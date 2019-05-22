Synopsys: A Growth Model Of Acquisitions

IT Software spending is expected to increase 9.3% in 2019 and 8.2% in 2020, which will boost Synopsys’ growth.

Through these acquisitions, Synopsys has produced solid revenue growth, but its earnings have been subdued, although earnings did surge higher last fiscal year.

Synopsys, inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has a solid history of revenue growth, but I think its stock is too expensive to buy at current prices. In my opinion, the stock is overbought after a 50% rally so far this year, so I’m on the sidelines. The stock is priced for perfection which makes it vulnerable to a significant correction if investors lose confidence in the company.

Financials

Synopsys has produced decent revenue growth over the last decade and the analysts are expecting this growth to continue heading into 2020. The company’s earnings have been subdued over most of the last decade, but they did surge higher in the 2018 fiscal year. Synopsys operates with decent profit margins which have reached 19% and the company’s return on equity has increased to 17%.

The company’s balance sheet shows low debt levels with a long-term debt of only 2% of the its total asset value and the company’s total liabilities are a reasonable 40% of the its total asset value.

With the low total debt level the company can easily take on more debt if needed (for any future acquisition plans the company may have). I prefer companies with total liabilities under 50% of the total asset value - as this gives the company plenty of leeway before debt becomes excessive. When debt levels raise so does the bankruptcy risk which is something I like to avoid when investing with a long-term view.

Synopsys operates with a minimal amount of working capital (with a current ratio of 0.9) meaning that its short-term assets (such as cash and deposits) do not quite cover its short-term liabilities (bills the company has to pay). I personally prefer current ratios above 1.0 so that the company’s bills can be paid with cash rather than having to dip into its long-term finances.

Based on earnings from net income (rather than operational), Synopsys’ forward PE multiple is 34x with a stock price of $121. The company’s trailing PE multiple is 42x and its book value multiple is 4.8x. These multiples imply that Synopsys is expensive.

Synopsys has a solid history of revenue growth with its revenue increasing 10% per year over the last decade. The chart below visually shows Synopsys’ revenue and earnings trend over the last decade along with the next two years of consensus forecasts. The earnings per share used are net income (they are not operational earnings which some forecasts state).

Synopsys data by ADVFN

As the above chart shows, Synopsys’ revenue has consistently increased over the last decade and the forecasts show this trend continuing into 2020. The earnings have broadly ranged from $1 to $1.50 over most of the last decade, but they did surge higher over the 2018 fiscal year. The analysts are expecting Synopsys’ earnings to continue increasing through to 2020.

Business Model

Synopsys is the world's 15th largest software company and a global leader in electronic design automation. The company’s growth is largely inorganic with acquisitions. During 2018, Synopsys acquired three companies and over the last decade Synopsys made a whopping 42 acquisitions.

Some of the more notable acquisitions in recent times include,

Black Duck Software acquired in 2017. Black Duck is a leader in automated solutions for securing and managing open source software.

Cigital acquired in 2016. Cigital is a provider of software security and managed professional services.

Synopsys relies on its acquisitions for product releases. The companies acquired help it gain access to markets and products that could not be achieved on its own without a substantial investment in time and money.

While investors are divided amongst the benefit of acquisitions, I think they are a cost effective way to obtain new products and penetrate new markets. If Synopsys where to develop everything on their own, they would need to employ a significant design team. With acquisitions, Synopsys simply buys companies which include the design team and their products. Another benefit with acquired companies is that they already have an established market share. If Synopsys where to develop the product themselves they would also have to find a market for that product and employ a sales and marketing team. With an acquisition, Synopsys knows in advance how the product performs in sales terms.

Synopsys’ success in integrating their rather extensive list of acquisitions is somewhat problematic. While Synopsys’ revenue history (shown in the financial section above) has averaged a fairly consistent 10% growth per year, Synopsys’ earnings have not shown any real growth over the last decade - other than the earnings surging higher last fiscal year. I would have though that Synopsys would produce better earnings growth from all of its acquisitions.

Spending on IT will continue and a significant portion of this spending is on software. A survey for worldwide IT spending produced by Gartner shows software spending is expected to increase from $397 billion in 2018 up to $431 billion in 2019 and $466 billion in 2020. This represents a 9.3% increase for 2019 and an 8.2% increase for 2020. If Synopsys simply maintains its market share it stands to increase its revenue by at least 8% per year for the next few years.

While software spending increased by 9.3% in 2018, Synopsys’s revenue actually increased by 14.5% in 2018. An older Gartner survey from 2017 showed that software spending increased 5.6% in 2016 and 6.8% in 2017. For these two years, Synopsys increased its revenue by 8.1% in 2016 and 12.5% in 2017. Therefore Synopsys has the ability to generate more revenue growth than what the industry provides.

This means that Synopsys has a market share that’s larger than what it should have. While Synopsys’ significant acquisitions have not produced reliable earnings growth, Synopsys’ has produced higher revenue growth than what the IT software market offered. This tells me that management is indeed efficient at integrating its acquisitions.

While I personally prefer growth companies with reliable earnings growth trends, not all growth companies can produce consistent earnings growth. I still classify Synopsys as a growth company, even with is subdued earnings growth, as its revenue continues to increase at a higher rate than what the IT software market offers.

Stock Valuation

Synopsys has a history of revenue growth. The company’s earnings have increased, although this mostly occurred in the last fiscal year. The forecast earnings growth rate is 10% heading into 2020. The PEG (PE divided by the earnings growth rate) can be used to arrive at a valuation based on its earnings growth.

Using the forecast earnings growth rate of 10% gives a forward PEG of around 3.4 with a 2020 PE multiple of 34x.

It’s commonly accepted that a stock is fairly valued when its forward PEG is 1.0 which means that Synopsys is overvalued with a stock price of $121. Its fair value would be around $36.

Most good growth stocks usually have forward PEG’s in the 1.5 to 2.5 range. Synopsys’ forward PEG of 3.4 is expensive, especially considering that the earnings growth history has been subdued over the last decade (with the exception of last years earnings surge).

Stock Price

As an active investor I personally like to determine some likely price targets. This gives me a feel for how high the stock price could go in the short term and how soon it could get there.

Synopsys chart by StockCharts.com

Over the last decade Synopsys’ stock price has surged higher to peak in 2018. The stock pulled back late last year as the stock market pulled back from its all-time high. The stock market resumed its rally this year and Synopsys rallied back up along with the market to make a new high.

In the short-term, the stock looks over bought as it has surged 50% higher so far this year without a pause. All stocks need to rest with a pause or pullback after strong rallies and I think that Synopsys’ is due for a rest. The stock could rally some more, but sooner or later it will take a break. In the short-term I think the stock is at risk of a decline, especially considering that the stock is expensive. After a rest I suspect that enthusiastic investors would continue driving the stock higher over the longer term. However, the stock is expensive which makes it vulnerable to a significant correction if the company disappoints the market.

Conclusion

Synopsys derives its grow inorganically, having acquired 42 companies over the last decade. The companies acquired help Synopsys gain access to markets and products that could not be achieved on its own without a significant investment in time and money.

The survey produced by Gartner shows software spending is expected to increase 9.3% in 2019 and 8.2% in 2020. Over the last couple of years Synopsys' revenue has consistently increased at a higher rate than the increase in software spending.

While Synopsys’ earnings growth has been subdued over the last decade, I still classify Synopsys as a growth company due to its solid and consistent revenue growth.

The analysts are expecting earnings growth heading into 2020, but the growth still leaves Synopsys with a forward PEG of 3.6 and a forward PE multiple of 34x (earnings based on net income). The stock price has surged 50% higher so far this year and I think the stock is overbought and due for a pullback. While I think Synopsys has plenty of growth potential, I think it’s too expensive to buy at current prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.