield TTM Payout Ratio Simply Safe Dividends Safety Score (Out of 100) Sensei Dividend Safety Score (Out of 5) Sensei Quality Score (Out of 11) Realty Income 4.0% 82% 80 (safe) 5 (Very Safe) 10 (SWAN) Safe Level (by sector) NA 90% or less 61 or higher 4 or higher 8 or higher

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, earnings supplement)

Realty's modest payout ratio of 82%, when combined with its incredibly stable, recession resistant and diversified business model (more on this in a moment) creates one of the safest dividends in REITdom. And thanks to its industry-leading quality management team, that earns it a 10/11 quality score that makes it one of the highest quality dividend stocks in America.

Company Net Debt/EBITDA Interest Coverage Ratio S&P Credit Rating Average Interest Cost Realty Income 5.5 4.5 A- 3.9% Safe Level 5.5 or below 2 or above BBB- or higher below 5%

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, F.A.S.T Graphs, earnings supplement)

A big reason for Realty's high dividend safety and quality scores is due to how conservative management is with debt. Realty's consistently high-interest coverage and low (by REIT standards) leverage have earned it one of just 8 "A" credit ratings in the sector and grants it access to vast amounts of low-cost borrowing.

(Source: earnings supplement)

88% of that debt is fixed-rate, with an average duration of 7.3 years. This locks in the profitably on Realty's investments and minimizes interest rate risk to its business model.

(Source: earnings supplement)

Anyone worried that rising rates in the future could make it harder for Realty to grow needs to remember it's been around since 1969 and has thrived despite 10-year yields as high as 16%.

(Source: earnings supplement)

Similarly, the REIT's credit metrics are nowhere near violating its debt covenants, which is what caused 87% of REITs to cut or suspend their dividends during the Financial Crisis.

(Source: O earnings presentation)

But unlike its leverage happy peers, Realty has always been cautious with debt, which is why its peak leverage ratio during the Great Recession was 5.9 (today sector average is 5.8) while the median REIT's debt/EBITDA was a sky-high 8.8. Similarly, its fixed-charge coverage ratio (operating cash flow/all fixed charges, including interest) bottomed at 3.0, double the amount required by its bond covenants.

That fortress-like balance sheet is why Realty has $2.2 billion in liquidity, enough to cover all its planned acquisitions this year. Basically, this REIT has access to a mountain of cheap growth capital that management can use to execute on its long-term growth plan, which is to provide safe and growing dividends (about 4% to 5% per year) for the foreseeable future.

But a safe and steadily growing monthly dividend and access to a mountain of low-cost debt is just one reason to love Realty Income. After all, owning this REIT means owning part of a real business and Realty's business model is one that is extremely attractive for conservative income investors.

Realty is a triple net lease REIT meaning it buys single occupant properties and then leases them back to the original owner under long-term (typically 15 year) leases. The tenant pays maintenance, taxes, and insurance costs, and Realty just collects very high margin rent (adjusted EBITDA margin 94.2%) with which to pay the dividend.

Realty's long life has allowed it to grow into the largest triple net lease REIT in America, with

5,876 properties in 49 states, DC and Puerto Rico

Leased to 269 tenants in 49 industries

Average remaining lease 9.2 years

82% of rent from retail, 51% from investment-grade customers

98.3% occupancy

rent recapture: 104.7%

Now some investors believe the media's hype about the "retail apocalypse" and think that Amazon (AMZN) is going to take over the world and kill retail REITs like Realty.

(Source: Hoya Capital Real Estate)

In fact, the "retail apocalypse" doesn't exist. Brick & Mortar sales growth has not dipped below 2.5% annually since 2011. Lots of store closures isn't a sign that traditional retail is dying, just natural creative destruction in which some retailers win while others lose as they battle for market share in a steadily expanding part of the economy.

Realty's business isn't made up of renting to weak and struggling retailers, but thriving ones who also happen to be focused on e-commerce and recession-resistant businesses.

(Source: O investor presentation)

The company's largest single tenant is fellow dividend aristocrat Walgreens (WBA) and its third largest is FedEx (FDX), in its industrial property portfolio. The REIT's lease coverage spread (tenant operating cash flow/rent) remains near a 10 year high of 2.8, a number that indicates thriving tenants and has been gradually rising over time.

Now that doesn't mean that none of Realty's tenants ever run into trouble. Like all REITs, Realty needs to adapt to the times and manage its tenant base.

(Source: O Investor Presentation)

Over the past decade, management has shifted its focus to stronger tenants in healthier and more recession and e-commerce resistant industries focused on convenience and experiential attractions that are less threatened by online sales.

(Source: O investor presentation)

Which is why today management estimates that just 4% of rent is at risk from either a recession or e-commerce. What about all those store closures the media keeps hyping?

Well, Realty's exposure to bankrupt retailers over the past two years comes to less than 1% of rent. This is proof positive that Realty's business model is handling the growth of online retail just fine.

(Source: O investor presentation)

Which explains why the REIT's occupancy has remained excellent, even when the economy was on the skids.

(Source: O investor presentation)

Realty's occupancy hasn't fallen below 96.6% since 1996, not even during the Great Recession. That year the median REIT's occupancy fell to 91.2%, and even the longest economic expansion in history (as of July 1st, 2019) has left Realty with superior occupancy to most of its peers.

This is why Realty Income has delivered AFFO/share growth in 22 of the last 23 years, and at 60% faster growth rates to boot. That's what allowed it to deliver 4.6% CAGR dividend growth since its IPO, almost 60% better than the median S&P 500 REIT.

(Source: O investor presentation)

Ok, so perhaps Realty has a great track record of stable cash flow and income growth in the past. But what about the future? Well the REIT has two main growth catalysts. The first is in the US, where it has several industries into which it can expand its lucrative business model.

(Source: O investor presentation)

The REIT has plenty of growth runway left in US retail but also has the office, industrial and even farmland markets in which it can continue putting money to work.

That includes $519 million in acquisitions in Q1 2019 (at 6.7% cap rates), which puts the REIT well on track to achieve its ambitious growth guidance of $2.25 billion in acquisitions this year.

(Source: O earnings supplement)

Realty Income can afford to grow quickly thanks to the lowest cost of capital of almost any REIT in America (or the world). That includes

total average borrowing cost 3.9%

$845 million secondary (at 5% cost of equity)

funding Sainsbury deal with debt that costs just 2.7%

total cash cost of capital 4.0%

Thanks to such low capital costs Realty can go after top quality properties leased to very strong tenants, in several industries, and even into its latest growth opportunity, Europe.

(Source: O investor presentation)

On April 22nd, Realty announced the $546 million sale-leaseback deal with UK grocery chain Sainsbury's. The 12 property deal has a 5.8% cap rate (2% gross investment spread), will be accretive to Realty's AFFO/share by about 1% this year, and includes 15-year triple net leases.

This is the start of Realty's copying W.P Carey's (WPC) business model of expanding overseas, to make good use of its great access to low-cost growth capital so it can find profitable growth opportunities outside its core US market.

Realty's CEO explained that this first deal is one of many the REIT intends to make on its new continent.

We will continue to grow our international platform as we are well-positioned to capitalize on a significant addressable market in the UK and mainland Europe." - Summit Roy, CEO

Combined the US and Europe hold an estimated $19 trillion in commercial real estate ($1 trillion in sale-leaseback UK potential alone) and Realty Income has already proven it can successfully expand outside retail (and WPC has proven the triple net lease business model can apply to numerous industries).

Management estimates that the triple net lease EU market is about $30 to $35 billion in annual volumes, which means Realty now has double the potential growth market it had last year.

Basically, Realty Income has three competitive advantages that make it, in my view, the hands-down best monthly dividend stock for conservative income investors

experienced, conservative and proven management

the lowest cost of capital in its industry

massive long-term growth runway that will last for decades (and is expandable into other continents as well)

Add it all up and I expect Realty Income to continue delivering market and REIT beating total returns (with lower volatility to boot) for years if not decades to come.

(Source: O investor presentation)

Even more impressive is that during the Great Recession Realty Income was one of the few REITs to not just avoid cutting its dividend but deliver a position total return (between 2007 and 2009). This means that Realty Income is both a great core holding during steady economic times, as well as when the wheels are falling off the proverbial bus and the market is losing its mind with fear.

Don't get me wrong, I'm not saying that future returns will match historical ones since 1994 (when its valuation was much lower), but if you buy Realty at the right time when it's out of favor for whatever reason, then double-digit total returns over the long-term are still possible to obtain.

STAG Industrial: A Fast Growing Monthly Dividend Payer In A Red Hot Space

I consider STAG's dividend safety to be above average, though the highly conservative Simply Safe Dividends (where I'm an analyst) rates it merely average.

Company Yield TTM Payout Ratio Simply Safe Dividends Safety Score (Out of 100) Sensei Dividend Safety Score (Out of 5) Sensei Quality Score (Out of 11) STAG Industrial 4.9% 81% 44 (borderline safe = average) 4 (safe) 8 (Blue-Chip) Safe Level (by industry) NA 75% or less 61 or higher 4 or higher 8 or higher

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends)

"Overall, STAG's dividend looks to be about as safe as the average company's. While STAG is likely a source of reliable dividend income, conservative investors often prefer to have most of their portfolios invested in companies whose dividends appear safer than average." -Simply Safe Dividends (emphasis added)

That's mainly for one reason, which is that SSD attempts to be ultra conservative in order to catch 98% of dividend cuts (since its 2015 founding).

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

STAG's AFFO payout ratio started out very high, because, as with most new REITs, it needed to offer a high enough dividend to attract investor interest, and then grow into a lower payout ratio. It's managed to steadily accomplish this and analysts expect that 2019's payout ratio will hit 80%, inline with the average industrial REIT's payout ratio of 81%, which is also the average for the entire REIT sector.

However, due to the more economically sensitive and cyclical nature of its cash flow, 75% is a payout ratio that I and Simply Safe prefer to see, especially for smaller and less proven REITs (see risk section).

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

This is why I'm actually happy that STAG's monthly dividend has recently been growing at a token amount of just 1%. The lower that payout ratio gets, the more retained cash flow it has to grow its business and the safer the dividend will be whenever a recession finally hits (and cash flow likely dips somewhat).

Fortunately, the REIT has a strong balance sheet, as seen by its low leverage and strong interest coverage. That's what gives it a strong investment grade credit rating and low long-term borrowing costs, the lifeblood of the REIT sector.

Company Net Debt/EBITDA Interest Coverage Ratio Credit Rating Average Interest Cost STAG Industrial 4.8 4.8 BBB (stable) 3.7% Safe Level (by industry) 5.0 or below 2 or above BBB- or higher below 5%

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, F.A.S.T Graphs, earnings supplement)

Low-cost debt is crucial to all REITs but especially one that's growing as fast as STAG. The REIT IPOd in 2011 with 105 properties but has since grown to 395 in 38 states, leased to 359 tenants.

(Source: STAG investor presentation)

The REIT's long-term goal is to grow assets by about 25% per year, and in 2018 it achieved 22% growth via a record $677 million in acquisitions. But as you can see, the REIT isn't just growing for its own sake, but management is highly selective.

Its CEO, Benjamin Butcher, has led the REIT since its IPO and has 26 years of experience in industrial real estate, including at Credit Suisse First Boston and Nomura Asset Capital.

He's the one that's been leading the REIT on its niche focus on non-super primary properties, initially in higher cap rate secondary markets. Secondary markets are those with 25 million to 200 million of leasable space and exclude the largest 29 US metro areas.

(Source: STAG investor presentation)

Thanks to less competition from rival properties, these markets tend to have similar rental growth and good occupancy stability. STAG Capital's goal from its 2003 founding was to arbitrage the lowest maintenance costs and purchase prices (so higher cap rates) on secondary and now primary market properties, to achieve superior long-term risk-adjusted total returns.

(Source: STAG investor presentation)

While 10 years worth of data is insufficient to say for certain that management's thesis is correct, there is no denying that at least nationwide, non-super primary industrial properties have indeed been superior investments, with about double the total returns of their more premium peers.

While a single tenant occupied industrial property on its own can have highly volatile cash flow (should the tenant vacate and rent stop), STAG's thesis is that by steadily expanding its property and tenant base, the REIT will be able to achieve stable cash flows over time, which will support a dividend that eventually grows in line with cash flow (plus steadily rising cash flow multiples that boost total returns).

(Source: STAG earnings supplement)

The REIT has certainly done a good job diversifying with no single city representing more than 9.3% of rent, no single tenant more than 2.2% (and that's the Federal Government), and its largest industry accounting for just 12.2% of revenue.

(Source: STAG earnings supplement)

For 2019 the REIT is expecting to acquire about $775 million in new properties (yet another new record) at average cap rates of 6.75%. That's much lower than in the past (cap rates at IPO were over 9%) but that's largely due to the REIT trying to increase the quality of its property base (ala what Realty Income did when its cost of capital fell over time).

(Source: STAG investor presentation)

While the total industrial property market is between $1 trillion and $1.5 trillion in size, STAG's specific target market is about $250 billion and it currently has 1% market share.

Currently, the REIT is looking at $2.7 billion in potential properties to acquire and has $562 million in buying power under its revolving credit facility. But like all REITs STAG also sells equity opportunistically including

Q1 ATM: $150 million at $27.6 average price (6.3% cost of equity, below projected cap rate of 6.8% in 2019)

$215 million secondary in April at $29.25 per share (5.9% cost of equity)

As long as STAG's cash cost of equity is below the cap rate on new properties the REIT is capable of funding accretive AFFO/share growth with stock alone. Of course, it also leverages new shares with lower cost debt, but always with a focus on preserving a conservative balance sheet that keeps its credit rating strong and future borrowing costs low.

(Source: STAG earnings supplement)

The REIT has no major debt maturing until 2023, by which time the REIT should be much larger and more diversified, and thus have little trouble refinancing those loans at similar if not better terms.

(Source: STAG investor presentation)

The final two sources of growth capital are the 20% of AFFO the REIT retains each year after paying its monthly dividend and opportunistic asset sales that management targets 15% annualized unlevered returns on.

The REIT's track record on such capital recycling is strong in recent years, which is yet another reason management has my confidence. Both that it will be able to achieve the long-term growth plan, but more importantly that it will be able to do so while preserving the dividend, even during a future recession (see risk section).

Speaking of recession, according to FactSet Research, analysts currently expect STAG to grow its AFFO/share by about 4% annually over the next five years, even factoring in a 2020 or 2021 economic downturn that many analysts currently build into their models.

While the REIT is likely to face steeper capital costs during such times (due to a lower stock price and higher cost of equity) that should be balanced out by a skilled management team that's able to lock in much higher cap rates than in recent years (when increased competition has driven up industrial property prices).

That should continue to allow STAG to deliver its market and sector beating returns, as it has done since its 2011 IPO.

(Source: YCharts)

Basically, STAG is a rapidly growing REIT, run by a proven management team, that's higher margin niche focus on non-super primary properties is likely to generate great total returns as well as safe and rising monthly income. And if you buy it at the right price, then you can likely also enjoy double-digit and market-beating total returns over the coming years as well.

Main Street Capital: The Only SWAN Stock In Its Industry

Main Street Capital is one of the few BDCs I recommend and the only SWAN in the industry. While even industry behemoths like Areas Capital (ARCC) struggle to deliver average dividend safety, Main Street achieves one of the few "safe" ratings in the industry, both from me and SSD.

Company Yield TTM Payout Ratio Simply Safe Dividends Safety Score (Out of 100) Sensei Dividend Safety Score (Out of 5) Sensei Quality Score (Out of 11) Main Street Capital 6.1% 88% 68 (safe) 4 (safe) 9 (SWAN) Safe Level (by industry) NA 95% or less 61 or higher 4 or higher 8 or higher

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends)

That's courtesy of three critical competitive advantages the BDC has built up since its IPO, and which have allowed it to maintain its dividend even during the Financial Crisis. In fact, over the past 12 years, Main Street's dividend has grown 86% and totaled $26.28. This means early long-term investors have had most if not all of their initial investments recouped.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

The first competitive advantage is the world-class management team, which owns about 5% of the company and collects about $9.4 million in annual dividends (thus creating a strong incentive to keep the payout safe and growing).

(Source: MAIN investor presentation)

Main Street's top executives are the founders of the BDCs, including Vince Foster, who stepped down as CEO at the end of 2018, and I consider the Jamie Dimon of the industry for his dedication to conservative underwriting and maintaining a safe balance sheet.

Foster, who remains chairman, was replaced by another co-founder, Dwayne Hyzak, a 20 year veteran of the company (long before it IPOd) and who served as the COO before taking over the top job. Other key execs include David Magdol, who is the Chief Investment Officer and was formerly a vice president at the legendary investment bank Lazard (LAZ).

Management expertise and a track record of conservative underwriting is a must in the lower middle market and middle market space that BDCs lend to (over 375,000 subprime small businesses that make up about 1/3 of the US economy). Essentially this means BDCs are "shadow banks" that lend to companies that bigger institutions don't want to touch due to stricter regulations in recent years.

But since these are smaller companies (the generally have revenue under $150 million) risk management is paramount. Main Street's portfolio of assets ($4.1 billion AUM) consists of 183 loans (totaling $2.5 billion) made to a highly diversified group of companies, both by industry and geography. The BDC also manages $1.2 billion under its asset management business (the lucrative fees benefit investors unlike with most BDCs). Main Street's asset management fees are 1% of assets and 10% of profits above a pre-determined hurdle rate.

Including equity stakes, Main Street's investments come to 195 companies.

(Source: MAIN factsheet)

The average loan is for five years (2.9 years average remaining duration), is for $11.9 million and the single biggest loan represents just 2.6% of the portfolio. The average loan represents under 1% of the portfolio, which in this high-risk industry is a conservative approach income investors should appreciate.

The BDC has three kinds of loans it makes.

Lower Middle Market loans (highest risk): 11.4% average yield

Middle Market loans: 9.5% average yield (6% to 10% target)

Private loans: 10.5% average yield (8% to 12% target)

The companies borrowing from Main Street are primarily trying to refinance or do leveraged buyouts of smaller rivals.

(Source: MAIN investor presentation)

Main Street's secret to success isn't just in lending to small companies but in partnering with their management. For example, it takes equity in 97% of its LMM loan clients, averaging 40% ownership stakes. By owning so much of the companies it lends to Main Street enjoys both dividends and capital appreciation (including when it sells the loans or its stakes in these businesses). In total, the BDC's unrealized gains on its equity positions stand at $208 million at the end of Q1 2019.

The BDC is also highly disciplined at risk management, with the LMM portfolio being 99% first lien, meaning in the event of bankruptcy, Main Street is first in line to collect what it's owed from asset sales.

In the Middle Market portfolio, 96% of the loans are secured, 87% is first lien debt, and the average interest rate (floating rate, for positive exposure in rising rate environment) is 4.5% above its credit facility interest rate.

The private loan portfolio is 92% secured and first lien, and 87% floating rate, with average interest rates 5.5% above Main Street's borrowing costs.

Just six of its loans are in non-accrual basis (companies can't make payments) representing 3.9% of invested capital and 2.6% of the portfolio's value.

Basically, Main Street's business is making relatively (for its industry) lower-risk loans, but that are extremely lucrative, especially factoring in its equity stakes.

In total, the value of the loan portfolio is worth 109% of the initial investment, with the LMM portfolio worth 121%, and its equity stakes averaging 76% unrealized capital gains. Mainstreet's profitable loans and equity investments show the kind of strong underwriting discipline that management is famous for (MAIN is the JPMorgan of the industry in terms of quality).

But despite making far less risky loans than many of its peers (who sometimes reach for yields of 14+%) and being highly selective with who it lends to, Main Street continues to grow rapidly. That's both in terms of investment income and the more important distributable net investment income or NII (what pays the dividend).

(Source: MAIN factsheet)

Since its IPO Main Street's DNII/share has grown 263%, or 11.3% CAGR. In an industry in which NII/share barely grows at all (and shrinks at poorly run BDCs) Main Street is a long-term growth rockstar.

(Source: MAIN investor presentation)

Yet Main Street has accomplished the best growth in its industry while maintaining one of the most conservative balance sheets. Even after Congress passed new regulations allowing BDCs to have debt/NAV ratios as high as 2.0 (double the previous limit) Main Street's leverage ratio has remained a conservative 0.67. Similarly, the interest coverage ratio of 4.7 is far above the 3.5 that's safe for the industry. This explains why Mainstreet enjoys one of the best credit ratings in the industry, BBB stable from S&P.

(Source: MAIN investor presentation)

What's more, the debt it does have is well staggered, allowing for longer-term and opportunistic investments, both in terms of higher-yielding (but still safe) loans and equity investments. Including its $95 million revolving credit facility accordion option Main Street's total liquidity is nearly $500 million today, enough to grow its portfolio by about 20%. That's compared to $42 million in new LMM investments in Q1 or about $168 million on an annualized basis.

The second competitive advantage is its cost structure, courtesy of being one of the few internally managed BDCs.

(Source: MAIN investor presentation)

Unlike most of its peers, management works directly for investors, as paid employees, rather than outsourced management paid via hedge-fund-like fees (as high as 2% of assets and 20% of profits). Such external management fees create the incentive to grow assets as large as possible, even if it requires non-accretive dilution of shareholders and making riskier loans (Prospect Capital is famous for this).

Another benefit of internal management is that Main Street's cost structure, at 1.4% operating expenses/assets, is less than half that of its peers, and significantly lower than even most commercial banks. Lower costs mean Main Street is able to remain wildly profitable (DNII margin of 68% in Q1 2019) while making safer loans and with less leverage that risks magnifying losses during a recession when default rates naturally rise.

Finally, there's the advantage Main Street enjoys in terms of its cost of capital, specifically its ability to literally print free money with which to invest in profitable growth.

Since its IPO the BDC has raised $1.3 billion in accretive equity including $35.8 million under the ATM in Q1 2019.

(Source: MAIN investor presentation)

But thanks to its proven track record of conservative lending, steady long-term growth, and the best dividend track record in the industry, Main Street enjoys a well-deserved premium to NAV (book value). Since its IPO the BDC's median P/NAV has been 1.45 meaning that it was able to sell $1 in assets for $1.45.

This means Wall Street is saying that money invested with Main Street won't just be returned but will grow exponentially over time, thus explaining the high premium. A premium that means each new share sold to raise growth capital automatically increases the value of all existing shares.

Or to put another way, in the world of pass-through stocks (which includes BDCs and REITs) winners keep on winning.

(Source: MAIN factsheet)

Main Street's shareholder-friendly structure and management are why it's been able to grow NAV (book value) per share by 5.9% CAGR or 90% since IPO. That may not sound like much but remember that heavy shareholder dilution plus the fact that most BDC loans are for three to five years, means that growing NAV/share at all is very challenging in this industry.

Main Street's executional excellence is also what allowed it to institute a bi-annual special dividend in 2013, which it has since maintained. But that will soon be changing. Here's what its former CEO told analysts at the Q3 conference call.

"We are now in a position due to the size, diversity, and maturation of our business model to begin the conversion of our supplemental dividends and the regular monthly dividends. We envision making this transition over the next five years...our long-term goal over the transition period will be to continue to grow our total annual dividends at a level consistent with what we have delivered in the past." - Vince Foster, former CEO (emphasis added)

Main Street plans to not just absorb the supplemental dividend into the regular one, but also grow that regular dividend at its historic 2% to 3% rate, meaning industry leading payout growth is likely for the foreseeable future (and average yield over time should be between 6% and 8%).

This, in turn, should continue to allow Main Street to deliver total returns that are not just superior to most BDCs and regional banks, but even the broader market, both the S&P 500 and the Russell 2000 (small cap stocks).

(Source: MAIN factsheet)

Basically, Main Street Capital is the only SWAN BDC in America, and indeed the Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) of its industry. That's why I consider it a safe high-yield monthly dividend stock, even for retirees looking to fund expenses during their golden years.

And if you buy Main Street (and STAG and Realty) at the right prices, then you can enjoy not just generous, safe and growing monthly income, but market-beating total returns as well.

Valuation/Total Return: Generous Yield And Double-Digit Return Potential...If You Buy At The Right Price

I only recommend (or buy) dividend stocks that I think can deliver safe and rising dividends throughout the economic cycle AND whose combination of yield, long-term growth, and valuation are likely to result in strong total returns.

Company Yield 5-Year Expected Earnings Growth Total Return Expected (No Valuation Change) Valuation-Adjusted Total Return Potential (5-10 Years CAGR) Realty Income 4.0% 5% 9% 6.0% to 7.8% STAG Industrial 4.9% 4% 8.9% 6.1% to 8.3% Main Street Capital 6.1% 2% to 3% 8.1% to 9.1% 7.1% to 8.7% S&P 500 1.9% 6.6% 8.5% 1% to 7%

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends, F.A.S.T Graphs, Morningstar, management guidance, Yardeni Research, Yahoo Finance, Multipl.com, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, Dividend Yield Theory, Moneychimp, analyst estimates)

Compared to the S&P 500 all three blue-chips are offering attractive yields, which explains why they remain popular with monthly dividend-seeking investors. More importantly, those safe dividends are probably dependable even during a recession, and likely to rise at 2.5% to 5% long-term growth rates.

However, you'll note that none of these three have particularly fast growth rates (20-year median S&P 500 dividend growth is 6.6%). That's why valuation is so crucial because the only way to earn double-digit total returns on slow-growing businesses is in purchasing shares at discounts to fair value.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

For Realty and STAG, you can see that both stocks are having a great 2019 so far and as a result are trading above their historical P/FFO ratios (REIT equivalent of a PE ratio).

Company P/FFO Historical P/FFO Growth Baked Into Current Price Analyst 5-Year Forward Growth Consensus Realty Income 21.4 15.7 7.5% 5% STAG Industrials 16.2 14.5 4.7% 4%

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, Benjamin Graham)

This means that both stocks are now baking in growth rates that are higher than either their historical norms but also what analysts and I expect them to deliver in the future. Those multiples are likely to mean revert eventually creating a drag on total returns.

Company P/Book Value Historical P/BV Historical Discount To Fair Value Main Street Capital 1.65 0.8 to 1.73 (median 1.45) -14%

(Source: Gurufocus)

For BDCs, the most popular valuation approach is to look at P/Book Value, an estimate of a company's intrinsic value. Since its IPO Main Street's P/BV has ranged from 0.8 to 1.73 and today it's near the top of its historical range, and about 14% above its historical median value.

To adjust for historical valuations and build my valuation-adjusted total return model (based on the one Brookfield Asset Management has used for decades), I turn to my favorite blue-chip valuation method, dividend yield theory or DYT.

This has been the only approach used by asset manager/newsletter publisher Investment Quality Trends since 1966. DYT, which compares a stock's yield to its historical norm, has been the only approach IQT has used for 53 years, and only on blue-chips, to deliver market-beating returns with 10% lower volatility to boot.

(Source: Investment Quality Trends)

According to Hulbert Financial Digest, IQT's 30-year risk-adjusted total returns are the best of any US investing newsletter. Basically, DYT is the most effective long-term valuation approach I've yet found, which is why it's at the heart of my retirement portfolio's strategy and drives many of my article recommendations.

DYT merely compares a company's yield to its historical norm because, assuming the business model remains relatively stable over time, yields, like most valuation metrics, tend to revert to historical levels that approximate fair value.

I like to use DYT as one end of my valuation range with the other end provided by the conservative analysts at Morningstar.

Company Yield 5-Year Average Yield Estimated Discount To Fair Value Upside To Fair Value 5-10 Year Valuation Boost (CAGR) Realty Income 4.0% 4.5% -11% -11% -1.2% to -2.3% STAG Industrial 4.9% 5.6% -12% -13% -1.4% to -2.8% Main Street Capital 6.1% 6.3% -4% -4% -0.4% to -0.8%

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, Dividend Yield Theory, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, F.A.S.T Graphs, management guidance, Moneychimp)

All three stocks appear slightly overvalued according to DYT, with the REITs being the richest priced and Main Street arguably close to fair value. However, remember that even a small overvaluation is likely to drag on returns with companies that are growing at such modest rates.

Finally, I like to consider the most realistic ultra conservative valuation estimates from Morningstar. Morningstar tends to use the most modest long-term growth assumptions on Wall Street, sometimes even lower than management guidance itself.

If you want to minimize the chances of overpaying for a dividend blue-chip then buying it when it's at or below Morningstar's fair value estimate is a sound long-term strategy. And if Morningstar says a company is a strong buy (four star) or very strong buy (five star) stock, then you can buy with confidence because it's possibly even more undervalued and truly a "back up the truck, table-pounding buy."

Company Current Price Estimated Fair Value Moat Management Quality Discount To Fair Value Long-Term Valuation Boost Realty Income $68.31 $59 (medium uncertainty) None (stable trend) Exemplary (above average to great) -16% -1.5% to -3% STAG Industrial $29.24 $27.98 (uncertainty medium) None NA (quantitative model) -5% -0.6% to -1.2% Main Street Capital $40.63 $38.28 (uncertainty high) narrow NA (quantitative model) -6% -0.5% to -1%

(Source: Morningstar)

However, that's not the case here, because Morningstar, whose moat definitions mean that almost no REIT has a moat, considers all three monthly paying blue-chips to be slightly overvalued, with Realty being the most overbought. While Morningstar agrees with me that Realty's management is top rate, it's concerned that the REIT's organic growth rate is about 1% and only strong acquisitions are able to drive good AFFO/share growth.

While I don't disagree, as I've pointed out, Realty's competitive advantages (especially its low-cost capital) means that this shouldn't be an issue for investors in the future.

For my official valuation model, I average the proven power of dividend yield theory with the conservative discounted cash flow and NAV based estimates of Morningstar.

Realty Income: 14% overvalued

STAG Industrial: 8% overvalued

Main Street Capital: 5% overvalued

That makes all three monthly dividend blue-chips "holds" under my valuation scale.

This is because valuation doesn't just help determine future total returns, but it's also synonymous with margin of safety, in case things go wrong in the future (and something always will)

Which brings me to the risks potential/current investors need to keep in mind with these three companies.

Risks To Consider

There are two kinds of risks most investors care about. The risks to the dividend's safety (what I focus on and what my quality scores are designed to measure) and share price volatility.

In terms of dividend safety, Realty Income investors have the least to worry about. Even with a trade war now potentially threatening to hammer retailers (more on this in a moment) its highly diversified stream of rent, collected from many financially strong tenants, is likely to easily withstand whatever might be coming over the next year or two. After all, if the Financial Crisis, which was the worst economic catastrophe since the Great Depression (and caused 87% of REITs to cut or suspend their dividends) didn't threaten its dividend, a mild trade war-induced recession isn't likely to either.

STAG Industrial is riskier in the sense that, while management has been through the Great Recession since the REIT's founding, its track record as a publicly traded REIT is limited purely to the longest economic expansion in US history (as of July 1st, 2019).

Due to its large exposure to tertiary and second markets, whose economies could suffer relatively more during a downturn, as well as smaller and mostly non-investment grade tenants (70% of its rent), STAG's high margin investment thesis might be tested during the next downturn. At the very least the share price will likely assume the worst, with investors potentially calling into question the safety of the dividend. That's especially true given that STAG continues in its long-term process of lowering its payout ratio to around 75%, a safe level for this more cyclical and economically sensitive industry.

I'm confident that a historically normal recession (like the one that's likely coming next) won't put the dividend at risk of a cut. However, the payout ratio is likely to rise a bit, meaning that investors eager for faster dividend growth (in-line with AFFO/share growth) might end up waiting several years should a recession begin in 2020 or 2021.

Main Street's dividend safety is the best of any BDC, however, there is one risk to consider. The great track record it delivered during the Great Recession was for its regular dividend, and as I've pointed out in previous articles, the investment dividends from its portfolio that support the supplemental payout are likely to decline or disappear in a recession.

While I trust management has considered this in its decision to transition the supplemental payout into the regular monthly one, investors need to remember that this is only a plan and one that's expected to take five years. A lot can happen during that time, including a potential recession and bear market which could significantly impair all three companies' ability to raise growth capital at accretive rates.

So let's briefly discuss the biggest risk to the US (and global) economy right now, the multi-front trade wars that are either potentially brewing or already well underway.

Source: BBC

The US/China trade conflict is by far the most famous, and the one that has the markets so skittish right now. The final round of $300 to $325 billion imports that could receive a 25% tariff could come as early as August/September, after a 90 day comment period that begins once the official list of tariffed goods is released.

The 25% tariffs that went into effect on about 5,700 goods (worth $200 billion per year) on May 10th still affected mostly intermediate (non-consumer facing) goods.

Goods That Would Be Hit By Final Tariff Round

(Source: National Retail Federation)

The final Chinese imports would be mostly consumer-facing, which could significantly hurt consumer spending and overall retail sales. Should these final tariffs go into effect I expect the media to double down on its "retail apocalypse" theme which could hurt retail REITs like Realty Income's price, though far less than most of its peers.

However, while the China/US trade war is certainly a big risk to watch in the coming months, it's hardly the only potential trade war the US might take part in.

Canada/Mexico (should USMCA fail to be ratified Trump has threatened to trigger a 6 month NAFTA pullout)

25% tariffs on EU auto parts (should agriculture not be part of the current deal)

Japan (especially auto tariffs, should the current bi-lateral talks fail to reach a deal)

While the EU tariffs are on hold for as long as six months (while negotiations continue) thus far the Europeans have balked at the idea of including US agricultural goods in the final deal.

Similarly, the USMCA (aka NAFTA 2.0) isn't likely to be ratified by Congress since the Democratically controlled House has said it wants stronger enforcement provisions. Canada and Mexico, after a difficult 18-month initial negotiation, have said they have zero interest in altering the deal.

Trump has said he wants a deal with Japan in a matter of "weeks" however, Japan isn't in any rush for such a thing given that they were part of the Trans-Pacific Partnership or TPP. That 11 country anti-China trade pact was hammered out over many years under the Obama administration, and President Trump, not a fan of multi-lateral agreements, pulled the US out of the agreement in his first week in office.

Even if a deal with Japan is achieved, Congress still needs to ratify it, and the House is hardly in a rush to give Trump any electoral victories before the 2020 election.

Moody's has warned that the worst case scenario is a full-blown, global trade war on all fronts, which it estimates a 10% probability of occurring (though the risks have been rising in recent months).

A much more serious, worst-case, and increasingly plausible scenario is that Trump engages in an all-out trade war, following through on most of what he has threatened to do. This includes putting a 25% tariff on all Chinese imports to the U.S., which comes to some $520 billion for the past year, about one-fifth of all imports into the country. In this dark scenario, Trump also goes all-in on the 25% tariffs on vehicle imports and parts (from Europe)...The probability of this full-blown trade war scenario is 10%, and is the recipe for a U.S., Chinese and global recession later this year. The Federal Reserve will attempt to cushion the economic blow by cutting rates, and the Chinese will pump up monetary and fiscal stimulus, but these efforts will fall short. The length and depth of the downturn will depend on how long it takes Trump to call a truce, but given the fast approaching presidential election, it is difficult to imagine he would allow the war to continue much into next year. - Moody's Analytics (emphasis added)

I need to remind readers that long-tail (worst case scenario) risks, while always worth considering, are NOT what you should base your capital allocation on. Rather you should invest based on the most likely outcome (60% chance the US and China reach a trade deal by June according to Moody's) and then use risk management/asset allocation to mitigate downside risk should things turn out worse than initially expected.

However, it is true that Moody's estimates that a full-blown trade war could

reduce US GDP growth by about 1.8% annually

trigger a mild recession (not anything like the Financial Crisis)

result in 3 million job losses by the end of 2020 (so net job growth basically falls to zero)

Morgan Stanley recently wrote a note to clients warning that a full-blown trade war might force the Fed to cut short-term rates to zero by the spring of 2020. And even that might not be enough to avoid a mild recession next year.

Now it's important to remember that any estimates from a single analyst or firm are merely based on educated guesstimates and models. However, the "smart money", ie the bond market, which is focused mostly on capital preservation and risk management (and has correctly predicted every recession since 1955) is indeed saying it expects US growth to slow enough to force at least one Fed cut this year.

Bond Futures Fed Fund Rate Estimates For January 2020

(Source: CME Group)

In the multi-billion dollar bond futures market (where institutions hedge against rate shifts) the smart money is currently estimating

77% chance of at least one rate cut

37% chance of at least two rate cuts

10% chance of at least three rate cuts

The good news is that the bond market isn't nearly as worried about a doomsday scenario as Morgan Stanley, though it is disagreeing with the Fed that rate cuts are coming this year. For the Fed to cut rates two or more times through the Spring of 2020 would require a major economic downturn in most leading indicators, that thus far has not occurred.

Similarly, the best single recession predictor in history (according to the San Francisco and Cleveland Federal Reserves), the 10y-3m yield curve, is currently flat as a pancake and has briefly inverted twice in the past few months.

However, I should point out two important things. First, there are several different major recession confirmation periods analysts use with the 10y-3m yield curve inversion.

10 consecutive days of inversion (Bianco Research model)

1 consecutive month of inversion (David Rice, aka Economic PI, who runs the BaR economic grid)

10 straight weeks of curve inverted at least 15 basis points (Blackstone model)

1 consecutive quarter of inversion (according to Campbell Harvey, a professor of finance at Duke University)

Thus far none of these have triggered, indicating that a recession is likely over the next 10.5 to 24 months.

(Source: CNBC) - data as of May 20th close

Second, the 10y-3m curve sits at 3.2 basis points right now, and despite recent high market volatility, it has remained stable or even risen, as short-term rate expectations fall faster than long-term yields.

I interpret that to mean the bond market is predicting that

a trade deal with China is likely to occur, though possibly not in June

US economic growth will take a hit (Moody's estimates 0.5% reduction to 2019 GDP growth should current tariffs remain in effect all year)

The Fed will cut short-term rates

A US Recession will be averted

Of course, the bond market (or my interpretation of it) can always be wrong, because not even the "smart money" is infallible. In addition, just because the US might not see a recession anytime soon doesn't mean the stock market might not freak out over elevated recession risk (as it did in December 2018).

Corporate earnings could indeed fall into recession, even if US growth doesn't. That might be enough to trigger a correction or even non-recessionary bear market in the coming months.

Indeed Lipper Financial and Ed Yardeni (one of the best analysts covering Wall Street in my opinion) both expect a modest pullback even if we get a trade deal, and a 10% to 15% correction if one isn't reached soon. Bank of America goes so far as to warn of a potential 20% to 30% bear market should the final tariffs go into place, and BlackRock advises its clients to use bonds as "ballast" to hedge their portfolios.

That's wise advice that I also recommend readers pursue, via the appropriate asset allocation (mix of stocks/bonds/cash you own).

Historically bonds are a lot less volatile than stocks, with the single worst years for bonds seeing just an 8% decline. The right mix of stocks/bonds varies by your individual needs but the rule of thumb is 40% to 60% bonds/cash (like T-bills) with the rest in stocks.

Bonds and cash equivalents tend to rise or remain stable when stocks fall during recessions/bear markets. They not just smooth out your portfolio's returns during down years but can be sold to pay expenses during times of market fear and historically low valuations. In other words, bonds/cash are owned precisely because they help you sleep well at night during corrections/bear markets and thus avoid selling stocks at the worst possible time.

This is why, according to JPMorgan Asset Management, over the past 20 years the average retail investor, attempting to time the market, has enjoyed a horrible 1.9% CAGR total returns. In contrast

a buy and hold investor in a standard 60/40 stock/bond portfolio saw 5.2% CAGR total returns

a buy and hold ultra-conservative investor in a 40/60 stock/bond portfolio saw 5.0% CAGR total returns

This is why I keep pointing out that no dividend stock is a bond alternative. My recommendations and quality scores are purely designed to provide ideas for the equity portion of your portfolio. The idea behind safe dividends is that, if your portfolio is large enough and properly constructed, then you can potentially be 100% in blue-chip dividend stocks and totally ignore the market's crazy short-term swings.

For everyone else, such as retirees using the 4% rule, you need to own enough cash/bonds to ride out inevitable market downturns in the future.

And even if you're sitting on a large portfolio of blue-chips paying you sufficient safe and growing income to live off, never forget that you still need sufficient diversification by holdings and sectors, to avoid potential disaster, such as when entire sectors get hit by black swan events (like the Financial Crisis causing dividend cuts at almost all banks/REITs).

Bottom Line: These Three Monthly Dividend Payers Are Names You Can Trust

There's nothing like a steady stream of safe and growing dividends to help not just pay the bills, but also keep you focused on your long-term goals (running your portfolio like the business it is instead of a casino game).

I can't promise you that Realty Income, STAG Industrial or Main Street Capital won't fall significantly during a future bear market. All dividend stocks, even the bluest of blue-chips, are still "risk assets" and should never be considered bond alternatives.

However, from a dividend safety perspective, I'm confident that O, STAG, and MAIN can deliver stable income across the entire economic cycle. And if bought at the right price (a sufficient discount to fair value) each is also likely to deliver double-digit total returns that make them great choices for most diversified and well-constructed income portfolios.

However, keep in mind that all companies face challenges and risks they'll need to overcome, which is where quality management and a good margin of safety comes in. While I consider each of these companies' management teams to be above average/great I can't recommend buying today, due to their slightly rich valuations.

With recession/bear market risks now rising, it's a good idea to watchlist these three, to potentially buy at opportunistic times, remembering Buffett's famous advice that "it's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.