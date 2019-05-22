J.C. Penney: Reviewing Q1 2019 Earnings

If near-term comps deteriorate further, it will be challenging for any turnaround attempt to save J.C. Penney in the long-run.

While J.C. Penney's new management team is working on longer-term strategies to turn around the company, it will be important to keep near-term comps from getting much worse.

J.C. Penney is making some progress on gross margins and still expects positive cash flow in 2019 with the aid of inventory reductions.

Comparable store sales came in at -5.5% in Q1 2019, with only a minor impact from the discontinued categories.

J.C. Penney's (JCP) Q1 2019 report shows that the new management team has a very challenging task to turn around the company. It should be able to improve gross margins, and its cash flow situation looks decent enough to give it years for a turnaround attempt. However, there is a significant risk that J.C. Penney's negative comparable store sales momentum becomes too big to reverse.

Sales Trends

J.C. Penney's comparable store sales results for Q1 2019 were fairly weak, coming in at -5.5% (with 20 basis points of that decline attributed to it exiting the major appliances and in-store furniture categories).

This was around 2% to 3% worse than I thought J.C. Penney would do, as I mentioned last month that I expected its Q1 2019 comps to be in the negative low single digits.

While J.C. Penney has implemented some immediate actions (such as removing unproductive online SKUs and launching a new store checkout process), these new actions will have had only a very limited impact on Q1 sales. Thus, it is much too early to determine whether J.C. Penney's new management team is able to markedly impact J.C. Penney's sales results.

There is a risk, however, that J.C. Penney's results start deteriorating too much for any new initiatives to save it in the long run. For example, if comps are trending at -3% per year, management initiatives that add +4% in the following year would be enough to result in positive stacked comps. However, if comps are trending at -8% per year, +4% the next year would still result in quite negative stacked comps.

It appears that J.C. Penney doesn't expect its future changes to have a significant impact on sales until perhaps 2020. While there is no formal guidance, the comments during the earnings call point to an expectation for comps to be roughly around negative mid-single digits during the rest of 2019. It will be important for J.C. Penney not to let comps start deteriorating further into the negative high single digits, otherwise there will probably too much traffic lost to recover from.

Potential For Gross Margin Improvement

J.C. Penney does appear to be making some progress with its attempts to improve gross margin. Its inventory level was down 16% year-over-year and it noted that both sell-through rates and selling margins have improved. Theoretically, the fresher inventory should help J.C. Penney to restore its clearance selling margins to around 0% in the future.

J.C. Penney also mentioned that it is seeing improved shrink results and reduced shrink dollars by over 20% in areas where it implemented security tags.

Excluding the impact of the decision to leave the major appliances and in-store furniture categories, J.C. Penney's gross margins would have been up slightly to 33.9% in Q1 2019. I think that J.C. Penney can continue to make good progress with gross margins, although this is also contingent on it preventing comps from declining too much. Poor sales increases the risk of further inventory liquidation, which would impact gross margins.

Expectations For Positive Cash Flow

Despite the weak sales expectations for 2019, J.C. Penney still expects positive cash flow in 2019 along with repaying its $50 million October maturity from cash flow. This is helped by inventory being a source of working capital in 2019, as well as the expectation for some gross margin improvement and keeping SG&A under control.

J.C. Penney can't rely on inventory continuing to be a significant source of working capital unless it ends up shrinking its store base by a significant amount each year. However, due to the large amount of debt that J.C. Penney needs to support, a substantially shrinking store base is not a viable long-term strategy. J.C. Penney needs to start achieving positive comps if it wants to continue delivering positive cash flow in the long-run.

Conclusion

J.C. Penney's comparable store sales trends are quite weak and are expected to remain weak throughout 2019. It is able to keep itself afloat for now and also appears capable of making good progress on gross margins. However, the question is whether its comps declines will end up being too great for a turnaround effort to overcome.

I think that J.C. Penney's current negative mid-single-digits comps are on the borderline of being too much to make a comeback from, so it will be important for J.C. Penney to prevent the declines from getting worse before it can implement its longer-term strategy under the new management.

