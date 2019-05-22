GNC: China Strategy Hits Tariff Shoals

In GNC Holdings (GNC), the irony runs rich.

The company's shares have continued to sink since our last article withdrawing previous operating projections and valuations due to the company's myriad corporate transactions. In particular, the sale of the manufacturing segment, which we considered to be among the company's most stable and valuable assets at a fire sale price, was particularly disappointing. However, we don't believe the decline is associated with the sale of the manufacturing segment so much as with ongoing weakness in the business in combination with a new potential risk. Indeed, just as these transactions boosted cash, accelerated debt repayment, and thus alleviated one of the critical risks faced by the company, a new threat emerged, ironically from the very same source as the company's salvation not so long ago - China.

GNC's Two-Sided Chinese Coin

Indeed, the dominant narrative surrounding the company over the last two years has been debt and the potential suitors - most often Chinese - who could make the investment necessary for the company to avoid defaulting on its significant debt load. A year ago, the speculation finally gave way to tangible results as Harbin Pharmaceuticals, one of China's largest pharmaceutical manufacturers, agreed to purchase $299.5 million in convertible preferred stock in combination with an agreement to form a joint venture (majority owned by Harbin), which would absorb GNC's languishing China operations. The liquidity injection provided just enough cash to allow GNC to repay a portion of its debt and refinance much of the balance, although still at distressed interest rates. The joint venture offered the promise of higher revenues and profitability, despite short-term pain, through local partner growth in one of the world's largest and fastest growing nutraceuticals and supplements markets. The subsequent year since the announcement has seen adjustments to the original terms (often to the detriment of GNC) and the slow realization of the joint venture. At long last, the Chinese had arrived to save the company, although at significant cost to existing shareholders - GNC had found its yin.

However, for every yin, there is an inevitable yang, and in the case of the company, the yang came in the form of an escalating trade dispute and rising tariffs between the United States and China. The developments over the last six months, in particular, have been less than promising for a company a large portion of whose forward strategy relies on aggressive growth expectations from a newly formed joint venture and the value of U.S. manufactured brands in a foreign market. The China joint venture is thus exposed to tariff risk which draws into question, should further tariffs be enacted, whether the company's joint venture will provide the anticipated benefits. In our view, the sinking share price reflects a fair measure of the related risk.

Tariffs

So far, it appears that the potential damage to the company's business has been limited as nutraceuticals and supplements have largely avoided the Chinese government's list of targeted imports. A few components of dietary supplements have been subject to tariffs on the U.S. side, generally products imported from China, while China has imposed higher tariffs on some ancillary products such as whey imported from the United States. However, if the trade dispute continues to escalate, China will likely continue to broaden the list of products subject to tariffs while simultaneously raising those rates, with the real potential of eventually extending to U.S.-manufactured nutraceuticals and supplements.

In the event China does eventually apply tariffs to nutraceutical and supplement products, the effects could throw into doubt the entire basis of the joint venture and preferred stock investment. A tariff would likely raise prices across the board, so the products of other U.S. competitors would be similarly impacted, but it's debatable to what degree such products would remain appealing to Chinese consumers at a potentially much higher retail price point. In any case, GNC's wholesale revenues and growth objectives for the China business would be out at material risk.

GNC has not recently specifically addressed the potential impacts of tariffs, should the trade dispute continue to escalate, on its business or, specifically, on the joint venture. The impacts, for the time being, may be muted simply as a result of nutraceuticals and supplements, so far, being relatively unaffected by the ongoing introduction of retaliatory tariffs. However, given the significant reliance of the company's forward projections on aggressive expectations related to the joint venture, it's a risk that cannot be discounted as irrelevant. Indeed, it appears that the market is not nearly as sanguine about the possible outcomes.

Conclusion

GNC's operations remain relatively weak with few signs that negative comparable store sales trends will significantly reverse anytime in the near future, while online sales, which have, for some time, supported overall results in the face of declining domestic store sales, are softening. However, our view is that the gathering clouds in the trade relationship between China and the United States - and the ever-present threat of tariffs on the company's products - are driving a portion of the declines in share price seen over the last couple months. The long focus on the China business only aggravates the apparent impact.

Of course, a resolution to the trade dispute and elimination of existing tariffs and tariff threats could very well result in a decent boost to the company's share price, assuming any resolution provided reasonable clarity. It's not clear whether such an outcome is on the horizon, given the fits and starts of negotiations to date and the intentions of the Trump administration, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Certainly, despite earlier arguments made by other commentators (which we considered rather far-fetched) that President Trump would not risk killing a transaction with a Chinese suitor for fear of bankrupting a company based in a key presidential election swing state, such considerations clearly haven't dissuaded President Trump for instigating a broader battle over trade that may indirectly wind up doing similar damage to the company.

Regardless, the uncertainty is impacting perspectives on GNC as reflected in the share price.

GNC has not been a focus for us in recent months due to the expiration of our prior put option positions at the beginning of the year and the ongoing turmoil in the company's operations. The first quarter report, while including some interesting information and potentially promising signs, still has a significant amount of noise to sort through, given the company's ongoing transactions to fully understand the underlying fundamentals. We'll revisit our projections for the company in the future but, pending further information, remain on the sidelines at the moment, especially in the face of an escalating trade dispute.

