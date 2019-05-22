Telenor: ~5% Yield From 174 Million Mobile Subscribers

Given undervaluation, the stock should be considered an appealing part of any international DGI investor's portfolio and warrants your immediate attention.

The company has spent the past years optimizing operations both inside and outside of Scandinavia, resulting in stable subscriber and profit growth across the world.

In this article, we'll take a look at one of the Nordic's largest telecommunications companies, servicing 174 million subscribers worldwide.

We'll delve into Telenor (OTCPK:TELNF) (OTCPK:TELNY), one of Norway's largest publicly traded companies. The stock has been part of my portfolio for many years, and like most telecommunications stocks, the company offers an appealing and competitive dividend. We'll look at company operations from a very basic point of view, before delving into current expectations, risks and finally company valuation to look at just what sort of price we should be paying for Telenor.

The company represents about 2% of my current portfolio - and I'll show you why that is.

(Source: Commuter)

Telenor - ~170 years of communications

The company was founded in 1855 under the name Norges Telegrafverk (Norwegian Telegraph Company). In 1969, the name was changed to Televerket, and Telenor was the name chosen in 1994. In this year, the company was changed to become a state-owned stock corporation. Up until 1998, Telenor had a monopoly on all consumer telephone services in Norway.

Today, the company services 174 million subscribers across Scandinavia and Asia, has an equity market capitalization of 250B NOK and has a strong government owner in the form of 54% share ownership by the Norwegian government.

Those of you who read my articles know just how much I like government ownership in certain companies, and this one is no exception. The reason for it is simple - the government's and our own interests align to 100% in the interest of profit/annual returns.

Just for the record, because of shareholder history, I'm far more negative toward's the Swedish government's stake in anything than I am the Finnish or Norwegian governments' part ownership. Historically speaking, the latter two have been much better than the former.

Business rundown

Let's begin by looking at the current company portfolio and businesses.

(Source: Telenor Investor Presentation March 2019)

Worth mentioning is that Telenor is #1 or #2 in all key markets. We all know that established markets for telecommunications companies no longer provide the sort of profit growth that can drive a company forward as quickly as they desire.

Telenor's presence in emerging regions guarantees its long-term continued, above-average growth, provided they can capitalize on the opportunities presented. Despite their operating regions outside of Scandinavia being considered tricky or unstable, Telenor delivers strong operational performance in all of them.

The company, over the past 2 years, has taken major steps to de-risk the portfolio.

(Source: Telenor Investor Presentation March 2019)

Previously, the company was active in many eastern European countries as well as India. However, as many telecommunications companies found out the hard way, these countries sometimes can make for incredibly risky investments. Telenor has chosen to exit and focus on the geographies it considers profitable.

Current company activities in Scandinavia (specifically Sweden) includes wireless communication, several subsidiaries aimed at different customer segments such as Vimla and ISP services through Bredbandsbolaget, Glocalnet, Opennet, Openuniverse, Ownit and Digital television through Canal Digital and Bredbandsbolaget.

Operations are, easily enough, split into geographies, specifically countries, and most geographies are reporting positive results for recent FY18.

(Source: Telenor Investor Presentation March 2019)

The company continues being strongest in Norway, but reports excellent results and growth in all three nations. We know that these segments are very mature and unlikely to see massive leaps in growth or EBITDA.

(Source: Telenor Investor Presentation March 2019)

Company operations in Bangladesh and Pakistan are maturing considerably, and the company now holds a good position in these nations, while focusing on increasing Myanmar, and of course, moving back to growth in the region. The reason for the dropoff in the country is massive competition from the new entrant MyTel, who has been allowed to offer temporary discounts not allowed to other operators. Telenor has expressed that they're not interested in rotating customers by undercutting the competition, but will instead focus on building a stable subscriber base interested in quality services (Source: TelecomTV)

(Source: Telenor Investor Presentation March 2019)

Thailand and Malaysia meanwhile, continue to be somewhat trickier areas, but Telenor seems to have a return to growth in hand in Malaysia, and is focusing on reducing subscriber loss in these areas. Worth noting are the excellent EBITDA margins in both nations.

Looking forward into 2019

So, the company has established markets in Europe, with robust-performing segments in the nations here, and aren't really facing the sort of massive losses other providers are in Asia - they're actually, for the most part, profitable or well on the way to being profitable down there.

Like many companies, Telenor is targeting a restructuring program to save costs.

(Source: Telenor Investor Presentation March 2019)

Virtually all of Scandinavia is cutting the copper cables. While it's hard to say when this work is completed, you can no longer get a landline in most rural areas in Sweden or Norway, and companies, including Telenor, are working hard to reduce this further.

The company's restructuring has already resulted in savings, and going forward, will target half of the company's operating expenditures.

Short-term goals include:

Making certain the company returns to growth and profitability in Myanmar and Thailand.

Strengthen B2B positions and IOT services/positions.

Modernize the infrastructure and roll out 5G in established markets, as well as further fibre cables.

Recent Results

1Q19, while nothing exciting per se, was a quarter where results were in line for the 2019 expectations.

(Source: 1Q19 Report)

The company has seemingly solved the Myanmar issue for now, with Thailand remaining the sole company challenge for the time being, in terms of revenues and EBITDA growth.

The restructuring saw profits with a 2% OpEx reduction, and a Norway-based Mobile and Fixed-Speed subscriber growth compared to 1Q18.

(Source: 1Q19 Report)

Going forward, investors can likely expect further savings, more customers for fibre, and more rollouts of B2B and IoT even in emerging markets. For the quarter, the company also invested in DNA Oyj, one of Finland's largest telecommunications companies. Finland has previously been the single market where Telenor, in Scandinavia, had little to no representation. This investment changes that. DNA has a subscriber base of almost 3 million out of a population of 5.5 million, giving it a 50%+ subscriber base in the country. Telenor has bought a controlling, 54%-stake in the company for $1.7B. (Source: Reuters)

This of course also makes the Norwegian government (indirectly) the controlling shareholder in one of Finland's largest telecommunications companies.

(Source: 1Q19 Report)

Despite pressure from Asia and continued costs for maintaining unprofitable legacy services and networks, company revenues are stable on a YoY/QoQ basis.

The company reports a pre-M&A FCF 1.5B NOK for the quarter, with a virtually unchanged Net Debt/EBITDA ratio of 0.9X. This makes Telenor one of the least-leveraged Telecommunications operators on the market, despite recent and planned M&As.

For 2019, The company expects:

0-2% Organic growth in subscription/traffic revenues

1-3% Organic EBITDA growth

16-17B NOK CapEx (excl. licenses)

The company is currently in line with each of these goals, current CapEx on an annualized basis being roughly 16.0B NOK. Important to note, however, that the organic growth specifically excludes Thailand, as the company expects further headwinds here.

Company Finances

As previously, stated, the company has a very strong balance sheet. The RoCE for the company stands at 17% for 2019, with a net debt/EBITDA ratio of below 1.0X. This has also led to a revision in the company's debt/leverage policy.

(Source: 1Q19 Report)

The company has debt maturities incoming during the coming years as credit for M&As and investments come due, but all of this can be handled even within the limits for this revised policy.

The company's ratings from the major credit institutions/rating agencies are some of the best in the entire telecommunications market.

(Source: 1Q19 Report)

This, of course, also has to do with a strong, majority shareholder in the form of the Norwegian state, allowing the company virtually limitless access to capital required for company operations, further M&As and other costs.

The annual generation of 20-25B NOK in FCF, means that the company debt maturities are of very little concern and can be easily funded by company FCF.

(Source: 1Q19 Report)

The company has a net debt of 36.2B NOK, and a gross debt of 74.8B NOK, meaning ample safety for a company with the size of assets that Telenor has (~200B NOK) and considering annual company FCF.

Dividend

Telenor is one of few Scandinavian companies to pay a bi-annual dividend. The company has a strong tradition of paying out bonus dividends when the finances allow such, with a bonus dividend being paid for financial 2017 (paid out last year) of half again the normal dividend.

Standard company dividend has grown from 0.35 in 2001 to 4 NOK in 2018, representing a dividend growth of ~1050% in roughly 18 years. The current yield on cost is between 4.8-5.2%, depending on at what valuation you buy the share, making them more or less in line with other telecommunication companies.

(Source: Avanza)

The current company valuation is on the higher side on an annual basis, while the past 3 years have seen stock prices between 155-180, depending on short-term sentiment and quarterlies.

I wouldn't call Telenor a guaranteed DGI stock. You should consider them to pay out a generous portion of earnings, but in poor years, this might be reduced to better reflect the present market conditions and company finances. Given current strong finances, however, I find it unlikely that the company would consider cutting or freezing the dividend going forward. However, I think it important to carry with you that many Scandinavian companies, particularly those with high CapEx demands, do not consider dividends as NA companies do.

As long as you moderate your expectations in accordance with this, and consider a 3.9-6% continuing dividend yield (YoC growing over time, of course) acceptable, Telenor's dividend traditions will be pleasant.

Key Risks

No good without the bad - let's move to risks.

I've reviewed a few telecommunication companies over the past few months. The risks are familiar, especially when compared to other Scandinavian ones, which have a similar structure to their operations. Typically, major Scandinavian operations have a strong established market component, with more profitable but also more volatile emerging market components.

This brings with it FX risks, Political risks, and regulatory risks, most of them concentrated on their emerging market segments. The regulations in countries where these operators, including Telenor, are active are subject to change and not as stable as the company would like. Despite Telenor arguably having some of the more stable emerging market components compared to Telia (OTCPK:TLSNF) (OTCPK:TLSNY), Tele2 (OTCPK:TLTZF) (OTCPK:TLTZY), and Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD), they still suffer from these risks. As we can see in Myanmar and Thailand, things are rarely, if ever truly finished here.

In addition, Telenor faces established market risks/CapEx requirements in the form of the upcoming 5G rollout, and a continued fibre rollout across Norway and other areas.

While none of these risks are unique to Telenor, they do bear mentioning for the overall thesis - and investment in Telenor requires considering these risks.

I could not find, however, a reason for why Telenor should be exposed to larger risks in terms of these rollouts than other companies. Every telecommunications company faces 5G CapEx costs and the associated risks with these expansions.

Valuation

In terms of valuation compared to similar companies in the space in Scandinavia, Telenor is valued at a blended P/E of roughly 21-22. Telia meanwhile is valued at a blended P/E of ~12. Tele2 is at a valuation similar to Telenor. The same is true for Finnish telecommunications firm Elisa (OTCPK:ELMUF) (OTC:ELMUY)

(Source: Gurufocus)

A quick look at some international peers in terms of P/E-ratio confirms this view - that Telenor's current valuation is in the mid-range. It's acceptable in terms of sector comparison, but I believe it bears some patience to where the company's share price goes below a blended P/E of 19-20, driving up the yield to above 5.2%.

One must remember that Telenor, in Scandinavia, tends to trade at somewhat of a premium, much like Tele2. The reasons for this premium by the market are rather obvious.

(Source: Gurufocus)

Both internationally and domestically, the company has market-beating rates of RoE/RoIC. Few companies are better capitalized, with a better ownership structure or with better ratings than Telenor. The company has no scandals in its past, such as Telia, and unlike Tele2, it's partially state-owned by one of the richest nations in the world (Source: World Bank). This makes it more appealing in my eyes than both of those, although the two are also extremely strong names in their own right.

Telenor, however, is far better.

This, in my view, warrants the premium that we see in Telenor's share price compared to similar companies like Telia and Elisa, as well as American peers like AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ), who trade at blended P/E ratios of 11-15.

A blended P/E of ~20 to me, as such, constitutes fair value for the company stock. Once we go below 20, we can start talking about undervaluation for Telenor.

I like communication stocks, as they fulfill a fundamental human need both currently as well as going forward. I believe it pays off owning the major players in this space, both nationally and internationally. As such, my portfolio has a strong holding of telecommunications, and Telenor is actually the largest of these holdings, at a maximum allocation of ~2% for the position. If purchased at the right valuation, below 19-20, I believe Telenor could be a strong European stock base for any international investor and their telecommunications holdings.

Thesis

You should own telecommunications - that's my strong stance. Any company serving a fundamental human need and doing so well, and being very likely to do so going forward constitutes an excellent holding, provided they pay good dividends.

Telecommunications, utilities, FMCGs, all of these sectors are very basic and should never be overlooked by any long-term DGI investor. Telenor represents one of the absolute major players in several geographies. The company has good fundamentals, a generous dividend, and looks very safe going forward into the 2020s.

This positions it, in my eyes, as one of the primary European communications stocks you should own. It's "better" than Vodafone, better than T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) and better than many of its Scandinavian peers. That's also the reason why I consider it one of my Scandinavian go-to's for a conservative investment of capital. While in no way a certified financial advisor, I do manage money for a select number of people.

Telenor is a holding in each of these portfolios - and a sizeable one in each - and is one of few I own in virtually every portfolio I have. I've attempted to make a convincing case as to why this is, and I hope you feel it was well made. Let me know if you have any questions, and I'll do my best to answer them.

Thank you for reading.

Recommendation

At the valuation of 20-22 P/E and a stock price of ~170 NOK/share, I consider Telenor to be of "fair value" and a "weak buy." Valuations around or below 18-20 would be considered undervalued and a "BUY," currently representing a share price of below 160 NOK/share.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TELNF, TELNY, TLSNF, TLSNY, T, VOD, TLTZF, TLTZY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.