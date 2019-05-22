Navios Maritime Acquisition: The Interesting Type Of Risky

Why? Leverage works both ways. NNA continues to execute well and has made several clever refinancing moves. If 2020 brings a bull market? Rocketship.

This sounds like a train wreck, therein lies opportunity. One particular pundit has written endless bearish coverage. Yet, we're long. Our position is very profitable and there's potential for much more.

They are hurtling towards a potentially insurmountable $670M maturity of an 8.125% facility, due 15 November 2021. Current D/A is in the 90% range.

Navios Acquisition Overview

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NNA) is a shipping holding company focused on product tankers and VLCC crude carriers. NNA is a 'daughter-company' of Navios Maritime Holdings (NM). NNA was previously the general partner and owned nearly 60% of Navios Midstream Partners (NAP), which imploded (as expected and as predicted) during 2018 as the unsustainable distribution was finally cut and the resulting shell was rolled back up.

NNA conducted a 15-1 reverse split last November and they rolled-up NAP at a post-split ratio of 0.42 shares of NNA per NAP unit effective in December. This transaction brought significant benefits to NNA via temporary stabilization of their balance sheet, adding critical liquidity, and by removing a substantial backstop payment due in Q1-19. Finally, the NAP roll-up added a couple of long-term lucrative VLCC charters, giving NNA a bit more breathing room in these challenging markets.

Navios Maritime Acquisition is a terribly risky position, but with both product and crude tanker rates making a strong recovery in late-2018 right as NNA shares plummeted into and following their reverse split, it was a perfect trade set-up. This trade was predicted on 16 October 2018 as part of private coverage on Value Investor's Edge. An excerpt from that report:

NNA currently trades at 41 cents and is set for a 15-1 reverse split ($6.15 pro forma). These sorts of transactions are almost always very bearish and I doubt NNA's Q3 results will be anything positive... ...If everything goes perfectly, they will cut the dividend, do the NAP merger, run the reverse split, and NNA could trade down even harder, perhaps even as low as $3-$4/sh (20 cents). If VLCC rates are still rising, it might then make sense to start into a long position as Q4-18 results could be much nicer and NNA might even be repurchasing shares. If played correctly, and the markets offer us a total gift, there could be a 5-10 bagger trade sitting here. I'm not getting greedy though and I prefer to stay out for now and see what happens.

NNA ended up sticking with their dividend, but everything else played out to perfection. Tanker rates kept going up while NNA kept crashing. NNA was one of my top trade ideas last quarter and thus far it has been extremely profitable. My full personal trade history:

31 December 2018: Buy 50% @ $3.35

4 January 2019: Buy 50% @ $4.10

26 February 2019: Paid $0.30 Dividend

24 April 2019: Sold First 50% @ $7.52 (Profit of 133%)

16 May 2019: Still long Second 50% @ $7.74 (96% Profit)

Our Thesis: Risky, But Rocketship Leverage Option

This is an extremely risky company. Nobody is denying that, but I believe there is a significant upside if the right dominoes fall for NNA, specifically, as quoted above, from the $3-$4 range, I believed there was reasonable 5-10 bagger potential under the right outcomes.

We can reach these valuations via two approaches, either expected NAV in a bullish market or via a multiple to cash flow (i.e. EV/EBITDA).

NAV Approach: In a bullish market, we could reasonably expect to see at least a 20% increase to their fleet values, which would take NNA from what was around a $6 NAV in December/January to about a $25 NAV (when financial leverage is over 90%, small moves to asset values have disproportionate impacts to equity). Already in the past 5 months, NNA's NAV has improved from roughly $6 to nearly $12/sh due to slight asset appreciation as tanker market sentiment has been improving. If assets improved by 25%, NNA's NAV would be close to $35/sh.

EV/EBITDA Approach: In a strong market, which I define as an average fleet time-charter equivalent ("TCE") earnings of $25k/day or higher, given NNA's current cash flow breakeven of about $14k/day, we can expect NNA to produce over $10/sh in annual operating cash flow, with EBITDA of over $220M. With total net debt (including forward funding requirements for their 3x confirmed newbuilds) of about $1.3B, an EV/EBITDA multiple of 7x gets NNA equity to $17. An 8x multiple would be over $30/sh.

Super risky, but if an investor believes a surging market is possible, then the highest levered firms, both financially and operationally, are likely to produce the greatest returns on investment, *IF* they are able to survive without massive equity dilution or bankruptcy.

Public Commentary: Heavily Bearish

NNA is such a risky speculative position that I've previously hesitated to write any public coverage on it. As with 90-95% of our work, we've thus far kept the research and discussion exclusive to Value Investor's Edge, preferring to work with qualified investors who understand the risks involved. One of NNA's related 'cousin' companies is Navios Maritime Partners (NMM), which is my #1 speculative holding, currently trading under $0.30 on the dollar for net asset value. I've published one public report on NMM year-to-date despite the large position. Why? There's not much more to say, and they are executing as expected. Public updates are limited to when there are clear developments or updates to discuss.

I potentially have an economic incentive to get out there and 'bang the drum' on NNA, but it's arguably not responsible to write on such a small name. However, there is one Seeking Alpha author, Morningsidepark, who has circled around Navios firms recently. He (or she) has written 21 articles on Navios firms in the past 6-months despite no clear or disclosed allocations. Here are some of the recent ones explicitly focused on NNA:

Source: Seeking Alpha, Research Page, NNA

Readers are reminded that NNA is supposedly "clutching at straws," shown a cursory analysis of "weak...cash flow," taught about a "shady asset swap," and instructed to not "be fooled."

Discussion/Debate on Financing Progress

I previously had no intention to write a bullish report on NNA. It's terribly risky, a caveat I've made clear in the vast majority of mentions (both public and private). Leverage, both financial (D/A) and operating ($/DWT) is through the roof. NNA faces massive maturities in 2021. If rates don't surge by mid-2020, they are likely dead. Could this company end up at $0? Quite possibly.

We're in May 2019 now though. This is a viable equity vehicle with a massive amount of upside in a strong rate environment if the right things happen. NNA still needs to address many debt maturities. How have they done so far?

2019? Fully addressed as of Q1-19 results - Success!

Fully addressed as of Q1-19 results - 2020? Approximately 2/3 addressed or in final stages - Almost Done!

Approximately 2/3 addressed or in final stages - 2021? Scary... Very scary! Nobody is denying or debating this.

Progress To-Date in 2019

In my view, NNA has secured some of the best newbuild financing deals I've ever seen in nearly 11 years watching/covering the industry, which includes 3 high-spec Japanese newbuilds in 2020-2021 with 100% financing against a fully secured charter-out contract at a higher rate than the cost of financing (approx. $7.5M annual free cash flow expected for 3 vessels, extrapolated from NNA's November 2018 projection of $5M FCF from their first two ships).

Source: Navios Maritime Acquisition, Q1-19 Presentation, Slide 5

Simultaneously, they have been securing strong sale-leaseback deals with Chinese counterparties, a testament to the superior connects and deal-making prowess of CEO Angeliki Frangou. Although NNA is clearly a risky venture, one would expect these deals would be celebrated by an unbiased participant?

Reaction to 2019 Progress?

It seems the opposite is the case. It seems that the better the deal NNA produces, apparently the more "desperate" or "shady" they are... In one such report from 7 January, written by Morningsidepark, there were incorrect assertions regarding their newbuild financing plans, despite the fact NNA had published clear slides showing their financials in the prior quarter:

Specifics as to the financing were not provided and no disclosure has been forthcoming from NNA.

The report turned even more aggressive in the conclusion (bold added):

NNA is in such a bad shape financially that if equity milestone payments are required under the agreement with Imabari, it could push NNA off the liquidity cliff sooner than it would otherwise have tumbled off without the placement of the order. Longer-term, NNA will trade in a range between $1.29 and $3.25 by June 30, 2019. This represents a 22.5% to 70% decline from the January 4th closing price of $4.14.

It's always encouraging to see some confidence, but even Nostradamus couched his predictions a little bit... Statements like "will trade" are very dangerous in this industry. I have attempted to engage in due course dialogue, via the comments section underneath reports by Morningsidepark. However, none of my comments (nor those from others) have been met with a response.

Community Discourse... Reasonable?

I've been a member on Seeking Alpha for over 8-years now. There's this wonderful feature built into this website called 'comments.' This allows readers and contributors to have a dialogue with each other. It's part of what makes this website superior to other platforms and allows a community to flourish. Readers hold authors accountable and we do our best to learn from each other.

I've been focused on private research for a while, but am still active in the public sphere and always enjoy a good debate. Disagreements are fine, in fact, disagreements are fully welcome and are often more useful. It's very rare that one person has the full story and we can all learn from each other and become better together. There is a general expectation that to be a member of this community and be given the privilege of publishing public research, an author should be willing to defend their work and engage with others.

In the case of Navios, there has been a flood of bearish reports with a lack of any defense or dialogue when criticized or when predictions pan out incorrect. As an initial example from January 2019 illustrates, I attempted to address incorrect notes regarding newbuild financing and profitability:

This inquiry was met with silence. Instead on 19 February, there was another published bearish report by the same author. 15 comments were left unanswered. On 6 May, after NNA had returned over 100% YTD and was nowhere even remotely close to the "will trade" range of $1.29-$3.25, a third report surfaced, which instructed readers about how NNA's due course asset exchange and sale-leaseback financing deals were indicative of a "shady asset swap." Again, 29 comments with nary one response.

Finally, on 17 May, after months of pure silence, I admittedly stepped up my criticism, with some curiosity about what seemed to be an obsessive focus on Navios firms:

Source: Seeking Alpha, NNA Report, Comments Section

The comment finally garnered a response, but the inquiry was met with a personal attack with untrue information, including a totally unrelated misdirection about a Navios Maritime tender. There was an accusation of "factual errors" and the 'threat' of a follow-up article, but no clear answer.

Source: Seeking Alpha, NNA Report, Comments Section

It would seem that such errors could quickly be rectified in a comment section? For the benefit of everyone reading and participating...

NNA is Risky... Yes. Obviously.

Lest it wasn't clear yet, NNA is an extremely risky firm. They are deeply levered overall, about 90% debt-to-assets overall per my latest estimates (varies a bit based on Navios Europe valuations & newbuild values). They have daunting 2021 maturities which could very well spell bankruptcy in all but bullish-type outcomes.

Nobody should be debating that. I don't think anybody is? That said, NNA's market cap is currently barely over $100M, and they started 2019 close to $50M. That's a tiny market cap for a firm with over 40 vessels. NNA traded around $3.50 to start the year (now sits at $7.74), yet in a strong market (i.e. $25k TCE across the fleet), they are capable of earning over $10/sh in cash flow per year. There's a lot of potential here, right as we face perhaps the most interesting confluence of crude and product tanker cycles into January 2020.

Note on cash generation: NNA has expected operating cash breakeven of about $14k/day. With $25k/day TCE and 95% utilization, NNA should produce nearly $150M in operating cash flow. A good portion of this would likely go towards their 2021 maturities.

Will Navios Acquisition do extremely well? Will they go bankrupt? I honestly don't know. What I do know is that the pricing was very attractive at the start of 2019 and still remains pretty interesting today. NNA is getting hefty newbuild support from a top-tier yard in Japan, and they are getting excellent sale-leaseback support at 90% leverage from Chinese lenders.

Rates have also improved and Q1-19 was sharply cash flow positive. The biggest risk is NNA's 2021 8.125% notes, as shown below. They currently trade at $83 ($100 par), for a YTM of 16.6%. This is a highly distressed rate. The bond markets agree this is risky and the bond pricing makes sense to me.

Source: FINRA, NNA 2021 Bond Quote

Refinancing Progress Thus Far

As reported in their Q1-19 presentation, Navios has secured refinancing of $82.4M in outstanding debt via a new leasing structure with a total debt level of $103.2M, thus releasing nearly $21M in net liquidity. This was accomplished through a 7-year sale-leaseback facility at an effective cost of LIBOR + 3.5%.

Source: Navios Maritime Acquisition, Q1-19 Presentation, Slide 6

The total value of NNA's posted collateral? $114M as per the latest figures from VesselsValue, the preeminent source of live valuations of shipping assets.

Source: VesselsValue, NNA Fleet Profile, BB-In Assets

The effective leverage on this refinancing was, therefore, an impressive 90% debt-to-assets ("D/A") and the terms are 1.00% better than the 2020 Term Loan B (L+4.50%) and with 3M LIBOR currently at 2.52%, this facility is also over 200 bps cheaper than their primary 2021 facility.

This is a very impressive financing and it buys NNA essential time to play into a potential 2020 recovery. Make no mistake, this is a risky firm, but what they need is time and eventual strong rates. If that happens, operating leverage ensures a tremendous return to equity investors, even after servicing debt requirements.

Near-Term Remaining Risk: 2020 Maturities

As of 31 December 2018 (Annual Report, page F-32), NNA reported $52M of debt due in 2019 and $301M in debt maturities due in 2020. They've already handled 100% of the debt due in 2019, plus $15M due in Q1-20.

Source: NNA, Annual Report (20-F), Page F-32

This $301M consists primarily of the NAP-acquired Term Loan B (approx. $195M due in 2020) and approximately $106M ($91M net of "Nave Andromeda") of other ancillary credit facilities. The Term Loan B is already under process for a full-refinancing as shown below.

Source: Navios Maritime Acquisition, Q1-19 Presentation, Slide 5

There is approximately $45M primarily split between two more facilities, both originating in 2010, with an 8-year tenor to fund newbuilds. There is a 26 October facility backed by Serifos & Folegandros and a 6 December facility backed by Rhodes and Crete. Each tranche has a balloon of nearly $15M.

Serifos - Nave Estella - $21.6M

- $21.6M Folegandros - Nave Andromeda - $21.1M (already covered above)

- $21.1M (already covered above) Rhodes - Nave Cassiopeia - $22.9M

- $22.9M Crete - Nave Cetus - $23.2M

So for this trio (ex-Andromeda), we have collateral of about $68M against maturities of around $45M, for D/A of 66%. Not a major leverage concern, but this is a bit above the normal bank-range of 60-65%, but it does compare nicely against the recent leaseback done at 90% leverage.

The rest of the relevant facilities seem to be are contained in an amended credit agreement dated 4 November 2015. Specifically, these credit agreements are split into 'five advances' covering five different vessels, with four parts having final maturities on 4 November 2020. One vessel (least valuable) has been sold and another has been transferred to the 2020 NAP Term Loan B.

Breaking down the Nov 2015 facility ($58.6M total due in 2020 per the initial credit agreement, estimated about $46M after backing out the other known 2020 maturities):

Advance A- 20 Installments & Balloon: $3.8M due in 2020

Advance G- 20 Installments & Balloon: $15.7M due in 2020

Advance H- 20 Installments & Balloon: $17.1M due in 2020

Advance I- 20 Installments & Balloon: $22M due in 2020

The combined collateral? Controlled by the shipholding groups: Limnos, Paxos, Skyros, Thasos, and Tilos. Listed below we have the shipholding group, the relevant asset, and the current estimated value of each ship:

Limnos- Nave Pyxix - Released to NAP ($27.6M)

- Released to NAP ($27.6M) Paxos- Nave Lucida - Sold January 2016 ($10.5M)

- Sold January 2016 ($10.5M) Skyros - Nave Sextans - $27.8M

- $27.8M Thaos- Nave Equinox - $15.5M

- $15.5M Tilos- Nave Spherical - $42.7M

If we combine the valuations, we have $124M in collateral ($86M net of sales/transfers) against about $46M in expected maturities, for leverage of 53% D/A. Not a major concern, and if we're correct on these numbers, there is likely to be a good deal of cash released in a new financing deal.

We've reviewed the entirety of the remaining debt for 2020, attempting to utilize facts-based approach comparing collateral to maturities, but let's take a pause to see what is being posted elsewhere.

Navios Term Loan B Swap Debate

Navios Acquisition has, following their merger with Navios Maritime Partners ("NAP"), engaged in due course financing to ensure compliance with all facilities while keeping options open for judicious asset disposal. They conducted such a swap in 2019, which garnered the following provocative headline:

Source: Seeking Alpha, NNA Report, "Morningsidepark"

I'm all for keeping companies accountable and I've been tough on Navios in particular. Lest readers forget, we (Value Investors Edge) were behind a major activist campaign, which ended in lawsuits and a subsequent reversal of policy.

Source: Seeking Alpha, NM/NNA Report, J Mintzmyer

These efforts were picked up by major shipping journals and included downgrades by top-tier analysts such as Michael Webber of Wells Fargo.

Source: TradeWinds, 11 March News Report, Joe Brady

I'm a firm believer in playing tough with rogue managements and calling a spade a spade, but it is also important to deal in facts first.

NNA concluded their merger with "NAP" last December, exchanging approximately 3.68M shares (post 15-1 NNA reverse split) for all remaining outstanding NAP units. This meant that NNA absorbed the entire 2020 Term Loan B from NAP, which was secured by the following vessels:

Shinyo Kieran

Shinyo Saowalak

Nave Celeste

Nave Galactic

Shinyo Ocean

C Dream

All 6 of these vessels were VLCCs, 2 of them were prime sales candidates (2000-built "C Dream" and 2001-built "Shinyo Ocean"). NAP was close to max covenant reach due to the high above-market charters of the "Kieran" and the "Saowalak" not meeting asset requirements, so they did a simple asset swap.

They most likely planned to sell the Dream and the Ocean, which already carried low valuations, so these were left in the facility. NNA then "paid" (inter-company transfer of collateral) a total of $238.8M for the 4 remaining VLCCs, and NAP (subsidiary of NNA now) then paid $237.2M for 10 assets:

Nave Orbit

Nave Equator

Nave Buena Suerte

Nave Aridne

Nave Cielo

Nave Atropos

Nave Pulsar

Nave Equinox

Nave Pyxix

Bougainville

The 4 VLCCs carry a current value of $168M according to VesselsValue. The assets NNA swapped into their wholly-owned subsidiary are currently worth a total of $221M. If we adjust the transaction for parity ($168M of VLCCs were swapped for a $221M mixture of assets), this means the above-market VLCC contracts on the two Shinyo vessels were valued at $53M.

This seems reasonable, especially considering this is a wholly inter-company swap (no actual cash exchanged, just a swap of assets to ensure covenant coverage was met). Both ships are employed to mid-2025 and mid-2026 at enormous rates with additional profit-sharing to boot.

Source: Navios Maritime Acquisition, Fleet Page

This was a due course transaction (inter-company) meant to facilitate a rapid refinancing of the 2020 Term Loan B (which subsequently has almost been completed in just a couple months) and divestiture of some older VLCCs. This isn't "shady" or "forced" or "brink of default." It's a basic financing move.

Sale-Leaseback Commentary/Debate

We've briefly covered the 5 vessel sale-leaseback above. It was an impressive deal for NNA. The facility had 90% effective starting leverage on a 7-year repayment profile with an effective cost of L+350.

What is being said by others?

Source: Seeking Alpha, NNA Report, "Morningsidepark"

I've highlighted the key phrases, but the most egregious note is the bolded part about this financing not being a "normal course of business." That's simply incorrect considering roughly two dozen other shipping companies, including high profile names like Euronav (EURN), Scorpio Tankers (STNG), and Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) have all engaged in leaseback financing. Here is the slide breaking down the refinancing:

Source: Navios Maritime Acquisition, Q1-19 Presentation, Slide 6

We're already established that these assets are worth $114M, so the carried leverage on the original newbuild facilities was about 72%. This was originally priced, nearly a decade ago, at a rate of L+269. NNA then refinanced at effective leverage of 90% on secondhand assets for a rate of L+325. This is unlike any "cram down" financial arrangement I've ever seen.

Fact: NNA is paying 56 more basis points (roughly half a percent) for a refinancing at 90% leverage on used assets vs. normalized 60% D/A.

Lest we forget, there is a bold prediction floating out there:

"NNA will trade in a range between $1.29 and $3.25 by June 30, 2019"

Is the narrative being pointed in that direction? We'll leave that up for debate.

Conclusion

NNA is an extremely risky stock. Nobody denies that.

They have, however, done an excellent job tackling 2019 and 2020 maturities thus far at very reasonable rates with considerable leverage. Furthermore, they have lined up three high-spec newbuilds at 100% leverage.

This stock could be an eventual $0 in anything from mediocre to weak market outcomes. It could also be a $30+ stock in a bull run. My current 'fair value estimate' is about $10.00 per share. I'm long the stock. If markets improve, my estimates will likely increase. If markets turn worse and NNA fails to keep rolling maturities, I would likely try to exit.

Invest for the Upcycle We will be continuing to cover our top ideas along with industry-leading research and earnings coverage at Value Investor's Edge. Members of Value Investor's Edge will receive the first look at new coverage updates and potential changes to our portfolios as the year progresses. We have recently updated our income portfolios and full coverage of preferred and fixed income opportunities. Roughly 90-95% of our research is fully exclusive to our members, join our group now with a free two-week trial membership!

Disclosure: I am/we are long NNA, NMM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.