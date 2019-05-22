There Are Clear Signs That Intelligent Systems May Be Acquired Soon

Regardless of whether Goldman makes an offer or not, Intelligent systems will soon grow big enough to attract interest from the big players of the processing industry.

It makes strategic sense for Goldman to acquire them as soon as possible so that they keep for themselves INS's technological advantage over the rest of the processing industry.

Intelligent Systems (INS) is the company that is providing Goldman Sachs (GS) with the technology (ie software) they need to build the infrastructure for the new credit card offering by Apple (AAPL). You can read more about the card in this extensive analysis by Dilantha De Silva. Or you can watch the video below for the short pitch by Apple.

The reason Goldman is using Intelligent Systems' CoreCard software is that there is no one out there that can offer what CoreCard does. My thesis is that INS has the best software solution in transaction processing in terms of ability, flexibility, and consumer friendliness. And because of that, I believe that it is just a matter of time until the company gets acquired by Goldman Sachs or some other big player in the transaction processing space.

Let me take you through the pieces of evidence that support my claim.

Piece #1

In the Q4, 2018 earnings call the company's Chairman and CEO, Mr. Leland Strange gave a pretty extensive example of what his company's software is capable of doing. He outlined a very complex example of a consumer with multiple loans with different terms and amounts and explained how CoreCard is capable of combining all this info into a single statement for the customer while simultaneously complying with all the relevant regulations. The example is pretty thorough and I urge you to go read it yourself.

The key part I want to emphasize is this. When an analyst questioned him which of the company's competitors are capable of similar sophistication Mr. Strange replied:

We don't know of anyone that could do the example I gave you.

This is an outstanding thing to say for a small company that is supposed to be competing with the big leagues in transaction processing (FIS, CardServ, First Data, and TSYS).

Piece #2

Goldman has launched a consumer lending platform under the name Marcus. This is key to Goldman's future as the company expands in consumer finance. Given the central place, Marcus has in Goldman's strategy (read the Q1 call, it's quite interesting) it's safe to assume that Goldman will power the Apple Card through Marcus. This means that for Goldman, CoreCard will not be just a processing software but a cornerstone of its Marcus-related infrastructure.

Source: Marcus.com

Source: Goldman Sachs Presentation, May 31st, 2018

It is obvious what the best strategic move would be for Goldman here. Exclusive use and ownership of their transaction processing software makes tons of sense. And, this is a strategic move that they have already made once in the recent past when they acquired the Clarity Money app incorporating it to their Marcus platform. This excerpt is from the Q2 2018 earnings call (emphasis mine):

Devin Ryan - Analyst Great. Thanks. Good morning Marty, I guess question here on Clarity Money and just what you guys have done since the acquisition, [..] Marty Chavez - Chief Financial Officer [...] Generally, as you know, historically over time, our approach at the firm has been we build all our own software. And as we have discussed in the past, we have changed that approach to see can we find it in open source or can we find something that’s already out there. And in the case of Clarity Money, we saw something that was beautifully designed from the user experience for the consumer and it made much more sense to join Clarity Money with our brand and our resources than to go build it on our own. And what we immediately saw in it and this is playing out is we saw it as a front door to all of the Marcus offerings, buy, save, spend, protect, invest and we saw it as a way to lower acquisition costs, which is a fascinating thing about the way that they have done it and we see it as a platform in which we can aggregate content and provide all of the services and products that we are developing in a consistent way, consistent brand and look and feel.

Intelligent Systems' CoreCard offering is clearly a case where it makes lots of sense to use a third party software than Goldman trying to build it themselves. And given its critical role in Goldman's Marcus infrastructure and strategy (check out this article by Scott Morton) I think it is a matter of time before they at least make an offer for Intelligent Systems.

Piece #3

After Intelligent Systems completes the setup of Goldman's processing system they are going to take the lessons learned from this and apply them to their own processing systems. This is from the company's Q1 2019 earnings call (emphasis mine):

James Strange - Chairman, CEO & President [...]We're working and helping a licensee build a world-class processing environment. It's one that will process 5 million, 10 million, 20 million or more accounts. We're the key contributors to the main system of record that requires a highly scalable and high availability infrastructure. We will then add the elements that we have brought to them as well as lessons learned from their smart people to our own environment and have a good, valid reason to then claim we are a world-class processor. I hope we do it by the end of this year. It could drag on if we are tied up with them a whole lot longer. But until then, we can't add very large customers to our own system because we lack appropriate resources, means resources are all involved with the licensing customer and we're awaiting completion of that aforementioned work to tackle the upgrades we'll make to our own environment. I guess I should add, this is not so much about our software as it is hardware architecture, design and configuration of the software. So we'll be there, and I think we'll know it when we see it. [...] Unidentified Analyst Yes. Another question is, you mentioned that you are going to be a world-class processor. Can you give quantitative definitions on how do you see yourself as a world-class processor? James Strange - Chairman, CEO & President [...] What I've said was that we have to be able to effectively do what PaySys and, I mean, what FIS and First Data do. We had to be able to take on millions of accounts with confidence. Right now, we're not going to be a 25 million account processor. We are a 5 million account processor. So it's a matter of getting where we can scale to that size and we'll be doing that sometime toward the end of the year or early next year.

After INS finishes with setting up the system it will be in a prime position and in short time will be able to compete with Goldman on the processing side. So, if someone like Google (GOOG), Amazon (AMZN), or even Samsung wants to replicate and compete with the Apple card all they have to do is find a bank to finance the credit card loans and give Intelligent Systems a call. And they will be up and running in a fraction of the time it took Goldman because the necessary infrastructure will be already available by Intelligent Systems.

I don't see how Goldman will allow such vulnerability to exist. Especially because they could serve such customers themselves. Since they have not managed to impose any legal restrictions to Intelligent Systems I believe that they should be compelled to buy them out. Almost at any price.

Piece #4

Intelligent Systems' management is well aware of the industry dynamics and of their company's attractiveness to potential buyers. They are quite open to selling so far as the price is right. After all, the company's chairman and CEO owns 23.3% of the company and he is 77 years old.

Acquiring Intelligent Systems makes sense only from a business perspective, not a financial one (meaning a PE firm or something similar). But the company is quite small yet for any of the big processing firms to even bother with them. This gives Goldman a window where they could negotiate a price with the company without any competing offers at the table.

From the Q4, 2017 Earnings Call (emphasis mine): [...]We have conversations with private equity groups and others, who have the capital and are serious about this place. But we don't go looking for them, they come to us. [...] After minimum due diligence, if you can call it that, they report back very impressed with our customer base and with our platform, but they don't see how either more resources or additional management would be beneficial. So, frankly, we're not a good fit for a financial buyer or partner, we’re a good fit for someone already in the business. And we do talk to others in our business that might make sense in thinking about business combinations. And we’ve talked to some banks that want to expand their programs and policies and visions either to buy them, they buy us or we merge. And we have conversations with current and prospective customers who may want to lock up CoreCard for their particular business.[...] From the Q1 2019 Earnings Call (emphasis mine): Matthew White - CFO A couple of days ago, someone sent me an e-mail and said, "I hate asking this question, but you've been there a long time. Do you have any succession plans? Or are you thinking of landing some big processing clients and then looking for a sale? I know you're on a large chunk of shares, just curious what your take is on that? Leland, I think they're trying to say we're getting old and what we're going to do about it?" James Strange - Chairman, CEO & President [...] We used to say regularly or, I guess, we have not in the last 2 or 3 calls that we are unapologetically opportunistic, meaning the company or any part of it is always for sale, but to the best interest of shareholders and employees. On the other hand, we will always manage, operate and invest as if the company is privately owned and going to be around forever. We'll always try to build the company, but we'll also always evaluate any offer in light of the risks and opportunities at every moment in time. So we may use our cash to buy something, we may merge, we may acquire, we may just continue the whole point as we run it as if we're going to be here forever, but we're not going to be silly and have our head in the sand and I'll look at what's happening around us. From the Q&A of the Q1 2019 Earnings Call (emphasis mine): Mickey Lipska - Analyst [...] Have you had any of the large players approach you about buyouts or anything like that? James Strange - Chairman, CEO & President [...] let me just kind of flip it back in other way. I used the example First Data earlier, where they grew organically their U.S. business in the segment we're in by $70 million in the first quarter. Now if you grew your business $70 million in the first quarter, are you really interested in a $30 million business? That's $30 million a year business, I just can't imagine a management of a $5 billion business looking for a $30 million business. It doesn't help them, it doesn't move the needle on their numbers. It's just not worth they all spend their time. Mickey Lipska - Analyst [...]I would ask if you're truly nimbler and able to win these customers, that's obviously a threat to them and you don't have any salespeople. So I would think that a larger customer - or a larger company would come to you and say that we can take what you have, put a sales force on it and it's just significantly expanded, I don't know. James Strange - Chairman, CEO & President Yes, well, I mean, no, your point is valid. I would think you would make more sense when you're doing a 100 million, to say, we can expand it to 1 billion. Whether when you're 25 million and you expand to 100 million. I'm not going to say, we haven't talked about. I'm just saying this is the more logical way I think. [...]

Summing the evidence up

Piece #1 - CoreCard's transaction processing platform is the best in the market in processing complicated transactions and presenting them in a consumer-friendly way.

Piece #2 - Goldman is investing heavily in the Apple Card and is using CoreCard both for this and their own Marcus platform. Once they launch the Apple Card CoreCard will be a cornerstone of Goldman's processing infrastructure. And the only way they have to keep this part exclusive is to acquire Intelligent Systems.

Piece #3 - After Intelligent Systems completes the setup of Goldman's processing infrastructure they plan to immediately apply what they did for Goldman to their own processing infrastructure. Which means that they will be able to enable whoever wants to build an Apple Card type offering. And they will be able to do it in a much faster time frame than what it took Goldman because they will have the infrastructure up and running.

Piece #4 - Intelligent Systems' management is willing to sell at the right price. They hold all the cards and they know it.

My take is that Goldman has a shrinking time window to make an offer for Intelligent Systems without having any competing offers. That window will close ( at the latest) early next year when Intelligent Systems completes replicating for themselves what they did for Goldman.

After that, Intelligent Systems will be able to take on quickly big processing customers and reach in a short amount of time the $100 million revenue mark. Once there it will attract interest across the industry and a bidding war is almost a certainty.

Cheers!

Disclosure: I am/we are long INS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.