T. Rowe Price Isn't As Cheap As It Looks

The company's funds are performing better than most active managers, but it's still a tough battle against passive funds.

At first glance, T. Rowe Price (TROW) might look like an attractive, cheaply-priced defensive stock for investors interested in dividend growth. The company is selling at under 14x trailing earnings, has shown solid earnings and cash flow growth over the past decade, and has a 5-year dividend growth rate of nearly 12%. Combine with an almost 3% starting yield, and there's a lot to like about TROW stock.

When you take a closer look, however, there are some issues that come up. I don't think T. Rowe Price is a bad company, and long-term holders will probably make money from today's prices. But I'd be surprised if shares crush the market in coming years.

Active Managers Face A Huge Headwind

The core problem for T. Rowe Price's business outlook going forward is the ongoing switch in clients' preferences away from active toward passive managers. I know this probably isn't a shocking insight, but you still can't overlook it in the case of TROW stock. As the company notes several times throughout its latest 10-K, this is a major ongoing concern for the company:

The market environment in recent years has led investors to increasingly favor lower fee passive investment products. As a result, investment advisors that emphasize passive products have gained and may continue to gain market share from active managers like us. While we believe there will always be demand for good active management, we cannot predict how much market share these competitors will gain. If current or potential customers decide to move their assets to one of our competitors, we could face a significant decline in market share, assets under management, revenues, and net income. In the event that we decide to reduce the fees we charge for investment advisory services in response to competitive pressures, which we have done selectively in the past, revenues and operating margins could be adversely impacted.

The one point I'd dispute with T. Rowe is that the preference for passive investments is simply due to "the market environment". We've seen a pretty steady build in passive market share that has continued growing throughout both the lean years around 2008 and the boom years of late.

In fact, according to Bloomberg, which cites data from Morningstar, passive monies in stock ETFs and mutual funds are set to overtake active ones later on in 2019. Here's a graph from that Bloomberg article showing just how drastic passive management's rise has been in recent years:

And, now, according to Institutional Investor, as of the end of April, passive funds have, in fact, caught up with active ones:

As you can see from the previous graph, since 2009, the money in active funds has less than doubled, while the money in passive funds has quadrupled. Since 2014, the money in active funds has barely increased at all, despite the S&P index rising from around 2,000 to 2,760 as of November 30th, 2018, when this chart data was constructed. This implies that active funds are in fact losing a lot of overall allocation - not just market share.

So far, in a rising market, active managers have been able to mask the size of their problems due to the overall market going inexorably higher. But what happens in a year when the stock market drops 25% and active funds lose more market share to passive managers? You could see Assets Under Management "AUM" figures collapse across the actively-managed industry.

A Better Passive Manager?

Bulls argue, and it's a fair point, that a company like T. Rowe Price still has a wide moat. This is because switching mutual fund providers is a lengthy and paperwork-filled process. In many cases, funds allocated through corporate 401k plans are especially sticky as firms have little incentive to switch their fund providers, whereas a private investor sees the expense ratio and has more personal motivation to reduce it.

Over time, however, even this stickiness won't totally insulate active fund managers. What we're likely to see, particularly with individual investor accounts, is that retiring Baby Boomers will take cash out of active funds with operators such as T. Rowe Price to pay their bills once they are out of the workforce. Meanwhile, young investors just getting into the market will put their money largely into passive funds, as the current personal finance wisdom advises. With the Baby Boomers being such a huge demographic group, and them retiring and starting to draw on funds in large numbers now, this is a large structural headwind for active fund managers in coming years.

One plus for T. Rowe Price is that they already have relatively low fees compared to other active managers. According to Morningstar, T. Rowe Price's overall effective funds fee rate is 0.464% as of the most recent quarter. While that can't hold a candle to the ultra-low-fee ETFs out there, it is ahead of many active managers, and it's even ahead of a number of higher fee/more niche ETFs as well.

Don't mistake T. Rowe Price's lower fees as insulation from the race to the bottom as far as the industry dynamic goes, however. For the most recent quarter, average AUM increased 1.8% but overall revenues actually declined 0.1% versus the same quarter last year. This came from both a drop in administrative and other fees and also lowering the effective funds fee rate from 0.471% to 0.464%.

These tiny moves may seem like rounding errors, but they do matter. It's not good that AUM is only growing slightly and revenues are flat to slightly down even with healthy markets. With more and more low or virtually no fee ETFs launching, T. Rowe Price's effective fee rate is likely to keep inching lower to compete, pressuring both revenues and earnings continuously going forward.

In T. Rowe's defense, Morningstar also found that T. Rowe Price's funds tend to perform significantly better than average. In fact, they write that:

At the end of March 2019, 68%, 79%, and 82% of the company's funds were beating peers on a three-, five-, and 10-year basis, respectively, with 60% of funds rated 4 or 5 stars by Morningstar during the past five years, better than just about every other U.S.-based asset manager.

There's reason to take this with a grain of salt. Survivorship bias and other factors can affect these numbers. Also, there was a fair bit of publicity suggesting that Morningstar 4 and 5-star fund ratings may not be as valuable a tool as investors think. Still, in a shrinking world for active fund managers, being able to point to superior performance should be a way of keeping assets from flowing out.

Shareholder Returns: Not Quite As Impressive At First Glance

TROW stock has the most impressive dividend history. Many income dividend growth investors own it for this reason, in fact. But as Seeking Alpha author Zero Gravitas noted in an interesting article titled T. Rowe Price: Cash Flow - Now You See It, Now You Don't earlier this year, there's a hidden negative to the company's capital return program.

According to Zero Gravitas' analysis, between 2001 and the end of the third quarter of 2018, T. Rowe Price generated a cumulative $16.0 billion in cash flow from operations. Of that, it spent $6.1 billion, or 38% of the total, on dividends. It spent almost as much $5.4 billion, or 34% of the total, on share buybacks. While that $6 billion generated a rather impressive dividend record, the $5.4 billion on share buybacks accomplished very little:

Over that span, the company's share count decreased by less than 10%. That's a meager return on so much capital spent for buybacks. Up until 2015, the buyback wasn't accomplishing any net effect on the share count at all. And, don't blame mergers or acquisitions for this either, T. Rowe Price hasn't had any significant share issuances over the span for those purposes.

Data by YCharts

So, what's going on? Simply put, the company is buying back tons of stock to mop up share issuances from its employee stock option program. The company's market cap is now $24 billion. That should put the impact of this $5 billion in spending on an inert share buyback program into perspective. A surprisingly large chunk of T. Rowe Price's economic earnings went to benefit employees and management rather than public shareholders.

Now, one commenter to Zero Gravitas' article rightly noted that T. Rowe Price can pay lower wages to its employees in return for offering substantial stock compensation. So, the above math probably isn't as depressing as it seems when seen in that context. Still, it's something to keep in mind before pounding the table on TROW stock today. Particularly, with passive funds sucking up more and more money, there may be less bounty to spread between employees and shareholders in coming years, making the distribution of returns even more important.

TROW Stock Verdict

Is T. Rowe Price a bad company? Not at all. They've shown more resiliency than many active fund managers in a time when the tide is clearly going out on their portion of the industry. That said, don't mistake this for being a cheap stock simply based on its P/E ratio and past performance.

Passive investing is continuing to shrink the pie for everyone else. So far, a huge bull market has kept overall active AUMs from shrinking. But look out once a bear market hits. TROW stock is likely to take a pretty significant hit when we do get a bear market, as its AUM slumps and industry sentiment on active fund managers turns more negative generally.

In the long run, I expect active will have another time to shine. Passive investing is arguably making markets more inefficient. There may be a clear breakdown in passive fund investing that leads investors back to active products from the likes of T. Rowe Price. But, for the time being, I expect TROW stock to deliver pretty mediocre returns as it faces both structural headwinds, difficult demographics, and a bull market that is getting long in the tooth.

Ian's Insider Corner membership includes a weekly digest, an active chat room, initiation reports for new stock purchases, and my responses to your questions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.