Expect Tenaris To Grow Despite Lack Of New Projects

Project deferrals in the offshore market and the lack of any significant new projects may hold back growth in the short term.

The IPSCO acquisition, if it goes through, can significantly add to Tenaris’s production capacity and market reach.

Tenaris Can Bounce Back

Tenaris S.A. (TS) is a Luxembourg-based provider of steel pipe products to the upstream energy companies across the world. To complement the offerings and increase its market reach in the U.S., Tenaris has recently signed an agreement to acquire IPSCO, a steel pipe manufacturer. The transaction, if successful, can act as a growth catalyst. Along with that, I expect the recovery in the international markets to drive Tenaris’s growth in the medium term.

To cater to the international markets, it acquired shares of a Saudi Arabia-based pipe company and set up a JV in Russia for a welded pipe plant earlier in 2019. Tenaris has negative net debt, which is remarkable for a company of this size.

The project deferrals in the offshore market and the lack of any significant new projects are Tenaris’s concerns. The company’s margin can expand through Rig Direct solutions and increasing differentiation through service quality improvement.

Primary Drivers: Rig Direct Strategy, IPSCO Acquisition, And International Projects

In response to the energy market growth in North America, TS has been consolidating its Rig Direct strategy. Rig Direct is the company’s integrated product and service model. In FY2018, ~60% of its OCTG (Oil Country Tubular Goods) products were fitted with this facility. The company’s management expects that the impending IPSCO acquisition will complete its geographical deployment of the Rig Direct model, which will expand the range of products supplied through Rig Direct in some regions. On a Rig Direct basis, TS is providing the casing in a multi-year project including the BlueDock connector and Wedge and Dopeless Premium connection technologies.

In this context, let us check out TS’s bid to acquire IPSCO, which was disclosed in March 2019. It plans to acquire IPSCO, a steel pipe manufacturer for $1.2 billion. In the U.S., IPSCO produces seamless and welded OCTG and line pipe products with an annual production capacity of 450,000 metric tons of steel bars. It can also produce 400,000 metric tons of seamless pipe and 1,000,000 metric tons of welded pipe. Given the capacity of IPSCO’s plants and a well spread out manufacturing base, the acquisition can enhance the company’s vertical integration in the U.S. Tenaris’s Bay City seamless mill is expected to have a product and geographical complementarity with IPSCO’s Ambridge small-range seamless mill in Pennsylvania. The complementary bases will reduce time-to-market and improve service quality.

In January 2019, TS acquired a 48% share in Saudi Steel Pipe Company (or SSP). Located in Saudi Arabia, it has 360,000 tons per year of welded steel pipe production capacity. Following the acquisition, TS now has three plants in that region. Saudi Arabia is one of the largest markets of OCTG and line pipe products because of the region’s vast energy resources. SSP’s products and services complement TS’s co-rental offerings.

In recent times, Tenaris won awards for deepwater projects in Guyana. In China, it won a deepwater project award in the Lingshui project by CNOOC. It also won several exploration and development campaigns in the Gulf of Mexico. On the heels of the expected rise in the offshore energy drilling activity, the company now expects a more than 10% rise in drilling activities. As the tendering books and the FIDs (final investment decisions) are reactivated, the drilling activity is likely to increase in 2H 2019 and 2020. However, due to the long lead time, TS will continue to see high-end products like high chromium steel grades staying depressed for now.

Analyzing Financial Performance

In Q1 2019, Tenaris’s top line weakened but the bottom line improved compared to Q4 2018, while on a year-over-year basis, its performance remained steady. From Q4 2018 to Q1 2019, its revenues decreased by 11%, while the net income grew by 8% during the same period. Geographically, revenues from the Middle East/Africa declined the most, with a 31% quarter-over-quarter fall, followed by North America (7.7% down sequentially).

However, revenues from Europe increased (6.8% up), followed by Asia/Pacific-Oceania (5.2% up). At the operating profit level, the company’s margin benefited from the recovery of tariffs on steel bars imported into the U.S. and a higher selling price in the tubes operating segment.

Opportunities In The International Market

Despite the company’s growing focus on the Middle East market in the past few quarters, the deterioration in the Q1 financial result in this region was somewhat surprising. Many energy operators in the Middle East (including Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait) are pursuing a strategy of increasing natural gas in the production mix. Qatar, in particular, is ramping up for drilling in the North Field and expanding the LNG position. Similarly, Chinese national oil companies are boosting gas production in the country.

Overall, the international drilling activity is looking up in 2019. For Tenaris, the impact of this recovery will come in increased shipments of the OCTG products during 2H 2019. In anticipation of higher demand, it made an investment in the shares of Saudi Steel Pipe (or SSP) in January 2019. In South America, expect upstream activity to pick up during 2H 2019 and 2020 in Brazil after the upcoming Round 16.

The Lack Of Any Significant New Project

In 2018, TS completed a large project in the Zohr field. In Q4 2018, TS delivered the second pipeline in the Zohr field in Egypt, where Eni is developing an offshore natural gas project. In 2019, the absence of such large projects can put a cap on the company’s revenue growth in the Middle East business. Here is what the management commented in the Q1 earnings call:

We’ve got letter of intent recently for an important project in North Sea but to the size of this project, it is between 7,000, 10,000 tonnes or even more but not 300,000 tonnes that we’ve seen in the case of Zohr, only for the welded part

Tenaris’s North America operations did not enjoy a strong performance in Q1 due to various industry headwinds, particularly for the completions activity. The drilling activity slowdown has been pronounced because of the pipeline takeaway capacity and the Canadian government’s energy production curtailment plan. Regarding North America offshore, the company does not see clear visibility beyond Q3 2019 due to the lack of investment from the upstream companies, which is not conducive for long-term planning.

Steel Price Is Cooling Off

The decline in the steel and iron ore price in recent months is beneficial for TS. Tenaris uses steel scrap, DRI, hot briquetted iron, pig iron and ferroalloys as input for seamless steel pipe products. Since the beginning of 2019, the U.S. iron and steel price index has decreased by 3.3%, according to Federal Reserve Economic Data. Steel price may weaken in 2019 following higher global steel production and lower demand from China.

Dividend

TS pays a $0.28 quarterly dividend per share, which amounts to 4.96% forward dividend yield. In the past five years, its dividend has decreased marginally. United States Steel Corporation’s (X) forward dividend yield (1.37%) is lower compared to Tenaris’s.

Cash Flow And Net Debt

TS’s aggregate cash flow from operations (or CFO) was $548 million in Q1 2019, which was a significant improvement compared to a year ago when its CFO was negative. The increase was led primarily by a substantial improvement in the working capital. Capex was $85.6 million in Q1 2019, leading to a $462 million free cash flow during the quarter.

TS’s net debt was negative $766 million as of March 31 as a result of cash and cash equivalents balance exceeding total debt. The net debt in Q1 2019 was an improvement compared to a year ago when its net debt was negative $551 million. When energy price nosedives and earnings dip, servicing of debt becomes difficult. In this scenario, a company like Tenaris will be better equipped to survive a downturn compared to many of its OFS industry peers. Given its ample liquidity (cash and equivalents and short term and long-term investments), there is no near-term repayment or financial risks.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

Tenaris is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of ~10.1x. Based on sell-side analysts’ EBITDA estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 9.3x. This is lower than its average EV/EBITDA multiple of 15.1x between FY2013 and FY2018.

TS’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is less steep than the industry peers’ average multiple compression because the company’s EBITDA is expected to improve less sharply compared to the peers in the next four quarters. This would typically result in a lower EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers. However, the stock’s EV/EBITDA multiple is marginally higher than its peers’ (VLOWY, TMST, and X) average of 8.7x. So, the stock can be relatively overvalued at the current level. I have used estimates provided by Thomson Reuters in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, ten sell-side analysts rated TS a “buy” in May (includes “outperform”), while seven of them rated it a “hold.” One of the sell-side analysts rated it a “sell.” The consensus target price is $33.8, which at the current price yields ~23% returns.

According to Seeking Alpha’s Quant Rating, the stock receives a “Neutral” rating. It scores high on growth profitability, and momentum, but poorly on value and EPS revisions.

What’s The Take On TS?

Tenaris will stay invested in North America for the foreseeable future. To complement its increasing production in the Bay City facility and to increase its market reach in the U.S., it signed an agreement to acquire IPSCO, a steel pipe manufacturer. The acquisition can boost growth if the company can tap the recovery in shale oil production. The increase in the international energy market has also shifted the company’s locus. To cater to the global markets, it acquired shares of a Saudi Arabia-based pipe company and set up a JV in Russia for a welded pipe plant earlier in 2019. Tenaris has negative net debt, which acts as an advantage for a company of this size.

Project deferrals in the offshore energy markets, tariff hikes for steel products, and the lack of any significant new project are Tenaris’s concerns. The company’s margin will expand through Rig Direct solutions and service quality improvement. I expect the U.S. market recovery and international markets to drive Tenaris’s growth in the medium term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.