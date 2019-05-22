Chesapeake Energy: I'll Buy Below $2

Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s (CHK) value proposition continues to improve on the latest drop. The oil and natural gas driller missed earnings expectations for the first quarter slightly, but the sell-off in Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s shares seems primarily related to escalating trade tensions and weaker energy prices. Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s shares are attractively valued based on forward earnings, and have an attractive risk/reward.

Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s share price started to slide in April when trade tensions between the United States and China escalated and both countries imposed new tariffs on each other. Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s share price has dropped from $3.40 in April to $2.30 today, reflecting a decrease of ~32 percent. Chesapeake Energy Corp. is now close to being oversold again, according to the Relative Strength Index.

Source: StockCharts

First Quarter Earnings Overview

Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s first quarter revenues dropped from $2.5 billion in the first quarter of 2018 to $2.2 billion in Q1-2019 which was mainly due to lower production volumes. The market expected Chesapeake Energy Corp. to report first quarter revenues of $2.4 billion. The oil and natural gas driller reported adjusted Q1-2019 earnings of $0.14/share, falling $0.01/share short of analyst expectations.

Here's Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s first quarter profit and loss statement.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Corp. Investor Presentation

Chesapeake Energy Corp. produced an average of 484,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the first quarter which was down from 554,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the 2018 first quarter, marking a decrease of ~13 percent year-over-year. Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s average oil production grew 18 percent year over year to 109,000 barrels per day and represented 22 percent of the company's production mix in the first quarter. The oil and gas driller expects to grow this percentage to 26 percent by the end of the year, partly due to strong projected production growth in the Powder River Basin which is an oil growth engine for the company.

Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s energy business plan calls for an aggressive increase in oil production by 2020 when oil is expected to make up 30 percent of the company's production mix.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Corp.

A Directional Bet On Higher Energy Prices

Chesapeake Energy Corp. depends on higher energy prices in order to grow earnings and cash flow. The higher price realizations climb, the better for the energy company and its shareholders. Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s share price has been positively correlated with changes in crude oil prices.

Data by YCharts

Hence, the company retains potential to grow its cash flow on the back of higher energy prices, which in turn depend on a deescalation in the trade war between the United States and China. Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s cash flow bottomed out in 2016 when oil prices fell to their lowest prices in more than decade, but it has gradually recovered since. The company's restructuring during the last downturn is now yielding a considerable improvement in margins as well.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Corp.

Deleveraging Success

Chesapeake Energy Corp. has used asset sales and cash flow from operations to repay its considerable debt the company accumulated before energy prices crashed in 2014. While the company still has more than $9.0 billion of long-term debt on its balance sheet, Chesapeake Energy Corp. has made great progress in reducing its leverage over the last six years.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Corp.

Valuation And New Entry Point

Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s shares are attractively valued, and the current drop could offer investors another entry window into the stock. Today, investors with an above-average risk tolerance pay less than six times next year's estimated profits for Chesapeake Energy Corp.

Data by YCharts

I have doubled down on Chesapeake Energy Corp. throughout 2018 and believe the risk/reward is attractive as long as the U.S. economy and energy price realizations hold up. The risk/reward is already appealing at today's valuation point, but more downside looms in case the trade conflicts continue to escalate and investors ditch more stocks. That being said, I will consider adding to my existing long position in case Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s share price slip below the $2 price level.

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

The biggest risk factor for Chesapeake Energy Corp., as far as I am concerned, is a wholesale downward revision of economic growth forecasts connected to the current escalation in the trade conflict between the U.S. and China. Both countries are locked into a stalemate, and there is no clear path forward for a resolution of the conflict, which points to weak investor sentiment over the next couple of weeks. A downgrade of economic growth projections will most likely take a toll on energy prices and investors' risk appetite.

Your Takeaway

Chesapeake Energy Corp. is a potentially attractive "Buy" around the $2 price level as investors fear a full-blown trade war. Chesapeake Energy Corp. did not have the strongest quarter, but the low earnings multiple really makes up for it. I find it hard to believe that investors overpay for CHK at less than six times next year's estimated profits, and Chesapeake Energy Corp. has significant cash flow upside in a rising oil environment. A failed trade deal paired with signs of slowing global economic growth, on the other hand, would be a major negative for the investment thesis and would not bode well for price realizations going forward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.