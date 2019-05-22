MasTec Q1: Still Number One

Their customers have huge capital spends planned for mid-2019 through at least 2021. MasTec is perfectly positioned to take a big slice of this pie.

The stock price has underperformed its earnings growth in the last couple of years, both stellar years.

Still Number One

MasTec (MTZ) has been my number one pick for 2019 and 2020 since last summer, and nothing in their Q1 report changes any of that. They are an exceptionally well-run infrastructure construction company, and their customers in communications and oil/gas have huge CapEx spends built into the next two years, if not as I suspect, much longer.

The big stories here are the telecom 5G and associated fiber buildouts, and also oil and gas takeaway capacity in the Permian Basin and elsewhere. It's just getting started, and H2 2019 is where we should really see it jump off.

MasTec stock has had a pretty nice run in 2019, building off momentum that was stalled in the December bear market. It kept pace with the S&P 500 through late March, and then outperformed significantly until Panic Monday.

Yeah, I know. The whole chart.

I’ve highlighted some dramatic dips in price on the way up, including this most recent. Notice that they respond to much smaller dips in the S&P, much like on Panic Monday.

These are your buying opportunities, and they are not infrequent. We’ll get into this more later.

MasTec stock has underperformed their earnings for a while now, a trend that continues. Chart begins on March 31, the last day of Q1.

Their PE is down 11.5% since they reported a 35% earnings beat. Hmmm.

There is still time before this rocket ship takes off, and there will be many opportunities to hop on along the way this year. I am a Fat Bear in 2019, and if the market has a bad 2019, MasTec stock will be wildly up and down as the broader market drags them down, but their performance keeps popping them back up.

Q1 In A Nutshell

In Q1 they had a big earnings beat — $0.58 vs. $0.43 consensus — largely from great margin expansion in oil/gas and a slightly lower tax rate than anticipated. This is their 14th quarter in a row beating expectations. I’ll explain why this is when we discuss Q2 and 2019 full year projections.

Everything is going according to plan. The September quarter will be where the real action starts on 5G and the associated fiber buildout, which will blow up their revenue line. Also, their 18-month backlog keeps getting bigger, now at 114% of TTM revenue. These are just the contracts they have signed, and there’s more in the 24-month window already, especially in the oil/gas segment.

On the other side of the coin, we see lots of CapEx and OpEx spends in the communications segment the last two quarters as they are getting ramped up for all this. They have 500 new tower-climber hires in the last 2 quarters, and they leased a ton of new equipment. The tower climbers alone add about $30-40K in expenses each, just in onboarding costs, a one-time expense. This is a difficult, dangerous and highly-skilled job, and much training is required. But the expense growth will trim starting in the current quarter, and they should continue margin expansion, even though they are already well above their 10-year medians.

The Story So Far

In my original October report on MasTec, I went into a little detail on the company’s history, but here’s the Reader’s Digest Version.

MasTec is an infrastructure construction company based out of Miami. The company was founded by Jorge Mas Canosa, a somewhat legendary figure in the 1960s generation of Cuban refugees (he was at the Bay of Pigs and lived to tell the tale). Their roots are in telecom buildout, but now their customers are split between wireless/wireline, oil/gas, power generation, power transmission and in-home installation. The company is currently run by Mas Canosa’s sons, José, the CEO, and Jorge, the Chairman. Together they own about 20% of the outstanding shares.

Infrastructure construction is a volatile business, both in terms of contracts, and how and when those contracts get paid. Quarterly revenue and earnings are very noisy data sets, and are not as useful as in other industries. So we’ll be sticking with the TTM numbers for the most part.

The first half of 2018 was one of the down periods and the stock price reflected that, despite how things look for MasTec down the road. If you look at the chart, you can see it gets tossed around a lot.

MasTec's management has displayed an ability to manage the quarterly ups and downs of their business quite well historically. MasTec bottomed out under $13 during the oil glut that accompanied the initial shale oil boom. While they did see downward trends in their revenue and earnings in 2015 and 2016, the boom in oil production in previously inaccessible fields is obvious good news for MasTec, and they recovered quickly, never dipping below 11% gross margins.

Then, the dreaded double top at $55 in H1 2018. First, it took a February swoon with the rest of the market. After recovering from that, a couple of bad headlines hit. First were reports that they were having trouble collecting on their invoices for the much-delayed Rover pipeline (they collected in October). Then came a court-ordered delay on another project, the Mountain Valley pipeline. This is not unusual.

Quarter-to-quarter, revenue and earnings are volatile. Contracts are large, and mostly get paid at or near completion. Pipeline projects especially are often met with delays, force majeure, rerouting, local NIMBYs, and unforeseen regulatory hurdles. These two projects had a bit of all that.

The good news about all of this is that it mostly just pushes the revenue into later quarters, while many related costs are already accounted for. Delays also raise the overall value of the contract, increasing long-term margins. For example, they bid out their oil and gas projects anticipating 12-13% gross margins, but heavily delayed projects typically come in at 15-16%. This quarter had very high margins in oil/gas, which was part of their big earnings beat.

So despite these 2018 H1 headwinds, MasTec delivered 10% 2018 EBITDA margins, which is high in their range, well above their 10-year median. To me, this speaks to their managerial and operational strength.

Those ups and downs? Them’s your buying opportunities.

But the real story is the variety of opportunities coming up in 2019 and 2020 in areas where they have a very significant corporate footprint and competence.

5G rollout

Fiber rollout

FirstNet first-responder cellular network

Shale oilfield takeaway capacity alleviation

Canadian tar sands takeaway capacity alleviation

Mexican transition from coal to LNG for power generation

We are at or near the starting line of most of these, and the capital spends by MasTec customers will be huge at least through 2020, but I think much longer. Normally, every quarter I report on developments in all of these bullets, but for this quarter, I want to focus on the first two items, because they will be the big drivers of accelerated growth in the next couple of years. The rest is still moving forward, especially all the work in relatively new shale oilfields. My 2018 full year review has details on these other bullets.

The Q1 Launching Pad

Before we begin, a quick note. Like many asset-heavy companies, MasTec is still in a bit of a strange situation with their Federal taxes as a result of the 2017 tax bill.

The bill passed in mid-December 2017, and some of the changes regarding depreciation were retroactive for that year. Not having enough time before the new year, the IRS gave companies some rough guidelines for their 2017 taxes. Of course, everyone took the maximum benefit they could. Later the IRS issued the official rule, and everyone who overshot (i.e., everyone) had to pay more in 2018.

The upshot is that MasTec paid a negative tax rate in 2017, about 30% in 2018, and about 26% in 2019 and going forward. So YoY GAAP earnings comparisons won’t be very helpful until 2020, and we’ll be using pre-tax income (PTI) as our main measure of earnings until then.

Beginning with some TTM per-share growth rates, what we see is the price has underperformed the other growth rates. (“Price Underperformance” here is the difference between the price growth rate and the average of the other 4 growth rates.)

The stock price has underperformed other growth rates in all our windows, especially in the past year, and the price ratios are compressing. This does not even take into account what is shaping up to be a stellar next 2 years, so I consider the stock to be significantly underpriced at the moment.

The reason, generally, has been a contention on Wall Street that they couldn’t keep up their outrageous performance in oil/gas. Spoiler: they have.

While revenue did not grow at the usual rate in the TTM, this was mostly due to the outsized performance in 2017 as the oil and gas segment recovered from the oil-price crash, a huge amount of storm restoration in Q1 2018, and there was also an additional $500 million of revenue that was simply cost-reimbursement on a single unique contract. As you can see in the above table, earnings growth held up. So did margins:

This margin expansion should continue from growth in high-margin oil/gas work, and increasing margins in communications, as their CapEx and OpEx spends begin to wane.

Digging deeper into segment revenues, we can see the top line proportion of communications continues to shrink.

Once upon a time, communications was 100%.

Starting with the two smaller segments, electrical transmission has been lagging for years. This is not because there isn’t a great need to upgrade the grid in the US, but the public or private capital has not been there to do it. So the revenue in this segment tends to come from small contracts, storm restoration and general maintenance, which is largely weather-dependent. One day this may change in a big way, because the need is there, but there is no telling when that might be.

After a slack 2017, power generation really picked up in 2018 and into Q1, and I expect that to continue. This is largely wind and solar construction, so they’ve gained experience and competence early on in a sector that I expect to continue growing over the next 10 years. Right now, segment revenue is growing at an astounding rate over a weak 2018 Q1 TTM (51% TTM QoQ annualized, 99% TTM YoY).

One day that purple line may rise to meet the red and blue lines, but we aren’t close to that yet.

The Big Two for MasTec are communications and oil/gas. For years, communications revenue grew slowly but steadily at around 6-8%, but that has been slowing because of the declining home install subsegment. This is about 20% of the segment and 6% of the top line, so it’s not huge, but big enough to leave a mark.

The home install business is dying the death of a thousand cuts, as people begin to replace cable and satellite video with internet delivery. 5G home deployment will only accelerate this trend. So, about 20% of their communications segment is shrinking at about 15% annually, while the balance grows very nicely - they think at 20% annually beginning in H2. It works out to about 13% growth all together.

Management seems unwilling to do layoffs of skilled workers in the current labor market, and is trying to replace DirecTV installs with home security and automation, and they have a couple of customers here already including ADT. But I am skeptical that this will be able to replace the millions of DirecTV installs they performed over the years, and I believe that subsegment will continue to shrink.

In contrast, oil/gas, a higher margin business, has a 4-year revenue CAGR of 23%. It is growing rapidly, especially recently with all the activity in the Permian and elsewhere. So long as the Brent-WTI spread remains high, there will be an incentive to keep building pipelines and other facilities there.

An emerging aspect, as it seems in so many industries, is water. The type of fracking they do in west Texas and Oklahoma uses 7 times as much water as crude produced - 7 barrels of water for every barrel of crude. Currently, most of that water has to be trucked in. Some stays underground, and some is wastewater that has to be properly stored and disposed.

Currently, the oil/gas water-hauling business is $13 billion a year in revenue. Pipelines cut out 30% of that, so there is a potential $9 billion business for someone to build in water pipelines, mostly concentrated in Oklahoma and west Texas.

Just so happens MasTec closed their acquisition of Kingsley Construction in Q1, an oil/gas water management construction company in Texas. They expect this small subsidiary to grow fast, and so do I.

The 2019-2021 Scenario

They may run out of places to put it all. 3D Animation Production Company

Beginning in Q3, communications revenue grows rapidly from the 5G radio buildout accelerating, but really from the big fiber backbone being laid down for it. Fiber should peak at some point when these projects wrap up next year, after which the 5G radio climbs will dominate. This will go on for years, though the install-to-home subsegment will decline at about 15% a year to offset that. Total revenue growth rate here is about 13% when you add it up, and margins should expand back to where they were once the hiring and CapEx slows down. Oil/gas continue to grow rapidly and expand margins. One thing that has kept the stock down in the last two years is the idea that they cannot keep up this phenomenal performance in the oil/gas segment since H2 2016. They did, and short of another WTI price collapse, they will do more in the future. They have almost filled up capacity through the end of 2020. We are much closer to the beginning of this than the end. Power generation construction continues it’s very steep growth, but I can’t imagine it will keep going the way it is, up 99% in the TTM YoY. They are guiding to 35% YoY revenue growth, which would put them at $1.8 billion in 2021, from $737 million in the TTM. Electrical transmission will likely continue its weather-related up and down. However, on the outside chance that the elusive 2 trillion dollar infrastructure bill becomes a reality, and it contains significant investment in the grid, I might do something stupid, and get a second mortgage on the house and put it all into MasTec. None of this is likely to happen, so the house is safe for now. [Mrs. TPR breathes a sigh of relief.]

What We Mean By "5G"

"5G" is a marketing term adopted by the wireless industry to describe a group of technologies, mostly centered around "millimeter-wave" radio. LTE, AKA "4G," operates in the under-6 GHz bandwidth, which is a pretty useful part of the spectrum. Data speeds, distance, and penetration (going through things) are all pretty good.

"mmWave," as the industry refers to it, is a big chunk of the spectrum at much higher frequencies, from 24-100 GHz. The wireless industry saw two advantages to this portion of the spectrum:

Higher data speeds than the sub-6 GHz bandwidth, about 100x the theoretical peak per channel. The key word is "theoretical." It was available.

Why was this giant chunk of the spectrum still available in the 21st Century? Because it sucks. The signal does not travel far. Higher frequencies also have penetration problems. They can be knocked down by just about anything, including your hand, which is problematic when the main use-case is a device you hold in your hand. mmWave frequencies are not only knocked down by solid objects, but by rain, fog, and a small slice around 60 GHz is absorbed by oxygen. For reals.

So, there will be no mmWave outside of cities, because of the distance issues. The plan here is for upgraded multichannel LTE on all those towers — 5G Lite. But inside of cities, your chances of getting a 5G signal are not great because of the distance and penetration issues. It's pretty clear you will not be getting the signal indoors unless you are standing next to a window. So most of the time, even city dwellers will be on 5G Lite until the density of radio towers is much greater.

AT&T (T) just popped a 5G radio cluster up on the main street in our neighborhood.

The LA skyline, such as it is. © 2019 Trading Places Research

Click to zoom for a better look. It’s actually a pretty neat design that fits over our lamp posts, with a hole for our new LED lamps to stick out. It looks like the exterior is all plastic for the mmWave signal to travel through. I assume those holes are there not just for air venting. If you see anything else interesting in there, please @ me in the comments.

But more important than the clever design is that AT&T’s 5G Lite, which they call “5Ge,” is a very nice upgrade over plain vanilla LTE. The signal is noticeably stronger and faster, with more bars in more places, as they used to say. I won’t have a mmWave phone for some time, so I can’t report on that.

What I’m getting at is that one part of the 5G bundle — the upgraded LTE — is ready for prime time and works great. mmWave on the other hand is going to be much more problematic, and is going to require much higher tower density to pull off, with a mix of large cells and small cells. But even if you put a small cell on every roof in America, mmWave still has huge penetration issues that must be solved if it is really to work for mobile applications.

The more I look into the technical side of the 5G buildout, the more I think it is going to take much longer and cost the telecoms a lot more than they are letting on. This could keep going for many, many years.

Pick and shovel time.

AT&T and Verizon

Pictured: Verizon 5G corporate meeting. Intellectual

The telecoms have been slowly coming to the realization that mmWave implementation will take much time, and there will be many false starts and hurdles to overcome along the way. AT&T, who has been MasTec’s largest customer for decades, updated us on their timeline in their Q1 call. CFO John Stephens:

5G — we're at 19 markets today operational using that 39 gigahertz millimeter wave. I will tell you, we still have plans to get a couple hundred. We have, if you will, a couple hundred million on our 5G evolution network coverage by the end of this year, but end of next year we will have over 200 million of our POPS covered on a 5G network. So our plans for 5G are going quite well.

To translate from Earnings Call to English: they have 19 markets with a few mmWave towers up like the one in my neighborhood, but no one has any mmWave equipment, and won’t for some time. For now 5Ge is the thing.

Just in case we didn’t get it, CEO Randall Stephenson hammered the nail in, when he followed up right afterwards:

The 5G evolution of product that we have out there as we turn all this spectrum up and put the new technology on MIMO [“multi-in, multi-out" — upgraded LTE, AKA 5Ge] and so forth, our competitors hate it, but it is having exactly the effect that you wanted to have. Our customers see this tag and they go do a speed check and they’re seeing 80, 90, 100, 150 meg speeds depending on where they are. It is truly a step change difference in product capability. And that its having exactly the effect that we had hoped.

He did not mention mmWave at all, but did have time to get in a dig at Verizon’s (NYSE:VZ) expense. Again, translating into English, he’s telling us that they have much work to do before mmWave is a thing that people actually use, not just something for marketing to talk about. But look how good 5Ge is!

My own experiences back that up. It’s a substantial upgrade in service, and for all the heat AT&T is taking over the 5Ge label, I think they made the right decision.

Turning to Verizon, they made their debut in MasTec's Five Percent of Total Revenue Club this quarter, and that number will likely rise. Verizon is super-duper gung ho on 5G, and they want to make sure everyone knows about it. They mentioned “5G” 44 times on the call. CEO Hans Vestberg, began his remarks thusly:

Welcome everyone to the first earnings call in the 5G mobility era. Once again, Verizon has led the world in the development of new technologies with the launch of our 5G ultra wideband mobility network and the Motorola 5G smartphone.

He used practically the same line to open the 2018 Q3 call: “Welcome everyone to the first earnings call in the 5G era.” The man needs new material. Also, the "Motorola 5G smartphone" is a module for the Moto Mod, which approximately 0% of people own. The next mmWave phone, due this month, is the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, which is a mega-giant expensive mess of compromises. Good luck with that.

But more to the point:

We launched our first two cities Chicago and Minneapolis and continue to deploy infrastructure in more cities, prioritizing cities that have made it easy to build there. Our initial launches are performing as expected on a brand new technology being deployed for the first time in the world. [emphasis mine] As more features within a network enhances become available for deployment through ongoing software innovation, we will provide increased coverage, improved capacity and greater throughputs. For our 5G Home product, we’re on track to launch additional markets when new customer equipment under the global standards becomes available in the second half of the year. These enable us to apply our learning’s from the initial commercial launch in 2018 to a broader base of customers.

Translation: Oh my god! This is tough. Half of me wishes we hadn’t even started it, and let AT&T swallow this elephant first. No matter how fast we go, mmWave is a ways off, because the mobility aspect is proving to have many more technical hurdles than we anticipated. But the 5G Home product will at least steal some business away from Comcast (CMCSA) and Spectrum (CHTR). Wish me luck!

Subsequently, three different analysts asked very good, very specific technical questions about mmWave deployment, all of which Vestberg dodged.

Translation: This is going to take many years, and we aren’t even exactly sure what the end of it looks like right now, so we will just do what we always do and keep CapExing until we figure it out. Buy MTZ on the dip.

MasTec’s End: Q2 and 2019 Projections

This does not happen by accident. Zacks

As you can see, MasTec is on a nice run of expectations-beating dating back to Q4 2015. But if I kept going on the screenshot, you would see a lot more red in those two rightmost columns. What happened?

Even though it was a large part of their top line already, MasTec was relatively new to the oil/gas servicing business back when the WTI price went from $107 in June 2014 to $28 in February 2016. They had never seen a cyclical move like that — indeed, few had — and their revenue projections got destroyed.

So, like all good leadership, they learned from their mistake. They are now very conservative about what projects go into their revenue/earnings guidance, especially the quarterlies, and also what goes into the backlog as well.

A great example of this has come up with Puerto Rican storm restoration. FEMA has provided about $11 billion so far to Puerto Rico. About half that was direct payments to individuals through FEMA or the Puerto Rican government. The other half was spent on cleaning up the immediate aftermath, and putting temporary fixes in place for services destroyed by the storm. MasTec got some contracts from the latter, but work on permanent fixes to pre-storm states is completely stalled. Only $35 million has actually been spent on that so far. No money is coming from Washington any time soon.

MasTec even has a signed $500 million contract for electrical transmission restoration, but $0 million will be forthcoming. So in Q4, when all this had become apparent to everyone, MasTec pulled all Puerto Rican work out of 2019 projections, and even axed the $500 million signed contract from the backlog, which is at a record level nonetheless.

So for Q2, they are guiding to $1.8 billion in revenue and $1.11 EPS. My math gets to $1.14. My guess is they demolish both those numbers. Standard disclaimer: Only time will tell!

They have been much more accurate with their yearly number, which tends to inch up over the year. Their final guidance last October missed 2018 revenue by only $9 million out of $6.9 billion. To the upside, naturally.

But I think they are being really conservative on how they model the 5G radio rollout for 2019. They are counting much more on the fiber component to drive communications segment growth in H2. But the fact that they started hiring 250 new tower climbers a quarter over 6 months ago tells me they think there’s a good chance it may start earlier than they’re letting on. So does the huge increase in equipment leasing in Q1. They could have done that in the fall if that’s when they really needed it.

Pair that with the evident enthusiasm of AT&T and Verizon, and their fierce competition with each other, which has gotten a little personal in all this. As I think you can tell, I don’t think they fully have a grip on how this looks in the end. Both have a bridge product they are pushing — 5Ge for AT&T; 5G Home for Verizon — but beyond that they are going to keep doing what they always have done when they’ve run into implementation issues — Mo’ Towers; Mo’ Cells; Mo’ Money. Faster is better. First is even better than that, or so says marketing.

Both companies believe that their growth five years from now will come not just from current revenue streams like consumer handsets, but many others that they think will be able to use all that bandwidth, especially in the broadly-defined IoT space. I am less confident than them, but we will see.

MasTec still needs to execute, as José Mas is fond of saying, but I think this may start earlier than they are willing to predict publicly. If it does, they are certainly ready to go. They are currently still guiding to $7.6 billion in revenue for the year, but with a 20 bps margin improvement, largely from the tax rate adjustment. It works out to $4.55 EPS for 2019, a $0.21 improvement over their last estimate. I gave them small bumps to their numbers in Q3 and Q4 like they typically have had, and the math comes $4.63.

But I also modeled What If AT&T and Verizon Really Go For It, in both Tall and Venti scenarios. The Venti version of that comes out to $7.39 for the year, and the Tall is $6.63. So this could all happen pretty quickly, if the telecoms will it to be so. Even if that doesn’t happen, $4.63 is a 10% bump over a very tough 2018 comp, and the 2020 numbers will be much bigger.

The Part I Don’t Want To Write

Outside of the home installation business, there’s so much good news in MasTec’s quarterlies that I missed this part. But the ever-alert commenters at Seeking Alpha pointed it out to me, and it has to be addressed.

MasTec has an unusually high number of related party transactions among its officers and executives. They had $36 million in related party payments in Q1, about 2.5% of total expenses before taxes. Most of them are of this variety:

MasTec purchases, rents and leases equipment and purchases various types of supplies and services used in its business from a number of different vendors on a non-exclusive basis, and from time to time, rents equipment to certain entities, including entities that are associated with members of subsidiary management. For the three month periods ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, related party lease payments to such entities for operational facilities and equipment totaled approximately $14.7 million and $7.5 million, respectively.

There may be a very good reason for things like this, but it is still not a good look, and it’s hard to evaluate if MasTec is overpaying to these related parties, or undercharging for services.

There are other things that have less obvious explanations

MasTec pays $700k a quarter to a company owned by Jorge Mas to lease an airplane for use in MasTec company business.

From 2016-2018, MasTec leased a property from the Mas brothers’ mother for $16k a year. This seems to have stopped.

Again, not a good look.

Mastec was kind enough to provide some additional color on these:

Purchases, rents and leases equipment… associated with members of subsidiary management - $14.7 million

Rents and leases equipment from ...CCI, for which MasTec has a 15% equity interest - $6.0 million. In the ordinary course of business, MasTec rents significant amounts of equipment for its daily operations (as disclosed in footnote 8 our 10-Q) we incurred approximately $120.7 million dollars in operating lease rental expense during the quarter. Thus, the related party operating lease rental expense transactions noted above represent a small portion of our consolidated total quarterly operating lease rental expense. These transactions provide MasTec with the strategic advantage of key rental equipment availability, at competitive market rates. In fact, our rentals from CCI, in which the Company has a 15% interest, are particularly noteworthy, given the limited availability of rental equipment availability in the oil & gas segment. Not only does MasTec have an interest in CCI for this purpose, but another large public company peer, which also performs oil & gas pipeline services, also has a similar interest in CCI. In addition, our pricing structure with CCI is competitive, with significant price rebate opportunities based on annual rental volume. In summary, we believe these related party operating lease rental transactions are entirely appropriate, beneficial and strategic.

Ancillary construction services …associated with members of subsidiary management - $13.8 million

Subcontracting arrangement construction services - $1.6 million. In the ordinary course of business MasTec incurs significant costs related to subcontracting arrangements for the performance of ancillary construction services. The amount of related party ancillary construction subcontracting services noted above during our first quarter 2019 period, represents less than 5% of the total subcontracting services utilized during the quarter. Related party ancillary construction subcontracting services provide MasTec with the strategic advantage of known quality subcontracting service availability, at competitive market rates. Typically, we utilize subcontractor services in areas in which demand levels vary significantly in size and scope, making the use of permanent employees less productive. In the case of related party ancillary construction subcontracting services noted above, we believe these provide us with the strategic advantage of known high quality services, while affording us the flexibility to scale services based on need. In summary, we believe these transactions are appropriate, beneficial and strategic to MasTec.

Leasing arrangement for an aircraft - $0.7 million. The related party airplane lease is with an entity owned by Jorge Mas, our chairman. MasTec has significant and varied operations all throughout North America, from Mexico to Canada. Many of our current and future project activities are located in remote areas, with limited access to major airports. Given these factors, the use of a leased corporate aircraft to assist in the management of business operations is entirely appropriate. I would like to clarify that this aircraft is used by multiple members of management for business purposes. In addition, Jose Mas, our CEO, regularly purchases economy level service on major commercial airlines, in cases where utilization of the leased aircraft is not justified. In summary, characterization of usage of the aircraft leased by MasTec in your note is highly incorrect.

The above items describe the appropriateness and strategic benefit of various related party transactions disclosed in our recent first quarter 10-Q. While I did not address selected insignificant related party transactions (such as you reference to a small operating lease from Irma Mas) - which relates to an operating yard in the Company’s original location which is today still directly utilized in MasTec operations - it should be noted that we believe all our related party transactions are appropriate and necessary and that we have strong corporate governance procedures to approve and monitor these transactions.

Everything they may say is true, and if I had to bet on it, I’d say it was. But still, none of it matters.

There is an old saying that “Caesar’s wife must be above suspicion.” MasTec is Caesar and the executives and officers are Caesar’s wives. They must be above suspicion, and not because it makes us feel all warm and cuddly. There are consequences.

All it does is give a bunch of short touts a peg to hang their hats on when they have nothing else. It just amounts to an own goal.

Or think of it this way: wouldn’t it be easier to lease a different plane than to have to hear about this from idiots like me on Seeking Alpha?

Trading MasTec For Fun And Profit

Patience is a virtue, and MasTec is a stock that will reward your patience in a number of ways. In the first place, if you wait a couple of years, the stock will likely be much higher than today.

But buying in also requires a bit of patience. In the chart that led this article, we saw that on days and weeks where the S&P is taken down, MasTec gets clobbered even harder, then comes back. Panic Monday was extreme in this respect.

MasTec is my second biggest holding after Apple (AAPL). Even my VIX calls couldn’t save me that day.

These are your buying opportunities. Wait for them. We are very close to one right now, so keep your eyes open.

I’m pretty much full up on MasTec, but if it gets cheap again, I may up my position. My last buy was in February at $42.70, and I’ll be waiting for a break below $40 if I get the opportunity. Choose your own buy in, but always wait for the broader market to take it down first. We still have a ways to go, and there’s plenty of time to build a position.

Also, because of all the price action, MasTec is a good candidate for frequent rebalancing to make sure you don’t get too far out over your skis. Many brokers have setups to do this automatically these days.

I’ll update again in 3 months. Good hunting.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, MTZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.