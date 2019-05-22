General Electric: Tread Carefully

A U.S. recession would be a major negative for GE and hurt its free cash flow just at a time when investors get ready for a FCF turnaround.

An escalating trade war with China and the U.S. would hurt multi-national companies the most. GE's aviation business, a bright spot for the industrial company lately, could see some headwinds.

The industrial company is in the midst of a multi-year restructuring that centers around the power division.

General Electric (GE) is in a dire situation: The company needs to demonstrate progress in 2019 in order to convince shareholders that its restructuring is progressing. While the power business continues to struggle and remains a focal point for investors, an escalating trade war would greatly complicate General Electric's restructuring, hurt free cash flow and point to more downside over the short haul.

Trade War Update

A new page in the trade war between the United States and China was opened two weeks ago when U.S. President Trump increased tariffs on imports from China from 10 percent to 25 percent. Investors were utterly unprepared for the move, which triggered a significant increase in market volatility.

China eventually responded last week and slapped tariffs ranging from 5 percent to 25 percent on $60 billion worth of goods from the United States. Both countries are now locked into an increasingly bitter stalemate that has a good shot at escalating further over the coming weeks and months.

Despite nearly a year of negotiations, the United States and China have so far not succeeded to work out a compromise, which makes it highly unlikely that a trade compromise will emerge over the short haul. In fact, China is already stoking nationalist feelings regarding the trade stand-off which could come back to hurt American companies. General Electric, for instance, is a large engine manufacturer that works closely with Boeing (BA) which could become a target for China during the next escalation round. So could General Motors (GM), Ford Motor (F) or Apple (AAPL), all companies with significant China exposure.

Both leaders in the United States and China desire to be seen as winners in in the trade war, which effectively raises the odds of a prolonged trade stand-off. In the meantime, higher tariffs will remain in place and hurt global growth.

A trade war has negative effects on trade and economic activity, which could cause governments, research institutions and analysts of investment banks to lower their growth projections for 2019 and 2020. A slowdown in economic growth would be a major negative for General Electric, for obvious reasons. Importantly, an economic slowdown could also start to hurt GE's Aviation business which has been a bright spot for the company so far.

Aviation

Aviation has been an outstanding business for General Electric to be in with strong revenue growth, great margins and an optimistic outlook in a robustly growing U.S. economy.

General Electric's aviation business saw $8.0 billion in revenues in Q1-2019, up 12 percent organically year-over-year due to higher commercial engine growth. Segment profits reached $1.7 billion and margins hit 20.9 percent in the first quarter.

Here's a snapshot of General Electric's Aviation business.

That said, though, a prolonged trade war could start to have a negative effect on General Electric's cyclical Aviation business. A U.S. recession, obviously, would point to earnings and cash flow declines for GE just at a time when the company reset its business and restructures its power division.

Power Restructuring Ongoing

Most of investors' attention has been directed at General Electric's power business which has been ailing due to a weak gas turbine market. The company has guided for billions of dollars in structural cost cuts and laid off employees in a bid to improve profitability, but things continued to look bleak in the first quarter when the industrial company reported major revenue and earnings declines in its power business.

Power segment revenues dropped 22 percent to $5.7 billion year-over-year in Q1-2019 whereas segment profits slumped a whopping 71 percent to just $80 million. The company expects 2019 to be a reset year in which it seeks to accelerate its power restructuring which is expected to yield results in 2020 and beyond.

Guidance Risks

General Electric expects adjusted earnings of $0.50-$0.60/share in 2019 and anticipates that its adjusted industrial free cash flow will fall into a range of $(2)-$0 billion in 2019 before the company benefits from a significant improvement in 2020. A guidance downward revision due to slowing economic growth, or worse, a U.S. recession, would likely hurt the stock greatly.

Downside Catalyst

What investors should look out for is how the trade conflict affects economic growth projections. As soon as analysts are starting to reduce their earnings estimates and U.S. companies start to slash their earnings forecasts, more pain for GE is in the making. A full-blown trade war could trigger a U.S. recession, which would most certainly negatively affect General Electric's businesses and point to a delay in the free cash flow turnaround.

Valuation

General Electric is not overvalued today, but that doesn't mean there is no downside risk. General Electric's shares today sell for less than 14x next year's estimated earnings. In light of increased market volatility, GE has struggled to defend the $10 price level.

Your Takeaway

General Electric could be in a difficult spot in case the economy tanks just at a time when the company projects to reap the rewards from its restructuring and hopes to report a FCF turnaround. An escalating trade war and, potentially, a U.S. recession would negatively affect General Electric, including its bright spot, Aviation which has produced above-average revenue growth and shines with strong margins. As soon as analysts start to mark down their earnings estimates and companies start to pull their earnings forecasts, more pain will be coming. While I don't plan on selling my GE shares now, it clearly is time to tread more carefully.

