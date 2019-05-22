Intevac's Improvement Isn't Reflected In The Share Price

The company has two major market opportunities with its night vision tech and the VERTEX versatile coating technology.

The company is doing better than expected and guides for 20%+ growth this year with positive profits and cash flow to boot.

We argued last year that Intevac (IVAC) should have a much better 2019, so it's time to check whether this looks like playing out. Not insofar as the share price is concerned, these have largely moved sideways:

After a couple of difficult quarters, improvements have set in:

Data by YCharts

Q1 results came in above expectations with revenue growth at 37.8% y/y which led to some recovery in the share price in May. A look at the company's two segments, thin film and photonics, from the December IR presentation:

Photonics

It's the photonics business that is getting exciting. The company produces state-of-the-art low light image sensors and night vision equipment.

The company's $29M IVAS award win announced last December for digital night vision camera has set things in motion. About IVAS (Q1CC):

IVAS or integrated visual augmentation system, is the first major program in the US Army that requires an all-digital night vision solution for the ground soldier. It's the Army's objective to incorporate head, body and weapon technologies on individual soldiers in a single platform that they can use to fight, rehearse and train, providing the increased lethality, mobility and situational awareness necessary to achieve over match against our current and future adversaries.

The initial (two-year $29M) phase is for the delivery of an initial lot of digital night vision cameras and is just for development and qualification. Subsequently, the program brings a huge opportunity for the company with potentially hundreds of thousands of unit sales.

Management argues it won't be single sourced but it does argue that it brings the potential to double the level of the photonics business in the next five years and one should also understand that each system has two night vision cameras.

This included other drivers, like (Q1CC):

our established programs for Apache, LIVAR and the Joint Strike Fighter along with multiple international and emerging digital night vision programs, including the DELTA-I coalition warfare goggle, the Navy's enhanced visual acuity system, a currently classified production program for the US Army and the Striker II helmet mounted display system

But even the two-year $29M initial phase of IVAS will produce a boom to the company's photonics business as management estimates 30%+ revenue growth this year for its photonics business.

Q1 photonics revenue came in low ($5.9M) due to some delays in the start of the IVAS contract, but this should pick up to $8M in Q2.

Thin Film

The thin film segment has a number of business lines:

It's the market leader in disk-sputtering (depositing a film of magnetic material on hard disks) technology with its 200 Lean Systems and additional tools.

The company has other thin film depositing markets, like thin film solar cell (ENERGi).

VERTEX: Depositing a scratch resistant film on glass covers of electronics.

MATRIX: A substrate independent platform that handles multiple thin film applications for the vacuum coating industry.

After four years of growth, the HDD business is down a bit from the record levels in Q4 but still came in a bit better than expected; the prospects are pretty stable here. Large cloud companies aren't done with HDDs with an uptick in H2 of this year, and independent forecast is for demand to move at 7% CAGR.

If this uptick materializes, management argues the company could be close to 100% capacity by the end of the year or 2020. Management believes that it will bring in at least as much revenue in the coming five years as it has been doing in the past five years.

The company will ship on new 200 Lean systems in Q2 and there should be an uptick in the upgrade services business in H2.

There is also good news from their energy business as a long-time customer came back after a year and ordered four ENERGi systems, the company has five others in backlog.

Management is in active discussion with clients for additional MATRIX and ENERGi orders, not included in the 2019 guidance.

A potentially big opportunity lies with the company's VERTEX system. The company has been continuously working on improving its capabilities with different substrates and coatings, developing new deposition and patterning technology and it's now in the third iteration. There are basically two tracks here, protective coating and decorative coating:

After having won one customer (Truly) who is deploying four VERTEX systems; on the Q1CC, management announced its strategy to place seed assets in major covered glass manufacturers is starting to pay off:

the whole premise of the eval system is to get our technology and what we can do on the cover glass into the handset makers hands and do it quickly in region with turnaround times that are really supporting these very aggressive development cycles. And once we've got that evaluation tool in production, that's when we would expect the follow-on opportunities start to materialize.

As a result, the company is in the final stages to place an evaluation system for its newest version, the VERTEX Spectra, with a major cover panel manufacturer and this deal has now been formally announced.

Guidance

The company expects overall revenue growth of 20%+ for the year, although most of it will come in H2. The company also expects to be profitable and cash flow positive.

Margins

Data by YCharts

Margins are not really trending all that much, but gross margin (29.2%) came in above guidance (27-28%). Operating costs are controlled well, also coming in below expectations (although they are seasonally high in Q1).

Management expects gross margin to rise further to 34-35%, with operating expenses between $37M and $38M for the year.

Cash

Data by YCharts

The company's cash generation is also improving and was positive in Q1 with operational cash at nearly $1M. The company has nearly $42M in cash amounting to $1.83 per share.

The company still has $11M for share buybacks even if it didn't spend anything in Q1.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

We're at the low end of historical valuation and we think there is some room for some reversal here, given the improved perspective. Analysts expect EPS to come in this year at $0.03, rising to $0.28 next year; so, on an earnings basis, one can't say the shares are cheap.

Conclusion

Intevac is indeed likely to have a much better 2019 even if that's not (yet?) visible in the share price. With 20%+ revenue growth and seriously large opportunities in its photonics and VERTEX business, the stock should do better this year even if profits are still tiny.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in IVAC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.