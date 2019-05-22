Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals: Looks To Be Time For Another Breakout

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) continues to produce impressive results from the company's TRiM platform that includes its first pivotal trial initiation coming later in Q2 2019. Besides progressing with its own wholly-owned candidates, with more pivotal trials expected in 2020, Arrowhead is also doing a fantastic job forming partnerships with other major players in the healthcare industry. These partnerships should help to significantly de-risk the company and its candidates as these partners are buying into Arrowhead's proprietary TRiM platform by paying significant cash upfront along with milestone payments, ensuring minimal dilution of current stockholders as its candidates progress towards commercialization. The future looks bright for Arrowhead as it has firmly established a nice base level now under $20 with a potential breakout ahead as it starts pivotal dosing for its lead candidate.

Arrowhead's lead wholly-owned candidate ARO-AAT for Alpha-1 Liver Disease recently got approved by the FDA for a Phase 2/3 pivotal trial. As Arrowhead's lead candidate is in its growing pipeline of promising candidates, initiation of its upcoming pivotal trial with dosing in Q2 could be the catalyst that propels Arrowhead over the $20 a share mark to stay as it has been largely range-bound now for the past few months.

The company's upcoming pivotal study is named SEQUOIA and will be run concurrently alongside a separate open label study called ARO-AAT 2002. The open label study will allow Arrowhead to get preliminary and ongoing looks at patient responses without unblinding SEQUOIA. This means that investors will get more data readouts and observations along the way from management then if they had to wait for the results of the blinded SEQUOIA study to finally finish.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals also was just moved into the S&P SmallCap 600 index as it continues to build its market cap with successful data readouts and partnerships. This inclusion in a higher level index should help increase awareness of the company's stock as its science becomes more and more promising.

Arrowhead has also had great success building new partnerships around its TRiM platform resulting in cash windfalls and milestones that should keep shareholder dilution to a minimum as it continues to get its lead candidates closer to commercialization. Arrowhead formed its first collaboration in 2016 with Amgen Inc. (AMGN) for two of its potential early stage cardiovascular candidates. Arrowhead received a $35 million upfront payment along with a $21.5 million equity investment by Amgen in Arrowhead stock.

It also received the possibility for up to $617 million in option payments, developmental, regulatory, and sales milestone payments along with single-digit royalties for one of the candidates, along with low double-digit royalties for the second candidate. Since then, Amgen has progressed one of the candidates into a Phase I clinical trial and renamed it AMG 890 as it appears to have fully taken possession of the candidate and its potential.

A more recent partnership occurred when Arrowhead partnered with Johnson & Johnson's Janssen Pharmaceuticals (JNJ), in October of 2018, in a deal for Arrowhead's treatment candidate for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection plus up to three other RNAi therapies selected by Janssen. This collaboration could generate more than $3.7 billion for Arrowhead which is an amazing number considering Arrowhead's market cap right now is hovering around $1.8 billion. Janssen agreed to pay Arrowhead an upfront payment of $175 million along with J&J's venture capital subsidiary Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JJDC agreeing to make a $75 million equity investment in Arrowhead's stock at a price of $23 per share.

Arrowhead has already received a $25 million milestone payment from Janssen as it initiated a Phase 1/2 trial for its JNJ-3989 (formerly ARO-HBV) candidate for chronic hepatitis B virus infection. Data has shown that patients with chronic hepatitis B infection are already showing a treatment effect from a presentation at the International Liver Congress in Vienna. Its Phase 1/2 trial is a triple combination cohort that has the potential to generate valuable data rapidly for the candidate's progression through clinical trials. Treatment reduced all measurable viral products with no reported drug-related serious adverse events. Good results such as this should lead to Arrowhead receiving another $25 million milestone payment when the Phase 2 portion of the trial is initiated.

All of these lucrative partnerships have set up a healthy balance sheet for Arrowhead as the company reported on its Q2 earnings call that it is sitting on a nice $285.7 million cash horde with quarterly expenses for the latest quarter in at just under $20 million. This means that Arrowhead has plenty of cash to progress its candidates over the next couple of years before needing a potential cash raise unless it wanted to do so for potential commercialization purposes or if its pipeline dramatically grows over that time period. It can afford to be patient if it wants and wait for additional share price appreciation to occur as expenses are projected to grow rapidly over the next couple of years for the company as they grow and diversify their pipeline.

Arrowhead's cash situation will be closely monitored as it could have its wholly-owned candidates ARO-APOC3 and ARO-ANG3 also in pivotal studies as soon as next year alongside the aforementioned ARO-AAT. Arrowhead expects to have seven TRiM-enabled candidates (5 wholly-owned) in or approaching clinical studies by the end of 2019. A couple of their early stage programs ARO-ENaC for Cystic Fibrosis and ARO-HIF2 for Renal Cell Carcinoma are also potentially game-changing for the company but are still in pre-clinical trials.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals looks poised for a breakout above $20 a share as it should begin dosing its lead candidate in a pivotal Phase 2/3 study in Q2 soon. Its lucrative collaborations not only de-risk the company's TRiM platform, but also set it up for hundreds of millions or even billions in future milestone payments and royalties after it has already received nice upfront payments and equity investments in its stock. An M&A premium is not fully priced into the stock in my opinion at this time as it has a couple of more years of clinical trial progressions before it would need to consider cash infusion possibilities. Additional positive data readouts could result in either Amgen or Johnson & Johnson pulling the trigger and potentially acquiring Arrowhead along with any number of additional third parties interested in investing in the historically difficult RNAi field. I continue to be long Arrowhead stock. Best of luck to all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARWR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.