Farmland Partners: A Deep Dive Into Their Future Prospects

With FPI dropping so much, many might be tempted to speculate just because it is cheap.

Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) has been an interesting company to follow. The writing was on the wall back in 2017, when it was clear that FPI was going to be unable to keep up with their only other peer in the sector, Gladstone Land (LAND).

Two years later, FPI has melted down while LAND has had modest returns.

A lot has changed since then. FPI slashed their dividend, has sold some properties to demonstrate value and to buy back shares at a huge discount to what management believes NAV is.

It has been a tough couple of years for farmers, especially grain farmers, as commodity prices remain stubbornly low and new risks have come about such as the trade war. FPI continues to experience declining AFFO, even though their property values appear to be holding up.

One thing that has changed the most since then is the price. Has FPI gotten cheap enough that it is worth investing in?

Income Volatility

Farmers have had a tough few years, especially corn and soybean farmers. Farmers have experienced a significant decline in revenues, while expenses have increased, resulting in lower than average net income both on a cash and on an accrual basis.

Source: US Farm Income Outlook

The two largest variables that impact farmers are commodity prices and yields. Expenses also vary but tend to be rather predictable and, over time, increase more or less with inflation.

Naturally, farm incomes can vary significantly from crop to crop and even state to state. FPI's largest exposure is to row crops (corn and soybeans) accounting for 57% of their revenue, with almost half of that coming from Illinois. Drilling in on Illinois, here is a projected crop budget.

Source: FarmDoc Daily

The projected returns will once again fail to cover rental costs. There have been a few changes since this projection was done, corn prices have spiked up to $3.90, while soybeans have declined to the $8.30s. The increase in spot prices is primarily due to wet conditions that have significantly delayed planting.

The market is anticipating that yields will be much lower than in recent years due to poor weather and the possibility that some farmers might choose not to plant at all. Farmers with "prevented planting" insurance might find that their proceeds from insurance are higher than if they attempt to plant a crop.

Illinois farmers find themselves in a position where the price of corn is finally going up, but they might not be able to benefit from it, having to settle for the insurance payment, or running the risk of lower than expected yields creating headwinds for any increase in the spot price.

In the coming weeks, there is going to be a lot of volatility and farmers will need to be decisive in choosing what to do. If many farmers choose to move away from corn or collect the insurance payment, the price of corn could skyrocket, rewarding those who chose to plant anyway. If farmers push forward and plant anyway, the price could remain depressed and lower than typical yields will pressure already tight to negative margins.

Farming is an inherently uncertain industry and farmers are routinely impacted by factors that are outside of their control such as weather and politics.

Sticky Real Estate

While income for farmers is extremely volatile, the value of farmland and rental rates is much less volatile.

Source: US Farm Income Outlook

While crop prices and farmer profitability have dropped substantially, the underlying real estate stabilized. The extreme growth from 2009-2014 has stopped, but there has not been a substantial decline in real estate prices.

Real estate tends to be more "sticky" because in addition to whatever income stream it can bring as a farm, it is often viewed as a hedge against inflation and also has the potential to be converted to a different use in the future. While farmland values are relatively high compared to 10-years ago, farmland remains very inexpensive compared to land for almost any other use.

Source: FarmDoc Daily

Rent has similarly proven to be sticky, in 2019, the average rent is projected to be only 10% off its peak in Illinois. Traditionally, land is rented by the same tenant, year after year. Farmers benefit greatly from scale and from having the land that they farm contiguous. Not only is it easier, but it saves significant time and costs when they can move equipment from one farm to another without having to transport it significant distances.

This creates a dynamic where the tenant is reluctant to release their rights, especially if the land is connecting two other tracts that they own or also rent. If they fail the lease the land, there is a good chance that the land is leased to someone else and the new tenant might lease the property for decades. Successful farmers are always considering the long-term and will be hesitant to give up property that is convenient for them over the long-term just to save a few dollars today.

On the other side of the equation, landlords are already receiving extremely low yields on their investments compared to other property types. Capitalization rates for farmland are routinely in the 2.5% to 3.5% range.

FPI's NAV guidance suggests they average a 2.8% cap rate using gross rental income. In other words, if FPI bought a property for $10 million, they could expect to get $280,000/year in rent before expenses. Their weighted average interest rate on debt is 3.41%, so if FPI used $5 million in debt to buy the property, they are paying $170,500 in interest. That does not leave much left over to pay for management, corporate level expenses and to pass on to shareholders. Even a small reduction in rent would have a large impact on the bottom line profitability of the landlord.

As an investment, cropland performs very poorly from a cash-flow perspective and any reductions in rent will exacerbate that reality. Due to the strong motivation farmers have to retain access to the land, and the lack of willingness of landlords to reduce rent, rental declines have been very modest.

However, the current trends are unsustainable. Looking at the chart above, we can see that rent (the green line) has exceeded the total operator and land return for corn in 4 out of the last 5 years. 2018 was saved only by abnormally high yields. In other words, farmers have been losing money, renting land for more than they can make on it.

For a few years, that is sustainable, but over the long-term something has to give. Farming has to become more profitable, rent will have to come down, or farmers will have to stop renting. Farmers will only be willing to operate at a loss for so long. Projections for 2019 are that both corn and soybeans will fail to cover rent by a large margin.

Bankruptcies

Source: Farm Bureau

Chapter 12 bankruptcies were designed for "family" farmers and fishermen. The rate has climbed slightly but is nowhere near historic highs. However, counting Chapter 12 bankruptcies might not be exactly comparable to the past because farmers can only file Chapter 12 if their total debt is less than $4.2 million. With the cost of land, cost of equipment, rising expenses and declining incomes, many farmers don't qualify for Chapter 12.

Source: USDA

According to the USDA, debt has continued to steadily climb as asset values have remained flat. The report states,

As farm sector debt is forecast to continue to increase in 2019 and outpace growth in farm assets, the farm sector’s risk of insolvency is forecast to be at its highest level since 2002. Likewise, liquidity measures that rely solely on the balance sheet are worsening, reflecting the same dynamic of debt growth outpacing asset growth. However, liquidity measures that refer to the income statement are flat to better, reflecting the improved value of production and profitability outlook for 2019.

So far, farmers have been able to maintain the balancing act, and most have avoided bankruptcy. However, debt has been creeping up, while assets have been flat and income has been down. Those types of trends could lead to rising bankruptcies if conditions fail to improve.

Source: FPI 10-Q

If we look at FPI's 10-Q, they have a list of mortgages that they have extended to farmers. Note that many of these mortgages have footnotes.

Reading those footnotes we discover that the $1.8 million mortgage has been in default since July of 2017 and the property is currently under contract to be sold. The $234,000 and the $2.145 million mortgages were extended to Ryan Niebur, a former FPI employee who filed for bankruptcy in early 2018. The $62,000 mortgage note and the $210,000 line of credit have also both filed for bankruptcy.

So of the 8 loans that FPI has outstanding, one is in default and four are in bankruptcy proceedings. While the amounts are quite small relative to FPI and due to the collateral FPI is unlikely to suffer any material losses, it is a pretty terrible batting average. If the farmers FPI is lending to are in such terrible shape, we have to wonder about the financial condition of the farmers they lease to. At the very least, FPI needs to get out of the lending business because they are clearly very bad at it.

So far, bankruptcies have failed to materialize as a substantial issue on the leasing side. With rising debt and insolvency risk rising for the sector, and FPI's experience with lending, investors should consider the risk that bankruptcies could become disruptive in the future.

What This Means For FPI

Cash Flow

FPI is in a position where they have already cut their dividend once, many of their tenants are facing financially tough times with compressing margins, the rents are already so low that they are barely profitable but the actual value of the properties remains strong.

Given this, we can expect that FPI will continue to feel pressure on their cash flow. The trade war is continuing to have a negative impact on most farm commodity prices, and a major fire at a Blue Diamond factory in Sacramento could create complications with processing this year's almond crop in California. It is very likely that FPI's variable revenues will be as low, if not lower, than they were last year. Additionally, FPI has been a net seller of farms, so they are losing base rent.

The bottom line is that revenue will likely be less than last year. In Q1 they also had higher interest expense as 21% of their debt is floating rate. FPI will offset some of that through lower G&A, as they have reduced staffing levels.

There are a lot of unknowns, particularly with exactly how much revenue FPI will have in Q4. Last year, FPI had AFFO of $9 million, $8.1 million of that came in Q4. This year, FPI has declined to provide any guidance, we don't have access to the financials or projections of any of their tenants, so Q4 is just going to be one big surprise. The current conditions point to an unpleasant surprise being more likely than a pleasant one.

Investors can likely look for 2019 AFFO to be equal to last year at best, and more likely slightly lower. The per/share numbers will likely be somewhat similar thanks to the massive share buybacks.

If this does turn out to be yet another bad year for corn/soy farmers in the mid-west, it is likely that there is renewed downward pressure on 2020 rent negotiations. Some farmers might be getting to the point where they are willing to throw in the towel and walk away from the property.

FPI will be able to continue servicing their debt, but with continued degradation of their cash flow, their common dividend could be cut yet again in 2020.

Asset Value

The underlying property values are likely to remain strong. FPI has demonstrated they can sell properties for slightly more than they paid for them. That implies a NAV of over $9.75/common share.

Investors should be cautious hanging their hat on NAV, because while that value might exist on paper, it is extremely hard for FPI to effectively access it. They can sell occasional properties as they have been doing and use the proceeds to buy back shares. The catch is that each property they sell reduces their already tight cash-flow, reduces their economies of scale benefits and as evidenced by FPI's share price, seems to be doing very little to actually reward shareholders.

Additionally, FPI has been opportunistic with their sales. Obviously, they are going to sell properties that are going to provide them their best financial return. The fundamental problem with selling farmland is that generally, the only market is a handful of local farmers. If they don't want (or don't have the money) to buy a piece of property, it simply can't be sold. Mr. Pittman discussed this in the recent earnings call,

Well, I mean, everything in our portfolio is for sale at the right price. I mean that site be billion one would be for sale, but the key is always the right price. This is every single market is an individual market, your best buy or on any given asset is within a 40 to 50-mile radius of that asset. All across the country Institutional buyers are a tiny, tiny piece of this market. They are active from time to time and we certainly have relationships with them, with the other institutional buyers and are happy to sell to them, but that's not what drives this market. So you don't go out and kind of just put a bunch of call up a real estate broker and put a bunch of stuff on the market, that's not how this market works. What you do is you know basically who your neighbors are on every asset and you know who's trying to expand and who's not and you are selectively marketing to those people at all points in time.

I'd be willing to bet that more often than not, the farmer buying the property is the same farmer that was the tenant. Farmers that are close to the land or already own/rent adjacent land are going to have a much greater interest, and be willing to pay a higher price, than anyone else. If those farmers are not interested in the land for some reason, or if they simply don't have the liquidity to buy it, who else is going to buy the land?

So while FPI might have success getting value out of occasional assets across their portfolio, they likely are not able to force the sale of assets at attractive prices. The pool of potential buyers for any given asset is simply too small. Additionally, as the farm economy in general keeps trending down, fewer farmers are going to have the resources to acquire new property at any reasonable price.

Preferred Shares

Farmland Partners, 6.00% Series B Cumulative Participating Preferred Stock (FPI.PB) is FPI's only publicly traded preferred series.

Given that FPI will continue having pressures on their cash flow that might put the current common dividend at risk, combined with the risk that FPI would be unable to recover their entire NAV if they choose to liquidate or privatize, the common shares are high risk with no clear near-term reward.

The preferred shares, on the other hand, have greater security. They are more likely to continue receiving their dividend and in the event of liquidation, they should be protected by the relatively strong asset values.

FPI.PB has an interesting feature where the redemption value of the preferred shares actually increases. The calculation is based on the annual report of land values as reported annually by the USDA and last year, it permanently added $0.21 to the redemption value of FPI.PB.

FPI.PB also has a "failure to redeem" clause which after 9/30/2024, if FPI fails to redeem FPI.PB, the dividend is increased to 10% of the liquidation preference including the farmland value appreciation amount. This effectively ensures that FPI will redeem the shares prior to September of 2024.

These features make FPI.PB an attractive investment for those who believe that farmland is going to continue to appreciate and is currently the only viable long position in FPI.

There is one large risk for FPI.PB. FPI has a conversion option, after September 30, 2021, the company has the right to convert the preferred shares to common equity at the 10-day volume weighted average share price on the date that notice of the conversion is issued.

Preferred shareholders would receive the full liquidation preference, including the accumulated FVA amount and any accumulated dividends, they would be getting paid in common shares. If done today, it would add almost 25 million common shares, compared to the less than 34 million shares currently outstanding.

For the common equity, this would be a benefit as it would increase AFFO by over $0.20/share annualized just by removing the preferred dividend obligation.

For preferred shareholders, they could lose their privileged status at the company's whim and it exposes them to the risk that the common share price drops below the conversion price before they have a chance to sell.

Conclusion

It is important to recognize that farming REITs are very young and should still be considered an experimental sector. The only public REITs in the sector are LAND at 6-years old, FPI at 5-years old and American Farmland (AFCO) which was acquired by FPI at a huge discount to their IPO. There is no long-term track record providing us guidance for what might happen.

My criticism of the experiment from the beginning has been the very tight spread between the cost of capital and the cash yield of farms. LAND's focus on specialty crops that can be bought at cap-rates in excess of 5% provides some cushion. FPI's focus on commodity crops with yields in the 3% or even the 2% range leaves no cushion at all.

The big attraction for REITs to investors is the cash-flow. Historically, farmland has had great returns as is pointed out in every presentation from these farm REITs, but the majority of the returns comes from the appreciation of the land values over decades.

FPI has AFFO of $0.24/share for the year last year. This year, they might get up to $0.26/share thanks to buybacks if they have a decent revenue year. That means that FPI is trading at 23-25x AFFO. LAND's common shares are trading around 25x AFFO. On a cash-flow basis, FPI's common shares are pretty expensive and they have no real growth prospects in the foreseeable future.

The only way common shares can even be valued at current prices is relying on NAV. Management at FPI has continually pointed out that the shares are trading at a substantial discount to NAV, and they probably are. The problem is in realizing that NAV for the benefit of shareholders. FPI can sell a few properties and redeem a few shares. Those sales will continue to be opportunistic. Large scale selling of properties is not practical as FPI deals with the reality that farmland is generally a very local market and is illiquid, even by real estate standards.

For common shareholders, the realization of NAV could easily be a decade or more away. So while the prospect of 80%+ gains sounds attractive, common shareholders need to consider that those gains are not likely to be recognized in the near future. 80% gains 10-years from now, with roughly 3% per year from a dividend in the meantime is a lot less impressive. Especially when you consider the risks that could prevent the value from ever being realized such as FPI being taken private at a discount, farmland values do start declining, the dividend could be reduced or eliminated, etc.

The preferred shares offer a vehicle for investors to speculate on the growing values of farmland. With the "failure to redeem" clause, there is a date certain when the value will likely be realized (for the investor) and the common equity provides a significant cushion in terms of the dividend as well as NAV coverage. The preferred shares also offer a dividend yield in excess of 6%.

With the near-term headwinds likely to result in a few negative headlines, investors can probably maximize their return by waiting for another dip in the preferred shares. They are worth a speculative position when they are below $22.

FPI common remains uninvestable at this time. While there might be asset value to support them, accessing it consistently is going to be very difficult for FPI. FPI common will continue to trade based on AFFO, which could easily continue to decline. The value might be there, but it is hard to see how that value is transferred realized for the benefit of shareholders.

