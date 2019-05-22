The Options Market Has A Glimmer Of Hope For Tesla Bulls

I would like to see a re-test of the $180 level and confirmation of a reversal before entering a long trade.

I report data from the options market which might give a glimmer of hope for bulls.

There are few stocks more loved or hated than Tesla (TSLA). The bull versus bear argument for TSLA has been well documented, and I don’t intend in this short article to add fuel to either fire. In this article, I am simply reporting data from the options market and providing some interpretive comments. With bearish sentiment nearing extreme levels, I wanted to see if the options market can provide clues for what might be next. Is there a glimmer of hope for TSLA bulls?

Making Markets in Options

In every key stock and commodity, there exists an option market which enables the large institutions and market makers to hedge their exposure. Most market makers hedge their exposure instantaneously and dynamically. If someone buys a large block of call options, the market maker who sold those options will typically do a combination trade that results in a delta neutral portfolio. These delta neutral portfolios are adjusted dynamically every minute of every trading day. Over time, this strategy enables the market makers to profit from the time decay of the options.

The maximum profit for the market makers will occur if the price of the stock settles near the price level where their portfolio is delta neutral. As a result, I track delta neutral and gamma neutral levels in many different stocks, ETFs and commodities.

Due to order flow, contract rollover and hedge dynamics, there tends to be a convergence between stock prices and the point of delta neutral as option expiration comes nearer. We can provide evidence for this convergence for many different stock indices, ETFs and commodities.

TSLA Op-ex Sweet Spot

At the closing price on May 20th, TSLA had a market delta neutral value of over $240/share for the upcoming option expiration on June 21st. This $240 price level is the current estimated “sweet spot” where the aggregate market makers will maximize their hedge profits. For the July 19th option expiration, the current delta neutral value is over $245/share.

Source: Viking Analytics

Points to Consider

Neutral delta and neutral gamma will often trend with price. The market makers can be patient in adjusting their hedge positions. Convergence between price and neutral delta could occur by a decline in neutral delta, rather than a rise in price. Current neutral gamma levels suggest that there is no current risk of a forced covering event which would require unhedged put sellers to sell TSLA in order to liquidate. We have seen gamma spikes and forced covering events in natural gas (October 2018) and in the S&P index (December 2018). Options weight of 6.4% for June 21 st means that the listed options have 6.4% of the value at risk as TSLA stock itself. Through August 16th, the value of all TSLA options are currently 12.7% of the value of the stock. This is a meaningful number, considering all of these options will one day expire, and most of the options will expire worthless. The put-call ratios for TSLA’s next three option expirations are in the 1.5 to 2.6 range. This means that there has already been a lot of hedging for downside risk with puts (e.g. there are more puts in open interest than calls). These high put-call ratios can put a net of support under a falling price. At the closing price of May 20 th, the total value of at-the-money puts in TSLA's stock was $925 million greater than the total value of at-the-money calls for the three option expirations listed. The basic theory behind the neutral delta and neutral gamma levels can be found by reading a quick introduction here: Introduction to Options Sentiment .

Current Trading Plan

The sell-off in TSLA has caught the attention of many, and it is my overall approach to buy stocks and commodities after sentiment reaches a peak. On the other hand, I like to see at least some confirmation of a reversal on a daily chart before entering a trade.

While $200 might be an important psychological level, $180 is a more important technical level. As a result, I would consider it ideal at this point for TSLA to successfully test the $180 level and begin an upward reversal. While I could miss an upward move, I have been trained by the market to avoid falling knives.

I look forward to any feedback below.

