GNC Holdings: The Turnaround Is Taking Hold, But The Market Is Impatient

GNC Holdings Inc. (GNC) is the operator of a specialty retail & online distributor of health, wellness and performance products. The company has been laboring under a large debt load for several years but has been taking steps in the last two years to begin to clear this hurdle. The company is attempting a dramatic turnaround in its business, in its operations and market focus, along with its capital structure, which are facing a number of macro-economic headwinds. The company is now trading at almost a stub valuation with a market cap of just $136m with $2.35B in sales in fiscal 2018. This article looks at their planned turnaround, their progress, and the valuation of the company going forward.

GNC’s Turnaround Plan

GNC laid out its Go Forward strategy that its CEO Ken Martindale outlined. Martindale joined the company in September 2017 after spending time working at Rite Aid (RAD) from 2008, eventually serving as company COO and as CEO of Rite Aid stores. Rite Aid had gone through a deep restructuring in 2013, so Martindale had experience with a deep retail turnaround. GNC has also had a “store within a store” partnership with Rite Aid so he had familiarity with the company before taking on the CEO role. Their four step plan is outlined below:

Source: Company Presentation, December 2018

Growing the Brand

With its large retail presence of close to 8,800 stores world-wide, GNC has developed a well-known brand. However, its business is an area that has had a risk of being “Amazoned” as its products can largely be bought on-line. The company has hedged this to an extent by developing its GNC.com website as well as launching a store on Amazon itself. Health is something that people take care with so having someone available who knows the products is a boon to these products.

GNC’s brand clearly has some traction in its sales of its private label goods as they have become a larger part of the company’s revenues since they rebranded early in 2017:

Source: Company Presentation, December 2018

The distribution of GNC’s stores to markets shows why they have decided to focus abroad:

Source: Company Presentation, December 2018

Based on GNC’s market estimations, they have substantially covered the North American market, which has 84% of the company's stores (as of Q3 2018) covering 35.6% of their estimated target markets. GNC understandably wants to lever its brand outside of its North American footprint to a larger extent than they already have.

The China opportunity is very apparent as the company has just 5 retail locations there compared to its North American presence. In order to take advantage of this opportunity, GNC partnered with Harbin Pharmaceutical in February 2018. In exchange for $300m (paid over 3 installments), GNC would issue Harbin convertible preferred shares, paying 6.5% interest, that if converted (at a $5.35/share price) would give Harbin a 40% stake in GNC. Harbin is owned by CITIC Capital, which has had experience driving brands in China, including McDonalds. The goal of the JV that will be formed between Harbin & GNC is for Harbin to leverage its “Blue Hat” registrations to accelerate the introduction of GNC’s products. GNC will have an accelerated introduction into the market, while sharing profits with Harbin. Harbin’s option to convert its preferred stake further incentivizes it to drive the business forward.

The current macro environment is not providing a good catalyst right now for GNC. With both China and the U.S. threatening tariffs on an assortment of traded goods, I believe this is clearly weighing on the company’s shares. As it stands today, GNC is barely effected, except on a few imported 3rd party products. The JV setup enables the Harbin/GNC entity to avoid this issue; however, it is unclear of the trade war will expand or be resolved. The uncertainty is clearly weighing on investor sentiment, even though there is no real practical impact.

Store Rationalization

I believe the company is rightly rationalizing its store presence; as noted above, they have a substantial sales presence in North America. It may be too substantial. As a result, the company conducted a study in September 2018 on its entire store base using the following methodology:

Source: Company Presentation, December 2018

The good news was that over 90% of the stores were contributing positively to the company. As well, the average lease length was just 2.7 years; GNC should be able to minimize any lease break costs by incorporating this into their run-off plans. Starting 2019, GNC had already reduced its store foot print to 8,383:

Source: GNC 10-Q, Q1 2019

In Q1 2019, GNC shut 175 stores, predominantly in North America between the company-owned, franchised, and Rite-Aid stores. They are getting quite close to their goals.

This part of the turnaround will be difficult on investors. The company expects neighboring stores to pick up roughly 30% of the business from vacated stores, ensuring some EbITDA gains. It will lead to a drop in revenues which certainly doesn’t fit the growth narrative. It would appear at first look that they are seeing this occur comparing Q1 2019 to Q1 2018:

Source: GNC 10-Q, Q1 2019

I purposely excluded items below this line as it relates to the capital structure and tax regime rather than the on-going business. If we add back the $19.5m non-cash asset exchange loss (as not part of the operating business), we can see that despite a drop in sales of roughly $43m, the adjusted operating income actually increased by $8.5m. This is a pretty strong vote of confidence that they are on the right track to focusing on cash flow generation in its existing business rather than simply growth for growth’s sake.

Enhanced Customer Engagement / Continued Product Innovations

These are both quite key to continuing to drive further sale out of its existing store and retail infrastructure. GNC is planning to continue utilizing its myGNC loyalty program, both to drive sales and customer sales data. It also has its GNC.com and Amazon sales presence to augment its retail locations for consumers. It also needs to continue to innovate in order to keep abreast of current trends in health & supplements.

These are crucial for the company but are very hard for investors to measure directly. To an extent, the above profit improvement is likely resultant from some of these actions as well. I don’t consider these to be innovative but rather bringing best practices to their retail business and a must for the company to continue to grow. The company is also aiming to squeeze $40 to $50m in cost savings on an annual basis through an assortment of cost reductions.

Capital Structure

The biggest drag on GNC stock is its debt load. It has been a massive issue for the company for several years. GNC’s amend and extend process culminated in restructuring of its debt to give the company greater leeway to repaying its loans. Prior to the negotiation, GNC’s Tranche B-1 was due March 2019 combined with a $300m revolver due in September 2018. GNC was able to extend these maturities into August and December of 2022.

Source: GNC 10-Q, Q1 2018

The cost of this terming of the debt was substantial though:

Source: GNC 10-Q, Q1 2019

The original B-1 Term Loan had an interest rate in the range of 3-4% annually. However, in order for the company to term out an additional three years, the B-2 Tranche now charges interest at LIBOR + 8.75% (with some options to see this move between 8.25 and 9.25%). This is a terrible interest rate but was indicative of the trouble GNC was in at the time but it bought the new management team over three years of time. Combined with the 6.5% they are paying on the Harbin preferred shares, GNC’s cost of capital has drastically increased which is evident in the interest costs the company is paying.

It is understandable that management would focus so much on reducing its debt. With the Tranche B-2 charging upwards of 10%, this is a very good return on capital while continuing to pay a fiscal dividend going forward with reduced interest costs.

The Harbin investment went right towards reducing this debt. Additionally, the company spun out its manufacturing facilities to IVC in March 2019 for $176m over a four year period with $101m coming in 2019. GNC will continue utilizing the facilities for its products but will eventually turnover the full operation to IVC; it currently retain a 43% stake in the operation.

GNC applied this $101m as well as its final $150m payment from Harbin to bring its debt down below $900m:

Source: GNC 10-Q, Q1 2019

The question is does GNC have any further levers to pull to help reduce this balance. The IVC deal will bring in another $75m but this is over the coming four years.

Financial Performance

GNC appears to be making some decent headway in its turnaround. Its Q1 2019 generated some decent cash flow. On top of the $261m in debt reduction above, GNC’s cash balance also rose from $67m at December 2018 to $137m. I tabulated up some of its cash performance right before its February 2018 debt restructuring and after:

Quarter Cash Flow WoC Cash Flow from Opns Interest Available for Debt Service / Reduction / Capex Cash Flow From Investment Q1 2018 +24,403 +669 25,072 21,773 46,845 3,730 Q2 2018 +31,943 -7,873 24,070 32,943 57,013 4,600 Q3 2018 +24,980 -18,433 6,547 35,732 42,279 5,020 Q4 2018 -8,500 +48,679 40,179 36,632 76,811 5,630 Q1 2019 +39.575 +29,136 68,711 32,956 101,667 3,020

Source: Company SEC Disclosures

Despite a lull in Q4, the company has been able to make good progress with its cash flow. I wanted to isolate the on-going business from the changes in Working Capital as those are able to be gamed on a short term basis. On a TTM, excluding WoC, GNC was able to generate $87.9m. I would view this is sustainable if not somewhat low as we saw some real improvements in Q1’s underlying profitability.

The WoC gains are earned but I’m not sure how much more can be gained. The drop in inventory is largely driven by the outsourcing of manufacturing to IVC; in Q1, payables were also extended out.

Fortunately, the above table also shows the benefits that will be gained as the Tranche-2 debt is retired. We can see that Q1 interest dropped for the first time, which coincided with the first repayments on that debt. Q1 also marked a point where the cash flow from operations ex-WoC exceeded the interest.

This is all great progress but I believe it is imperative that GNC reduce the coupon payment on this debt. I believe management was well aware of this. In fairness, when Martindale and his team took over, addressing the debt was key as they needed time to execute the turnaround on it. The restructuring accomplished that but at a substantial price. Management has reduced their debt over the last two years by roughly $600m; now is the time for them to look for a better deal with an improved operating structure.

I believe this is the most immediate catalyst but it is also crucial to start to see gains internationally. The JV only got formed on February 13, 2019 so it is very early for this to be bearing fruit. Combined with the current trade war, it is not surprising that the sentiment towards the company is very negative. If the company is able to deliver some growth in the Chinese markets over the next couple of quarters, this will telegraph to the market that the trade war is not impacting them and that the international leg of the turnaround is also taking place. Unfortunately, these overhangs obscured the fact that it appears they made headway on the store restructuring efforts. This is not an easy turnaround but it is in the early innings with some success in both reducing the debt and improving its operations through retrenchment.

Vitamin Shoppe (VSI) is an obvious competitor, though much smaller and less diversified. Its revenues have also been declining, though not from a conscious effort to reduce its footprint and change strategy. They also do not have the same scale or geographic diversity of operations. Although the market caps are similar, GNC’s enterprise value is substantially higher; it is discounted due to the debt load. This makes the potential for GNC to re-rate substantially more. As the company right sizes the balance sheet, the potential for its shares to re-rate are there. However, to see truly large gains, returns from its Harbin partnership need to occur. It is early yet on this front but management has shown some success at execution.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

GNC is truly a high risk, high reward proposition. I believe their business plan makes sense and they have some early wins in getting the debt down and improving the operations of the company even as they reduce their retail footprint in North America. They are also facing sentiment issues with the Chinese trade war potentially influencing investors; these can be dispelled with an improving international picture. Q1 showed only 2% international growth which is not what the market will need to see to get behind the growth portion of this turnaround. With its market cap at roughly 1/3 of its value 2 years ago, it is not hard to see this reverse course should the company’s plans come to fruition.

GNC has pulled guidance for the time being as it has many moving parts with its restructuring. I will try to pull together something here. The company has made a lot of headway in its store restructuring as it is down close to 700 stores from its initial plan; I will assume another 200 over the course of 2019, but with the improved margins we saw in Q1. With its continuing product development including the introduction of some CBD products, I think this is a relatively safe assumption as it reflects the near-term headwinds with the Amazon store portion of its online sales.

The company guided to roughly $200m in revenue total from its Chinese JV over the course of three years per its Q4 2018 conference call. It didn’t expect any material contributions in 2019, so neither will I. Utilizing a similar cost base on the opex side (assuming no further improvements as they have declined for 5 quarters running) and indexing the next 3 quarters to reflect a further 200 stores closed, as well as seasonal weakness in Q4, I came up with the following projection:

Source: Company Disclosures, Author Assumptions

This looks doable. I also held the interest costs as stagnant, although I am guessing that they may be slightly lower as some of the payments on its debt may not have occurred until late in Q1, so they didn’t get the full quarterly benefit of the reduced Tranche 2 balance. It also looks that even in Q4, they are able to cover the interest costs.

The Takeaway

GNC had a decent Q1, with its cash performance (excluding the asset sales) covering its debt obligations, even excluding working capital adjustments. I believe this can continue, at least for the rest of 2019.

Unfortunately, the shares have not; although they initially reacted positively, shares have sold off sharply and are now down almost 30% from the Q1 earnings release. I believe that some of that is a general risk aversion to companies with high levels of debt, of which GNC is certainly guilty of.

The company needs to continue focusing on its operational improvements; these will allow it to continue to make headway on its debt load without a dilutive capital raise. The company still has two years of breathing room to settle its Tranche 2 obligation, but I believe it is in the company’s best interest to try to refinance this; they have made substantial progress already, though they had to sell off portions of the company to do it. I believe they need to exceed my projections in order to continue to drive this forward. I suspect investors need to see the debt terms change in order to catalyze the shares out of their current downward trend.

The shares have a large headwind. The company has a massive short interest, with 27.7% of shares short per Finviz. Like Tesla, I believe those with short positions have bought up its converts in implementing a convertible hedge. These bonds are trading at roughly 82, which is heavily discounted to par. This type of positioning makes it difficult to buyout the bonds at a discount or to shake out the short position and force them to cover. Unlike Tesla, GNC management is focused on trying to execute rather than bemoaning short sellers.

Source: Finviz.com

The break of falling wedge is not bullish and the company’s shares have continued to sell-off, breaking this lower bound. The shares need to stabilize at a new level before considering entering a position here. The market is pricing as if GNC is going bankrupt; although they are definitely challenged, the company is focused on getting its operations turned around and I believe they have already made big steps; they are managing their working capital as well to boost its cash levels. I don’t believe there is a lot more they can squeeze out of this, but it doesn’t mean that they have to give it back; it will just be hard to ring more sustainable cash out of it.

The only potential extra transaction I could see for GNC is if someone was willing to enter a sale-leaseback transaction with GNC with respect to their brand. There has been some precedence for these types of transactions but you need a willing counter-party. International sales are a year off from seeing a meaningful contribution, so the company will need to drive improvement with its current business. The good thing for GNC is the market is looking at its earnings; if they can surprise to the upside, this could serve as a tailwind for the shares, on top of any positive changes to their debt. At this point, I am going to wait for shares to stabilize before considering a position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GNC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.