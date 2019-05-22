Real Estate Earnings Recap: Housing REITs Lead Recovery

As counterintuitive as it may be, we explain that elevated valuations are welcome news for REITs. We analyze REIT fundamental data from the recently released NAREIT T-Tracker data.

Real Estate Earnings Recap

In this report, we analyze the recently released NAREIT T-Tracker data to review REIT fundamentals over the past quarter and analyze what they could mean for the rest of 2019. As REIT stock valuations continue to trade at the mercy of macroeconomic forces, it's easy to lose sight of the underlying property-level fundamentals and the diverging performance across each of the fifteen REIT sectors.

REITs Are Back in Business

It's been said that "the market is always right." While underlying fundamental analysis suggests that REITs probably should not be nearly as interest rate-sensitive as they have been in the post-recession period, the market has felt otherwise. As frustrated as REIT investors get with the "Rates up, REITs down" paradigm, at least they can take comfort in the fact that it works both ways. The REIT Rejuvenation of 2019 has been largely fueled by the sharp pullback in the 10-year yield since topping out last October. Since bottoming in late December 2018, the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) has jumped nearly 20%, corresponding with an 83-basis point decline in the 10-year yield.

Beneath the interest rate-driven market swings, REITs quietly delivered a solid year in 2018 from a fundamentals perspective, which continued into 1Q19. Earnings results were generally better than expected with roughly 60% of REITs beating FFO estimates and less than 10% lowering full-year 2019 forecasts. Growth metrics inflected higher and generally rose throughout 2018 after bottoming at the end of 2017. The highlight of the past quarter was a reacceleration in property-level same-store NOI metrics, which jumped to 2.72% from an eight-year low of 2.16% last quarter. Despite continuing to battle a somewhat crippling cost-of-capital disadvantage for most of the past two years, REITs recorded FFO/share growth of 2.9% on a TTM-basis after declining by as much as 4% in 2017.

As counterintuitive as it may be for equity analysts, elevated valuations are actually welcome news for REITs. Equity valuations play an important role in the underlying operating fundamentals of the REIT business, particularly for REITs that have historically relied on their NAV premium to fuel external growth through acquisitions. Low valuations can be self-reinforcing, particularly if REIT management teams are unable or unwilling to dispose of assets to private market bidders who place higher values on that cash flow. The recent surge in REIT shares has finally pulled the sector out of "REIT purgatory," the persistent net asset value discount that has encumbered the sector for all of the past two-plus years. This NAV discount - indicating that assets held within REITs are implicitly less valuable than the same assets held by private companies - has made it all but impossible to accretively grow through traditional acquisitions. Illustrating this challenge and its implications, REITs were net sellers of assets in 2018 for the first time since 2009.

REITs, on average, are now trading at a roughly 5% NAV premium with many sectors now trading at more sizable NAV premiums, which should open accretive acquisition opportunities that didn't exist just three or six months ago. After hitting the lowest valuations of the post-recession period in late 2018, REIT FFO valuations are now trading well above the post-recession average. According to T-Tracker data, the average REIT FFO multiple hit 17.8x at the end of 1Q19, the highest valuation since 2Q16. This comes a quarter after FFO valuations bottomed out to the lowest since 3Q11.

Thankfully for investors during this period of challenging acquisition conditions, REITs are no longer simply buy-and-hold real estate holding companies but have become dynamic real estate operators and developers over the past two decades. Before 2005, only a handful of REITs had in-house development teams, but that has changed significantly over the last decade, and a half as many large REITs are among the most active real estate developers in the country. Fueled by firm private market values, development yields remain attractive in many sectors, though these yields have shown signs of compression in recent quarters as costs rise and cap rates have trended sideways. The development pipeline remains near a record high at $43 billion, exceeding the 2008 peak of $38 billion. The industrial and residential sectors pipelines remain full by historical standards, while the retail sector continues to see only modest redevelopment and almost zero new development.

REIT Sector-By-Sector Analysis: Housing REITs Lead

Residential REITs have led the recovery this year as an intensifying housing shortage has reignited rent growth, a result of strong household formations and slowing new construction. Same-store NOI growth remains strongest in the affordable housing segments which are experiencing the most significant demand imbalance: single-family rentals and manufactured housing where same-store NOI surged 6.7% and 6.0%, respectively. Apartment REITs saw same-store NOI growth jump to the highest level in more than two years at 3.7%. Retail REITs remain the drag on the real estate sector, barely staying in positive territory in 1Q19.

Occupancy rates remain near record highs, no doubt helped by the continued trend of "portfolio recycling" of selling low-occupancy assets and acquiring higher-occupancy replacements. At 93.9%, average REIT occupancy declined slightly from the record-high level of 94.2% reached in 3Q18. Residential, office, and industrial REITs reported higher occupancy compared to 4Q17, while industrial and retail REITs saw slight declines in occupancy.

As we projected last quarter given the improving cost of capital conditions in the sector, REITs became net buyers in 1Q19 for the first time in nearly a year. As discussed above, the REIT sector as a whole has seen limited net acquisition activity over the last year, but several sectors remain quite active given their favorable cost of capital. The net lease, cell tower, self-storage, industrial, data center, and manufactured housing sectors combined to acquire more than $10 billion in net assets over the past year. By comparison, the office, hotel, shopping center, mall, and healthcare REIT sectors sold a combined $10 billion over the past twelve months.

At the share price level, the e-REIT sectors (industrial, data centers, and cell towers) have led the way, each climbing more than 22% so far this year. Residential REITs have also been among the strongest-performing sectors amid a broader recovery in the broader US housing industry, which has jumped 18% according to the Hoya Capital US Housing Index. The gains have been broad-based, as all fifteen commercial REIT sectors and all eight housing sectors are in the green this year.

As we often point out, there has historically been just as much variation in performance and risk/return profiles between each of the different REIT sectors as there has been between each of the 11 broader GICS equity market sectors. Looking at sector returns over the past decade, we note several interesting trends. Manufactured housing has outperformed the REIT average for six consecutive years, while malls and shopping centers have each underperformed the averages for each of the past three years. Residential REITs have experienced persistent outperformance, on aggregate, during the post-recession period.

Bottom Line: Housing REITs Lead Recovery

Following several years of floundering stock price performance, REITs have outperformed in 2019, boosted by receding interest rates and strengthening property-level fundamentals. Residential REITs have led the recovery this year. An intensifying housing shortage has reignited rent growth resulting from strong household formations and slowing new construction.

The 'REIT Rejuvenation' has restored the coveted NAV premium, giving these REITs the currency to re-open the acquisition pipeline which had essentially shut down in 2018. First-quarter earnings results were generally better than expected across most real estate sectors. Retail REITs, however, continue to struggle with a seemingly endless wave of store closings.

As counterintuitive as it may be for equity analysts, elevated valuations are actually welcome news for REITs. Equity valuations play an important role in the underlying operating fundamentals of the REIT business, particularly for REITs that have historically relied on their NAV premium to fuel external growth through acquisitions. Just as depressed valuations have slowed FFO growth over the past two years, we think that the renewed NAV premium will re-open accretive external growth opportunities in 2019.

