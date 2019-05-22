Best Buy Earnings Preview

Declining gross margin could be offset by a reduction in SG&A. How many more cuts to SG&A can management make?

Best Buy (BBY) is set to report quarterly earnings Thursday. Analysts expect revenue of $9.13 billion and EPS of $0.86. The revenue estimate implies a 7% increase Y/Y. Investors should focus on the following key items.

Solid Comparable Sales Growth

The retail space has gotten more complicated. Retailers must reach consumers where they prefer to buy products, whether that is in physical stores or online. Traditional brick and mortar stores like Best Buy, Target (TGT) and Walmart (WMT) have practically been forced by Amazon (AMZN) to develop an online presence. Best Buy was one of the first traditional retailers to develop a digital presence and in my opinion, is one of the best at it.

For the quarter ended February 2019, Best Buy generated revenue of $14.8 billion, down 3.7% Y/Y. The revenue decline was driven by the fact that the reporting for the quarter ended February 2018 included an extra week. Revenue through domestic stores was down 6.6% Y/Y; domestic revenue online rose about 5.7%, while international revenue fell 5.2%.

Best Buy's comparable store sales growth was solid at 3%. The domestic segment's comparable sales growth was also 3%. From a merchandising perspective, the largest comparable sales growth came from wearables and appliances; mobile phones experienced a decline in comparable sales. The domestic segment derived 36% of its total revenue from computing and mobile devices, down from 47% in the year earlier period. If revenue from computing and mobile devices is in rapid decline then it could eventually weigh on Best Buy's top line. The company closed 257 Best Buy mobile and 12 large format stores over the course of last year. That also likely impacted mobile device sales.

Comparable sales for the digital segment grew 9.3%. Domestic online represented 21.9% of total domestic revenue, up from 20.0% in the year earlier period. In terms of revenue contribution, Best Buy has one of the largest and most-successful direct-to-consumer ("DTC") platforms. Higher traffic and higher conversion rates drove revenue growth. The company's early adoption of and investment in its DTC platform continue to bear fruit. Meanwhile, comparable sales for the international segment rose 2.5% on the strength of Canada and Mexico.

Maintaining Margins

The potential downside of embracing the DTC channel is (1) gross margins could decline and (2) the investment necessary to maintain its DTC platform could increase. Amazon is a technology company that continuously innovates. To keep pace with Amazon and others, Best Buy must continuously improve its online offerings. In the most recent quarter, its gross margin was 22.2%, down slightly from the 23.2% reported in the year earlier period. The decline was driven by a lower profit sharing benefit from the company's services plan portfolio and higher supply chain costs.

Best Buy offers excellent tech support to its customers. I personally use its Geek Squad support in-store and online to help troubleshoot problems with my computer. This service comes with higher costs for transportation, salaries and employee training. Tech support likely improves customer retention and helps Best Buy beat back competition from Amazon, but it could come with slightly higher costs.

SG&A expense of $2.3 billion was 15.6% of total revenue, down 90 basis points versus the year earlier period. SG&A was lower due to lower incentive compensation expense and better expense management. If gross margin is in decline then management must hold SG&A expense steady or reduce it in order to grow operating income. On a dollar basis, SG&A expense declined 9% Y/Y. This helped the company's operating income of $978 million grow over 12% Y/Y. The company's ability to pare SG&A expense to buttress its operating income could drive the narrative this quarter.

Takeaway

BBY is flat Y/Y. How many more cuts to SG&A can management make? What happens to the stock if broader financial markets falter? Best Buy is a well-run company, but it could be stymied by market volatility. I rate BBY a sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.