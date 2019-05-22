W.W. Grainger: An Overlooked Soon-To-Be Dividend King

The company has reported that growth will be less than expected, but there will be growth nonetheless.

Source

W.W. Grainger (GWW) was founded in 1927 and today operates primarily as a distribution enterprise for small to mid sized businesses. When the businesses or government entities need to make various repairs or additions to their businesses for safety purposes, Grainger is who they call upon. The company is often used by many of the largest corporations with multiple locations due to Grainer's vast geographical presence. As the company continues to invest in its infrastructure and technological offerings, it should continue to grow its revenue base. Additionally, general maintenance, repair, and safety needs are almost non-cyclical and are recurring in nature. The shares have sold off to new 52-week lows among broad concerns of a general economic slowdown and some falling margins. However, it appears management is confident in its business with added share buybacks and strong guidance for the rest of the year. Now may be the time to start a position in this soon-to-be dividend king.

Company Overview

W.W. Grainger had 2018 sales of $11.2 billion, which made it the leader in its operating segment for North America.

Source: Fact Sheet

The company has a huge assortment of inventory to provide its 3.5 million customers with almost anything they could need. If it doesn't happen to be in stock at one of its 456 branches, the company can easily transfer it between locations to ensure it still gets the customer sale.

Despite being in business for so long and having such a large presence, the company only maintains about a 7% market share in the United States.

Source: Fact Sheet

Not only that, but it has smaller market share in the other markets it serves. This should give investors confidence that the company has plenty of opportunity to grow. Winning market share from competitors should become easier as the company has the capital it takes to offer superior digital offerings and solutions to customers.

The company recently reported first quarter results that were a bit mixed.

Source: Seeking Alpha

While it beat on the bottom line, low revenue growth led to a miss on the top. Daily sales were actually up 4.5% when adjusted for some accounting estimates from the year prior period. Adjusted earnings increased 6% compared to the year prior period, helped in part by higher sales and partly by the reduction in shares outstanding. While the operating margins were up the company recognized lower gross profit margins due to the timing of its North American sales meeting.

The company continues to see strong growth from its customer base, but it has so far been less than the year prior period.

Source: Earnings Presentation

Hopefully this improves going forward as the first quarter was filled with some worries due to a nasty market selloff in the end of 2018.

The company believes it is still on track to hit 2019 goals as well.

Source: Earnings Presentation

With sales growth in the mid-single digits and somewhat stable profit margins, the company should hit its earnings per share growth and land somewhere around $18 per share in earnings.

Looking at the balance sheet, the company operates from a relative position of strength.

Source: 10Q

Cash on hand stands at $392 million, short term debt is almost non-existent, and long term debt is slightly less than the year before but a reasonable and manageable $2.07 billion. This is well covered as the company generated $127 million in operating cash flow in the first quarter. While lower than the year before due to compensation, the company still expects to generate around $700 million in free cash flow for the year.

The debt the company carries is at fixed rates and is not due for quite some time.

Source: 10Q

With no major obligations due for about 25 years, the company can continue to invest in its business and return cash to shareholders. Grainger returned $211 million to shareholders in the first quarter with $76 million in the form of dividends and $135 million used to buy back approximately 457,000 shares. On top of this, the company announced it had authorized the repurchase of up to 5 million shares. This is better than a fixed amount as it gives us a more certain amount of the shares outstanding to be reduced. This is another 9% of the current shares outstanding. Since 2014 the company has reduced its share count by 15%. Also, the company announced its 48th consecutive year of dividend increases when it announced a 6% increase in the quarterly dividend to $1.44 per share.

The company continues to be extremely shareholder friend returning its capital in a number of ways to shareholders. Now we review the valuation to see if it is an opportune time.

Valuation

Taking a look at the historical valuation of shares over the last half decade, we can get an idea of what may be a fair share price.

Source: Morningstar

The shares currently trade at a discount to their average P/S, P/E, P/CF, and forward P/E. This implies that shares currently offer some value. If they returned to their average forward P/E shares would trade around $320. This implies about 20% upside from here.

Next, we look at historical yield. A company that has paid an increasing dividend as long as Grainger gives lots of insight into what may be an average dividend.

Source: Yieldchart

From what we can see, the current 2.13% yield is above its above average and has only happened around 10% of the time in the last 24 years. If the shares were to return to a level where the yield was in line with the average, they would trade back to a level of above $350 per share. Once again this implies shares are undervalued.

Conclusion

While W.W. Grainger shares do not offer the highest of yields, they do offer a streak that is continuous in increases. With 2 more years of increases the company will become a dividend king. I believe the recent selloff is unwarranted and offers investors a chance to get a company with strong management and fundamentals at a discount. The company has a long pathway to growth with minimal market share and opportunity for international expansion. Continued investment into its digital offerings will help increase profitability and any scaling back on tariffs will help as well. The company has already raised prices and thus will be able to keep the price increases it may have implemented related to tariffs. As the company continues to perform, I expect shares to rise back to a normalized level. I will be looking to initiate a position in the shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GWW over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.