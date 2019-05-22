Deere And Caterpillar Are Not Dogs; Thanks Bears, I'm Buying More

Even if they are slow-growers, their durability and sector leadership in essential industries may make them solid holds for years to come in diversified portfolios.

A rationale to take the truly long view on these names is presented.

Understanding that no one can time the bottom of a move, I'm liking the stocks at prices more than 20% off their highs and bought more of each.

Introduction

As a retiree interested in long-term wealth preservation, I sleep well at night, owning very large, dominant companies in essential industries, trading at significant discounts (at least 30% cheaper on a P/E basis) to a richly-priced market (SPY). Thus, I bought more Deere (DE) and Caterpillar (CAT) on their recent sell-offs. This article explains why my goal is long-term alpha from them, defining alpha conservatively as providing risk-adjusted returns much better than cash, bonds of the same companies, and, very potentially, the SPY.

A reason to think of buying these value names now relates to the observation that equities today can be classified as being in one of 4 themes:

1. Bond substitutes. Examples: Con Ed (ED), or more "growthy" alternatives such as NextEra Energy (NEE) or Coke (KO). 2. High projected growth; hope for a moonshot. Examples: young Cloud stocks, R&D-stage biotechs, veggie burger IPOs. 3. Growth-at-a-reasonable-price, or GARP. Examples: Microsoft (MSFT), TJX (TJX), Vertex (VRTX). 4. Value; low P/E. Examples: financials, cyclicals such as CAT and DE.

The following section provides some brief top-down reasons to tilt toward #3 and #4 right now, with a focus on stocks such as DE and CAT that trade down when trade war fears rise.

Fading the fear, and the froth

Fear #1: trade war

Tell me some new news. The same Street that dropped the SPY 1% in minutes in 2017-8 whenever a fevered headline suggested that President Trump would indeed be forced out of office by year-end now hates him for implementing the program he has advocated for more than 30 years.

In addition, there are two sides to this issue. The very plugged-in Mohamed El-Erian opined on CNBC this week that he continued to think a short-term agreement between the US and China had a strong chance of occurring, and also said that:

I think we should not underestimate something 'Reaganesque.'

With that term, he explained that the US could emerge a big winner just as it did when the USSR collapsed, a collapse that was in good measure attributed to the Reagan Cold War policy of "we win, they lose." In the CNBC article, and even more so in the embedded video of the Squawk Box interview, it's clear that El-Erian both thinks the Trump policy can lead to a geopolitical success (without time to expound in detail on how he defines that) but also thinks that:

... we win a... trade war. In absolute terms we suffer. But we win relative to others... the markets have understood that the US is in a better place than the rest of the world.

El-Erian made it clear that he's warming to the Trump trade policy toward China. Given his Establishment status, I find that encouraging.

Trade wars are one fear to consider trading against.

Fear #2: recession

Certainly, cyclicals see sales and profit margin harm during recessions. Fear of recession is rational. But Ned Davis Research has been saying since Q4 last year that the world was likely already in recession as defined by the OECD (see chart at CMG Wealth; scroll toward the end). The probability of an ongoing global recession has been over 90% for months already. So, maybe it's getting to be time to buy cyclicals on dips? Recessions have beginnings, middles and endings, after all, and markets look forward.

With leaders such as DE and CAT, one can be early when buying a recession and yet believe that the companies will "be there" when the cycle turns up. So, this is not the biggest gamble out there, by any means.

Recession may be here and could be near bottoming if indeed the OECD eventually looks back and declares on.

That's another fear to consider trading against.

Then, there is the Tech Bubble parallel that may favor Old Economy names.

Fading the froth

The flip side of traders marking down Old Economy cyclicals are such phenomena as Cloud stocks such as Zscaler (ZS), Okta (OKTA), and Veeva (VEEV) - fine companies all - with price:sales ratios all north of 20, some well above that. Or, money-losing ("junior") biotechs with a chance of going belly-up being introduced as IPOs in vast numbers. Or, Beyond Meat (BYND); etc. When enthusiastic traders gamble on these sorts of names at today's valuations, I think back to 1999-2000, when Old Economy names began to bottom just as the speculation in New Economy stocks was peaking.

Over many years, I've often been rewarded by going with the momentum stocks when valuations, fundamental trends, and technical factors were in gear but moving toward value when hot growth stories weakened. As a long-only investor, I don't have to care about picking the top in the highly-valued names. If they go up more, that's fine with me.

Perhaps, that sort of dynamic is coming into play now.

Why own value names such as CAT and DE?

Low P/E stocks are low for a reason. Some value investors in the 1970s and into the 1980s pointed to steel stocks with juicy dividends and, say, 4X cyclical peak P/Es as attractive, but typically, the stocks were dogs. More than once, the companies simply eliminated the dividends and then went bankrupt. Similar things happened to banks 12 years ago.

My thought is to be stringent on buying value stocks. I want the company to:

have a moat

be the leader in an essential industry that has consolidated

have differentiated products (which excludes banks)

the essential industry must have at least a 30-year future, preferably more like 100 years or "forever"

have high margins for the industry, but margins that are far too low to attract the powerhouses of the day (which are mostly techs right now)

have earnings reports that are not difficult to understand and a good balance sheet

have survived tough times

It would also be a plus for the stock to have provided alpha versus a major index such as the SPY over a long period, say 25 years or more.

Not a lot of companies meet these criteria, including the starting criterion that the stock be cheap to the market. A company to have endured and prevailed, and to have identifiable characteristics that will allow an attractive total return to buy-and-hold investors who have a long time frame.

I think that DE and CAT meet these criteria; of course, others do. Feel free to discuss any candidates you may have in the comments thread.

Some comments on these two names follow. Neither set of comments approaches a comprehensive review of each company or stock.

DE as an attractive long-term hold

Food production, DE's mainstay, is definitely here to stay. Ancillary businesses of DE such as lawn care and its large construction and road-building division are here to stay as well. The dominant ag part of DE has clear competitive advantages. These include:

strong, above-average customer loyalty

reputation for quality equipment

leadership in connected farm equipment (the Internet comes to ag)

leadership in precision planting techniques

global reach with dominance in North America and growing success in Brazil

high margins for the industry

The construction division is also doing well.

In the most recent Q2 (ends in April), DE saw spreading weakness in the North American ag division and lowered its guidance for full-year 2019, which ends with the October quarter. Based on downbeat guidance, consensus is for $10.39 EPS this fiscal year. Based on Tuesday's closing price of $138.89, the projected P/E is 13.37X, which equates to an earnings yield of 7.5% (reciprocal of the P/E).

Is that interesting? One could say "no," as DE has no reason to grow as fast as the global economy, but I would say yes, because I think of DE as a safe company. It reports earnings using only GAAP, has high free cash flow generation, and it spends heavily (for the industry) on R&D. I would compare DE to a utility stock such as ED at about 20X earnings or NEE at 24X and say that DE is just as likely to be around in 30 years as they are but has more ability to pass inflation through if it returns in a big way. And, DE has more ways to surprise with upside growth rates if it either gains further competitive advantages in its existing business or develops a successful new business line.

I'm not troubled by the weakened business climate. DE management referenced several factors beyond trade uncertainties. These include economic weakness in Canada (a major market for DE), bad weather in the US, and swine flu in China (depressing soybean demand). That's the ag business! No one knows next year's story. But DE gained market share in the US again.

My simple valuation thought about DE is based on the assumption that global GDP rises at a 5% CAGR for the next 30 years, and DE grows at half that rate, or 2.5% annually. So, in about 30 years, its EPS would double (not taking buybacks into account), implying an earnings yield at the end of the period around 15%. Compared to corporate debt of DE's quality, which might be around 4-4.5% for 30 years, that looks good to me despite the risks.

Comparing now to utilities, I prefer DE's 7.5% starting earnings yield over a 5% earnings yield for ED or a 4.2% earnings yield for NEE, at least for a portion of my retirement funds. (I am also long ED and NEE, but more as bond substitutes than as value plays given their P/Es.)

Note, under this analysis, it does not matter a lot that right now, DE is an FCF champion. If some day it needs heavy capital investment to grow in new regions of the world, presumably, the ROIC would pay off.

Further note, all the data for DE and CAT can be found at their web pages on Seeking Alpha.

Next, a few words on CAT.

CAT - many ways to keep on keeping on

CAT is the world's dominant provider of equipment for construction. Until I looked into it, I did not realize that it is a prolific intellectual property enterprise. Per Morningstar, it has over 20,000 patents and was #69 in 2017 in the number of patents granted by the USPTO with 595 patents granted. CAT has a vast installed base, a valuable brand franchise, and a very valuable dealer network globally. It is moving to diminish its cyclicality by providing connectivity services (the Internet coming to machines) and ramping up its spare parts and related services.

Both CAT and DE are now applied technology companies and leaders in their sectors. I think this will support growth, possibly at faster rates than I am assuming.

CAT is moving its clients into the world of the future.

Seeking Alpha reported this month that "Rio Tinto (RIO) has agreed to buy a fleet of autonomous trucks and other mining equipment from CAT for its new Koodaideri iron ore mine in Western Australia." RIO is ramping up what it calls its first intelligent mine. The Reuters source article adds that "Australia's iron ore miners are investing heavily in automation and machine learning in the arid Pilbara region to squeeze out costs, including removing drivers from what has been repetitive work in sometimes scorching conditions."

What I take from this is that innovation lies ahead at CAT. But I do not foresee CAT growing at the rate of global GDP, and one of its important end markets - oil and gas - may go into contraction by 2030. So, I would apply a similar sort of calculation to CAT's earnings yield as to DE's, just with greater uncertainty.

CAT trades around 10X consensus EPS for 2019 of $12.32 based on Tuesday's closing price of $124.95 (consensus numbers are per E*TRADE).

That 10% earnings yield is higher than that for DE. Without trying to guess at whether CAT is simply closer to a cyclical peak in earnings than DE, I consider it fair, given that as basic as CAT's businesses are, those of DE, especially agriculture, are even more basic and probably even more concentrated. I want a greater discount for CAT than for DE, and the market is providing it.

Risks

As large, mature companies, the most prominent risks to each stock are mostly apparent to informed investors. Relevant points are found in the 10-K and 10-Q for each company. When I want to learn about a company, I read all the risk factors, because they tell me a lot of details about the company that one would not learn from listening to the CEO doing a 2-minute Q&A on a TV show.

My subjective view is that I consider DE to be a safer-than-average stock for the long run, and that CAT has somewhat greater risk than DE even though it is larger.

No guarantees exist that the assumptions made above on CAT and DE will prove valid.

Concluding comments - tilting toward value, carefully

My favorite stocks lately have been GARP stocks, including techs such as Microsoft (MSFT) and Cisco (CSCO) and some depressed healthcare names (both biotechs and insurers); I am working on an MSFT article that moves beyond my prior bullish articles on it.

However, whether the field is tech, biotech, or health insurance, I cannot project out 30 years, as I am comfortable doing with agriculture or construction and mining. Thus, in any diversified equity portfolio, I think that at today's market valuations, it makes sense to add downtrodden value names such as DE and CAT and fade hyper-growth stocks (#2 in the list at the top of the article), leaving GARP stocks as the most attractive stocks as a group but value stocks coming up strongly, given the growing amount of fear I see in the market surrounding these names. DE and CAT have both beaten the SPY since its 1993 inception. They have not been dogs, and I expect them to act better over time than they have been doing lately. I'm staying long and strong with them, having added on the latest sell-offs, as components of a diversified stock-bond portfolio.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CAT,DE,MSFT,CSCO,TJX,VRTX,SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.