Melco Resorts: Macro Headwinds Linger

Melco Resorts (MLCO) hit a recent high of $26.4 late April which exceeded my previous target of $26.2, but has since fell more than 20%. Given the current situation regarding global trade and softer Macau GGR number in 1Q19, it's time to re-calibrate the model post 1Q earnings report.

1Q results wrap-up

Melco reported a decent set of results with first quarter revenue of US$1,362m which increased 4% yoy and property EBITDA of US$407m up 1% yoy against a strong 1Q18.

Adjusted Property EBITDA margin hit ~29.5% which was about 60bps improvement yoy and about 10bps gain from 4Q18. This highlights strength in mass/premium play which typically carry higher margins than VIP.

VIP was weak in 1Q2019 and was an industry-wide headwind. Melco saw their VIP table drop down 10% sequentially.

Slight market share loss

Unfortunately, despite the ramp in Morpheus, it appears that CoD wasn't performing as well as expected and along with a soft Studio City revenue, Melco slightly gave up some market share (est. down ~20bps qoq). I estimate that within a tough macro environment where the whole pie isn't growing for Macau, competition is fiercer as we saw with Sands China who reported 1Q revenue up 8% yoy and EBITDA up 11% yoy and is gaining at the expense of others. Market share for Melco may stagnate around 14-15%.

EBITDA margin gain is welcome

With slower revenue growth, operating leverage is increased through attracting mass and premium mass play which carry higher margins than VIP. I estimate EBITDA margin could be stable around 29% throughout 2019 and 2020.

Outlook for 2019

Macau GGR was pretty soft for the first 4 months of 2019 which was down 2.4% yoy compared to the same period in 2018.

Channel checks for May has been positive, particularly for the May Labor Day (half) golden week holiday. Overall, May GGR could reach MOP26bn which is about 1% yoy growth.

We could see June-July growing 5-10% yoy due to low comps in 2018 when the World Cup was hosted and drew players away. September should also be an easy month to compare against because during the same month last year was when the super typhoon hit, forcing the city to impose a blanket casino pause.

4Q2019 is when GGR comps get much tougher, especially for December as China officials visit Macau as it celebrates its 20th anniversary of its handover to China.

Overall in 2019, I estimate GGR to grow about 0-1% annually but with a strong mass offsetting weak VIP segment. That should help EBITDA margins.

Valuation: Upside is capped

Nothing to cheer about here. Without trade resolving, China macro is still weak and Macau hinges on Chinese consumption growing. Public infrastructure is improving access to Macau and with more hotel room inventory, overnight stay is encouraged and that could bolster spending. I see flattish growth in GGR for 2019/2020 due to macro headwinds but with shift towards mass play which is healthier for margins.

Lawrence Ho also mentioned that premium mass was slowing for them in the first quarter but was picking up during the Labor Day holiday week. My take here is that premium mass for them is similar to what the other operators call VIP and given that premium mass is what their CoD products cater to, I see a potential drag as the wealthier end of Chinese demand take a hit during global trade uncertainties. This is something to take a pulse on later during the year and is harder to model the impact of at this moment.

The upside now isn't as good as it was last quarter but the Melco CoD product is still one of the best and could benefit if trade issues resolve.

EV @ 10x blended 2019E/2020E EBITDA 14.3 Net Debt (est.) 3.0 Implied Market Cap 11.4 Cur. Mkt Cap 10.0 12 month PT 22.9 Implied upside 13.8% Closing price (5/17/19) 20.14

Source: Himalayas Research estimates

Risks

Lingering trade concerns could affect Chinese wealth and consumer sentiment.

Melco does not achieve the market share or margins expected.

Luck factor is unfavorable.

