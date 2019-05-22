Lithium Industry M&A Update

EU OEM's are investing aggressively into EV's, VW is seeking to move upstream and more vertically integrate its supply chain. This could mean midterm support for European lithium projects.

The metrics of concluded transactions has buoyed the share prices of some mid and junior companies that could be future M&A candidates.

Despite incumbent lithium "majors" trading at or near their 52-week lows, there has been a substantial amount of M&A activity within the industry.

Investment thesis

Despite flat/falling lithium prices, incumbent producers have recognized that future demand is real. All the "majors" have increased their 2025 estimates and now agree on 1MT, some with an upward bias. Ramping up production at existing assets to meet future demand is the logical strategy, however, especially in the case of brines, this is limited by pumping permits, freshwater accessibility, pond construction/evaporation times and permitting. On the hard rock side, labor skills, permitting and resource grades/impurities are challenges. Following the Wesfarmers (OTCPK:WFAFF)/Kidman Resources (OTCPK:KDDRF) deal the top 5 Western Australian hard rock assets are now all spoken for. Save for Pilbara Minerals, which has minority equity and offtake partners but is looking for a larger minority shareholder (20%-49%) to partner with to produce hydroxide longer term. All the above sets the scene for M&A activity as incumbents recognize these challenges but seek to maintain market share in the future. The common theme amongst all the deals executed is scale and grades. Buyers want long-life assets to have time to overcome inevitable difficulties and perfect the processing of chemicals from the acquired/partnered projects. Investors that have focused their attention on projects with the potential to become large scale low-cost producers and/or strategic assets in potentially major EV markets have seen excellent returns, even in a challenging market. This trend is likely to continue in the future. Smaller projects that don't meet the above description will continue to struggle.

Overview

Future lithium demand continues to grow, forecasts are regularly being upgraded with Albemarle (ALB) leading the way with 1MT in 2025 and an upward bias. Almost all demand growth is energy storage related.

Source: Albemarle presentation

More importantly, breaking down the aggregate demand into subsections highlights the need for battery-grade and quality chemicals. This represents a material shift from historical lithium production where the vast majority of supply was directed at industrial applications (greases, ceramics etc) and consumer electronic batteries requiring lower specification products. Future demand growth is focused on energy storage applications, particularly energy vehicle batteries. To achieve chemical production of battery grade and OEM qualified carbonate and hydroxide is difficult. Putting historical production into perspective, the entire market (battery and non-battery grade hydroxide) in 2018 was ~60,000T. The demand for battery-grade hydroxide in 2025 is ~420,000T, approximately 7 times the 2018 market total. Expanding existing production facilities has its limits, especially brine projects. As a result, lithium "majors", in striving to maintain their market share, have elected to acquire quality developing junior companies. In addition to market share, the "majors" are also looking to control the timing and supply of new chemical output into the market.

If lithium demand is to make a step change increase from 2023 onwards and supply will not match demand from 2023/2024 (or earlier), then further consolidation in the industry is likely. However, as incumbents are either financially and/or managerially stretched, new entrants such as Wesfarmers and Pluspetrol could become more prevalent.

Deals executed

Galaxy (OTCPK:GALXF) SDV - Posco (PKX): Galaxy sold its northern tenement package in the Salar de Hombre Muerto to Posco for US$280m. The tenement package contained 1.58MT LCE of JORC compliant measured and indicated resource.

LSC Lithium Corp (OTC:LSSCF) - Pluspetrol: Pluspetrol acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of LSC for C$0.6612 a share, the all-cash consideration total consideration was approximately C$111m. This represented a 30% premium to the 30-day VWAP. Whilst some commentators felt this undervalued the company the reality is that LSC had only completed a high-level PEA on its main project, Pastos Grandes.

Lepidico - Desert Lion Energy (OTCPK:DSLEF): Friendly merger between the companies whereby Desert Lion shareholders receive 5.4 Lepidico shares for each Desert Lion share.

ALB (ALB) - Wodgina Mineral Resources (OTCPK:MALRF): Albemarle paid US$1.15bn for a 50% JV stake and 100% marketing rights for Wodgina. The estimated all-in cost to install Albemarle's 50,000T share of hydroxide capacity at the project is approximately US$2bn or US$40,000/t. Albemarle has immediate marketing rights to Wodgina's spodumene concentrate output whilst the JV deal is being finalized.

Wesfarmers (OTCPK:WFAFF) - Kidman Resources (OTCPK:KDDRF): Wesfarmers has bid A$1.90 a share for Kidman, A$776m. Kidman owns 50% of the Mt Holland project with JV partner SQM. The project is expected to produce ~45,000T of hydroxide, commissioning is targeted for 2021. Including capex but excluding non-core assets, the estimated all-in cost to install Wesfarmers 22,500T share of hydroxide capacity is US$37k-US$40k/t. It should be noted that the Mt Holland deposit has a resource of 189MT at a 1.53% grade (2nd highest after Greenbushes). Given the extent of the resource, the JV could expand production to well beyond 45,000T p.a.

Mt Marion - Ganfeng, Min Res from Neometals (OTCPK:RRSSF): Mineral Resources and Ganfeng Lithium purchased Neometals' 13.8% stake in Mt Marion for A$103.8m, making the parties equal 50% shareholders. Neometals retained the right to buy spodumene concentrate at market prices. The implied valuation is US$11,600/t of installed production capacity.

Ganfeng (1772 HK) - LAC (LAC): Ganfeng is making a project investment and increasing its stake in the Cauchari Olaroz project (25,000T p.a.) from 37.5% to 50% for US$160m. The JV is looking at the prospect of raising production to 40,000T p.a.

Ganfeng (1772 HK) - Bacanora (OTC:BCLMF): In discussions for Ganfeng to buy 30% of Bacanora for £14.4m and

Tianqi (2466 SZ) - SQM (SQM): Tianqi purchased a 23.77% minority stake in SQM from Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) for US4.07bn or $65 a share. The deal gave Tianqi 3 independent board seats but no access to asset level cash flows, only SQM dividends.

Conclusion

In order to meet future demand, incumbent lithium producers have expanded existing assets where possible. However, there are limitations to production growth for both brine and hard rock assets. Recognizing these limitations but wanting to maintain market share and some element of control over chemical supply, incumbents have executed various M&A deals. Following this initial wave plus brownfield expansions, many incumbents now appear financially stretched leaving the door open for industry outsiders to participate. The valuation metrics of deals executed varies widely between acquisitions involving minority stakes and those that produce spodumene concentrate only with those that aim to produce battery-grade hydroxide or carbonate. This reflects the tighter margins that spodumene producers earn relative to vertically integrated chemical producers. With chemical demand rising due to increased energy storage applications, particularly EV's, acquirers are focussing on projects that can achieve long term battery grade and quality production starting 2023/2024 by which time supply shortfalls are envisaged. Investors will be rewarded for selecting projects that are either strategic for OEM's (located in close proximity to downstream EV supply chain facilities) and/or have large resources/reserves and good grades. There has been very little support/funding from outside of the industry thus far, highlighting the investment risk associated with projects that don't meet the above criteria.

