USO: The Bullish Case Is Intact

In spite of that, increasing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and rumors of OPEC+ production quota extension continue to sustain USO.

Crude inventories in the US advanced slightly over the week, but decelerating refining storage and boosting oil exports continue to sustain the complex.

Investment thesis

Despite latest crude market weakness, growing oil supplies in the US and slowing net speculative positioning on Nymex futures, the crude backdrop remains supportive for the United States Oil Fund LP (USO), following rumors of an extension of OPEC+ supply quotas and growing tensions in the Middle East.

USO – The United States Oil Fund LP

USO tracks US spot oil prices through near-month futures contracts on the West Texas Intermediate (NYSE:WTI) benchmark. The ETF is one of the largest and most liquid instruments to get direct exposure to the crude markets. As you can see in the chart below, the Fund is highly correlated to WTI’s evolutions:

Source: Nasdaq

One drawback of USO is that it is particularly sensitive to short-term changes in spot prices, which can result in heavy roll costs, given its concentration on next-month future contract.

Meanwhile, the Fund’s exposure to June WTI crude future contract increased marginally, since my last note, reaching an overall positioning of 50.54% and reopened a small dollar position:

Source : Bloomberg

Besides, the fund is structured like a commodity pool, implying that long-term holder will be taxed on any gains even if shares are not sold. Despite of that, USO replicates effectively short-term moves in crude prices, while providing low incurred costs.

Finally, USO offers an expense ratio 0.84% and an average spread in the last 60-day of 0.08%, which are slightly above most of its small competitors (OIL, OILX and DBO). However, USO handles that with a huge asset base of $1.55B and a massive daily liquidity of $264.02m.

Crude and petroleum stocks

According to latest EIA report, American crude oil stocks climbed marginally on the April 3-10 period, up 1.16% (w/w) to 472m barrels. This lift enabled crude oil seasonality to continue to improve, establishing in a surplus of 9.2% or 39 681k barrels above last’s year stocks and reducing the 5-year average deficit to 1.1% or 5 072k barrels. That being said, the persisting appreciation of US oil storage provides headwinds to USO shares and its proxy crude oil futures.

Source: Historic Stocks of Crude Oil Report – EIA

Meanwhile, stocks of refining products weakened again. Gasoline storage dipped slightly down 0.5% (w/w) to 225m barrels, whereas distillate inventories lifted marginally, up 0.07% (w/w) to 125.6m barrels on the corresponding period. While this slim decline is unlikely to affect USO in the coming week, persisting storage deficit, upcoming summer driving season and lower than normal refining utilization rates will further trim refined petroleum stocks and continue to sustain USO shares.

Source: Weekly U.S Refining Utilization Rate

US crude output slowed for the second consecutive week, down 0.82% (w/w) to 12.1m barrels per day, despite a steady number of active working oilrigs during the period. With that, the American oil balance improves significantly (w/w), following skyrocketing exports, up 44.14 (w/w) to 3.35m barrels and slightly declining imports, down 2.43% (w/w) to 4.27m barrels.

Source: Baker Hughes Rig Count Report

Source: Weekly Imports & Exports Report - EIA

Speculative positioning

According to the CFTC, the Commitment of Traders report indicates that net speculative positioning on Nymex crude slightly decreased on the May 7-14 period, down 1.32% (w/w) to 487 808 contracts, whilst USO progressed 1.1% (w/w) to $12.87 per share.

Source: CFTC

This has been the third consecutive decline in a row and speculative sentiment on crude markets seems to be now heading south. Indeed, while longs liquidated 1.43% (w/w) to 607 979 contract during the week, short covering slightly offset this move, down 1.86% (w/w) to 120 171 contracts, following increasing worries of a deteriorating economic outlook.

Since 2019 start, net spec length on Nymex crude advanced 75.97% or 210 597 contracts, whereas USO’s YTD performance rushed 24.57% to $13.08 per share.

Fundamental developments

In my last article published on May 1, I recommended to take advantage of technical sell-off in crude markets. Since then crude futures recovered, despite growing tensions between US and China. Going forward, latest rumors indicate that OPEC+ members are likely to maintain production quotas to 1.2m barrels per day at the next June 25-26 meeting, in order to pursue driving down global crude inventories.

Besides, rising tensions in the Middle East are adding to the bullish sentiment, following Trump’s administration pressures on its allies to cut Iranian oil imports down to zero. With that, the impact on the oil sector will be deeper than what many have expected and could trigger a supply squeeze, which could lead to crude markets rallying.

Furthermore, latest New York Fed crude decomposition shows that crude demand growth remains healthy, despite beeing counterbalanced by a slight uptick in crude output, providing tailwinds to crude futures and USO shares.

In the meantime, the crude oil future curve steepens again on nearby maturities, despite a small contango on front-month deliveries. Nevertheless, the curve remains in strong backwardation, providing a significant roll-yield and a vigorous support for USO shares.

Given the above, my bullish view on crude markets is untouched and I expect upcoming geopolitical developments to propel crude futures and USO shares to fresh highs.

I look forward to reading your comments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.