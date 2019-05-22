Esperion Is The One To Watch, After FDA Deems Advisory Panel Is Not Needed

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) announced that the FDA accepted its New Drug Applications (NDAs) for both bempedoic acid and bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination. Specifically, both are potentially being approved to treat elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Approval is not expected until Q1 of 2020, but the FDA noted that no advisory panel would be necessary. That's a good sign, and it seems likely that both applications will be approved by the FDA. The company even has a shot at obtaining approval by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) as well.

FDA Approval Is Highly Likely

What this possible FDA approval serves is the need to get a new treatment option for patients with elevated levels of LDL-C. However, it's also important to note that bempedoic acid will help those who are not adequately treated with current therapies. In essence, current therapies may not be as effective in lowering high levels of bad cholesterol. Why is that a major issue? It's a major issue, because when bad cholesterol is at a high level, it leads to a plaque-like substance that sticks to walls of the cardiovascular system. This ends up blocking the flow of blood, which can possibly lead to a stroke or heart attack. With these patients being treated with current therapies, they are still not able to lower their LDL-C to an adequate level.

Bempedoic acid could become a more solid option for patients who don't respond to current therapies. The PDUFA date for bempedoic acid is February 21, 2020. Then, a PDUFA date for bempedoic acid/ezetimibe is set for February 26, 2020. That's highly substantial for the company, but there was something revealed that's even more outstanding. It was said that there was no current plan by the FDA to hold an advisory committee meeting for both NDA applications. Why is this a good thing? That's because, typically, the FDA likes to set up an advisory panel to get an idea on what panelists (doctors and others) think about the drug in question before deciding upon approval. In other words, whether the drug is safe and effective enough for patients to take. The fact that no advisory panel is being held means there is a higher likelihood that the drugs will be approved at those given PDUFA dates. FDA approval is not 100% guaranteed to happen, but there is a higher probability that it will happen. Bempedoic acid and bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination tablet were explored in 5 pivotal studies in 4,000 patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD), or who were at high risk for ASCVD. This was split up into 4 studies that used bempedoic acid alone and then 1 study that used the bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination tablet. All these studies collectively should be enough to obtain FDA approval. In addition, there is another catalyst opportunity. This is where both applications are also under review by the EMA for potential approval in the European Economic Area and Switzerland as well.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, Esperion has cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investment securities available to sell of $229.7 million as of March 31, 2019. For a biotech with such a large pipeline, this type of cash might be okay for a while, but it still is not that much. However, the company has established itself with solid funding. Back in January of 2019, it entered into a licensing and collaboration agreement with Daiichi Sankyo (OTCPK:DSNKY) Europe to commercialize bempedoic acid and bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination tablet in the European Economic Area and Switzerland. One thing to note is that the European Economic Area also includes countries not part of the European Union. Besides an upfront payment of $150 million that Esperion received, it is also eligible for other potential milestone payments. There is $150 million upon the first commercial sale established, and then up to $600 million for regulatory and commercial milestones achieved. Finally, Esperion is also entitled to between 15% and 25% on tiered royalty for net territory sales. This means, if all goes according to plan, the biotech will likely not need to raise any cash at all before commercialization.

Conclusion

The FDA accepting the NDAs for both applications of bempedoic acid and bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination is good news. Especially, when you consider that the FDA did not set up an advisory panel to review the drugs first. While the chance of an FDA approval goes up because of no advisory panel in place, the risk of rejection for the applications of approval is still there. On top of that, Esperion could be at risk of missing out on hundreds of millions of dollars in milestone payments if the drug is rejected by the EMA, based on its deal with Daiichi Sankyo. That's because the EMA is currently reviewing the applications for the European Economic Area and Switzerland as well. It would mean that the biotech would have to find a way to raise cash by other means, which could significantly impact the stock price. The good thing is that the company has 5 pivotal studies to hang its hat on for approval. The data from all these studies are extensive. That means, there is a high probability that the biotech will obtain both FDA and EMA approvals.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.