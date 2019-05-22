First-Quarter Sales And Earnings Delivered Positive Surprises

All eyes will be on the upcoming G-20 meeting, where China’s President Xi and President Trump are expected to have a private meeting.

First-quarter announcement season is now more than 90% complete, and I am happy to report that the S&P 500’s sales are up 5.9% and earnings are up 2.2%, which is a stunning surprise, since the analyst community had predicted negative earnings growth and 4% sales growth. Accelerating sales growth is a sign of overall GDP growth and a likely sign that we’ll see positive surprises in upcoming quarters, too.

Treasury rates dipped below 2.4% last week. The lower rates go, the more aggressive the corporate stock buybacks will likely be. On Thursday, The Wall Street Journal featured an excellent article entitled, “Booming Buybacks Aren’t Likely to Wane Despite Market Volatility.” (Check it out, if you can.) In late May, after first-quarter earnings announcement season ends, I expect to see many more stock buybacks.

Trade Tensions Spook Wall Street - But the U.S. Holds the Winning Hand

Trade tensions enveloped Wall Street last week. China’s decision to raise tariffs on $60 billion on U.S. exports, mostly agricultural products, was a relatively weak response after the U.S. raised its tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports. Furthermore, The Trump Administration is considering imposing tariffs on another $300+ billion of Chinese imports, so clearly, the U.S. has tremendous leverage over China.

The reason that Chinese trade talks have become so contentious is that China did an abrupt “about-face” by reneging on promises to respect U.S. intellectual property, patents and trademarks. At the Money Show last week, I attended a dinner with Heritage Foundation senior fellow Stephen Moore, an economic advisor to President Trump. He explained the Chinese dilemma with the example that giant Apple (AAPL) has only 10 official stores in China, since phony Apple stores just put up an Apple logo and start selling Apple counterfeit products, as there is no respect for trademarks in China. Moore said that these vast legal and cultural differences complicate trade negotiations and will not likely be resolved anytime soon.

(Navellier & Associates owns Apple in managed accounts but not in our sub-advised mutual fund. We do not own Huawei or ZTE (OTCPK:ZTCOF) in managed accounts or our mutual fund. Louis Navellier and his family own Apple in personal accounts but not Huawei or ZTE.)

As I mentioned previously, the Justice Department suit against Huawei over 5G patents and the company's alleged use of 5G to spy on the U.S. is also unlikely to be resolved soon. Last week, the Trump Justice Department was trying to disqualify James Cole, a former #2 official in the Obama Justice Department, from defending Huawei. Multiple other countries, including Britain and Poland, have asserted that Huawei has a “back door” that allows the company to spy on its customers. Clearly, the international outrage against Huawei will not be resolved anytime soon, so we should prepare for a long and drawn-out fight with China over intellectual property, privacy, patents, trademarks and related legal issues.

On Wednesday, President Trump escalated the battle with Huawei when he signed an executive order that enabled the U.S. to ban telecommunications network gear and services from “foreign adversaries.” It is widely believed that this order was targeted at Huawei and its Chinese rival, ZTE Corporation. I should add that the Commerce Department has barred supplying U.S. technology to Huawei without a license. Essentially, the Trump Administration is hitting Huawei with a 1-2 punch to restrict its 5G business here.

All eyes will be on the upcoming G-20 meeting, where China’s President Xi and President Trump are expected to have a private meeting. Xi’s campaign to dominate key industries like pharmaceuticals, automotive, semiconductors, aerospace, IT and robotics by 2025 is now clearly in jeopardy. However, since both Xi and Trump want a new trade deal, something may emerge in the upcoming months. I did a podcast last Monday talking about the latest trade developments as they influence financial markets.

The other global development impacting financial markets is that Saudi Arabia reported that two of its oil tankers were sabotaged in a Sunday attack near the Straits of Hormuz. Then, on Tuesday, explosive-packed drones attacked two pumping stations owned by Saudi Arabia’s Aramco (ARMCO). Despite these events, crude oil prices have been remarkably stable, perhaps due to a U.S. show of force in the region.

Escalating matters further, on Wednesday, the State Department ordered that all non-essential personnel be evacuated from the U.S. Embassy in Iraq. Furthermore, a State Department travel advisory urged Americans not to travel to Iraq, citing “heightened tensions.” Complicating matters further, Iran has given European countries a 60-day deadline to negotiate a new nuclear deal or it would start enriching more uranium and violate levels outlined in the current agreement. These escalating Middle East tensions remain a persistent present threat, especially in light of America’s increasing show of force in the region.

The Economy Continues in “Goldilocks” Mode

The economic indicators remain mixed - neither too hot nor too cold - the “Goldilocks” balance we need to ensure continued moderate growth without Federal Reserve intervention to raise (or cut) interest rates.

First, the Commerce Department announced on Wednesday that retail sales declined 0.2% in April, which was a disappointment because economists forecasted a 0.1% rise. This marks the second decline for retail sales in the past three months, although retail sales are still up for the last three months due to a revised +1.7% surge in March. Sales at gas stations surged 1.8% in April, mainly due to higher gas prices, while auto sales declined 1.13%. Sales at bars and restaurants rose 0.23%, which was the fourth consecutive monthly gain, which bodes well that consumers are out and about buying meals. Overall, I’d say that consumer spending was likely curtailed by the somewhat higher gas prices in April.

Also on Wednesday, the Fed announced that industrial production declined 0.5% in April, after declining at a 1.9% annual rate in the first quarter. Utility output plunged 3.5% in April due to warmer-than-normal weather. This piece of good news oddly and adversely impacted the overall industrial production number. The bright spot was that mining activity surged 1.6% in April, mostly due to the domestic energy boom.

On Thursday, the Commerce Department announced that housing starts rose 5.7% in April to a 1.24 million annual pace, somewhat higher than economists’ consensus estimate of 1.21 million. Single-family home starts were especially strong, rising 6.2% in April to an 854,000 annual rate. March home starts were also revised up to a 1.17 million annual pace, up from 1.14 million previously estimated. Overall, lower mortgage rates are undoubtedly helping to boost demand for new homes.

On Friday, the University of Michigan’s preliminary consumer sentiment index for May surged to 102.4, a 15-year-high, up from 97.2 in April. This was a big surprise, since economists were expecting consumer sentiment to be relatively unchanged at 97.1. Also, the Conference Board announced that its Leading Economic Index (LEI) rose 0.2 to 112.1 in April, which is a positive sign for GDP growth.

The most bullish event last week was that the 10-year Treasury bond yield fell to an intraday low of 2.36% on Wednesday after the disappointing April industrial production and retail sales reports. Some economists are now cutting their second-quarter GDP estimates due to last week’s weaker-than-expected economic news. In fact, the Atlanta Fed is now only estimating 1.2% annual GDP growth in the second quarter. Overall, we remain in an ideal environment of steady growth, low interest rates and low inflation.

