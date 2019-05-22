Alpha From A Buyback Strategy

Share repurchases have historically been pro-cyclical, rising in strong markets and falling in down markets. This enhances the variability of the strategy, but investors are well-compensated for its higher volatility.

A good article needs a catchy opening sentence to pull in an audience. How about this one? A systematic strategy that owned a select one-fifth of the S&P 500 (SPY) constituents had a cumulative return that was nearly 3x that of the broader market over the trailing quarter-century. Tripling the amount of money your neighbor made in the stock market - now, that is alpha.

Source: Standard & Poor's; Bloomberg

The white line in the graph, increasing at an annualized rate approaching a whopping 14% per annum, is the S&P 500 Buyback Index, which was designed to measure the performance of an equal weighting of the 100 stocks with the highest buyback ratios in the S&P 500. The buyback ratio is defined as the ratio of cash used in the repurchase of common shares in the trailing four quarters divided by the total market capitalization of outstanding common shares at the beginning of the buyback period.

While the outperformance graphed above is stark, the efficacy of share repurchases in driving investment results has historically been a source of debate. The Modigliani-Miller Theorem on capital structure, which eventually led to Merton Miller's Nobel Prize, states that absent taxes, bankruptcy costs, agency costs, and assuming efficient markets, how a firm is financed is irrelevant to its value. This theorem is important for our understanding of the impact of share repurchases because of the number of caveats that must be imposed for the theorem to hold. For a firm with debt in its capital structure, repurchasing shares with excess cash increases financial leverage. A firm borrowing money to repurchase shares (absent the benefit from the tax deductibility of corporate interest expense) should not be able to increase the value of the firm because the discount rate applied to the value of the firm should increase due to the increased risk from operating with higher leverage. How then do we explain the tremendous returns generated by the S&P 500 Buyback Index?

The assumption on perfectly efficient markets underpinning the Modigliani-Miller markets assumes that all stocks are currently trading at their intrinsic value because all information both public and private is fully reflected in the share price. If markets were perfectly efficient, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) could not have grown from a failed textiles manufacturer to a dominant conglomerate that has made its chairman one of the wealthiest men on the planet. Perfectly-priced markets would have meant that Berkshire's holdings would have only yielded the market return. Buffett and partner Charlie Munger have engaged in their own buybacks in recent years when the holding company has had ample liquidity to address operations and the liquidity needs of its businesses, and the stock has been selling at a discount to their conservative estimate of its intrinsic value. The titans in Omaha believe that markets do not always efficiently price their shares. If markets were perfectly efficient, then you would not be Seeking Alpha on this website. You would endeavor to earn solely the market return.

Of course, if we all knew the intrinsic value of a company, the investing game would be quite a bit easier. Even corporate management, who should have the best information about the intrinsic value of the firm and its future prospects, have performed poorly in past periods when repurchasing shares. Check out the 20-year history of S&P 500 (SPY) share buybacks and dividends compiled by Yardeni Research. Share buybacks peaked in the third quarter of 2007, just before the pre-crisis market peak in October 2007. Share buybacks then troughed in the second quarter of 2009, just after stocks made their bottom that March. As stocks are approaching new records once again, the nominal value of S&P 500 buybacks is again at an all-time high.

Source: Yardeni Research

It is interesting to note that the dividends paid by S&P 500 constituents exhibited far lower variability and pro-cyclicality. Dividends fell during the financial crisis, but not to the stark degree of share buybacks. These two separate forms of returning cash to shareholders are administered very differently by management teams. I have shown readers that the Dividend Aristocrats (NOBL), S&P 500 constituents that have paid increasing dividends to shareholders for at least quarter-century, have delivered higher returns with lower risk. The constituents of the Buyback Index have actually had slightly higher risk than the broad market, a standard deviation of monthly returns roughly a percent higher than the S&P 500 (15.5% vs. 14.5%), and experienced a sharper drawdown during the financial crisis. Despite this higher risk, the 4%+ higher average annual return strongly compensated investors for this higher risk. The Buyback strategy generated alpha.

How can Seeking Alpha readers invest in this strategy? There is currently an exchange-traded fund available that replicates the S&P 500 Buyback Index. State Street offers the SPDR S&P 500 Buyback ETF (SPYB). However, the fund has only $20M of assets under management and has only traded an average daily volume of 2,300 shares over the last ninety days.

Since that fund's inception in February 2015, the ETF has lagged the broader SPDR S&P 500 ETF by 174bp per annum (8.28% versus 10.12%). While that is bad news, the fund has tracked its index fairly well (-37bp), of which 35bp is the expense ratio. This period of underperformance is captured in the long-run 4%+ annual outperformance of the index. If you believe that the S&P 500 Buyback strategy works over longer time intervals, the ability of the ETF to successfully track the index should be a positive feature. While the expense ratio is higher than a traditional capitalization-weighted fund, 0.35% is small relative to the historical annual outperformance and might be worth the labor undertaken to rank order company-level buybacks and build an equal-weight portfolio.

The S&P 500 Buyback Index was officially launched in November 2012, and all information before that date is backcast. Since the index launch date, it has outperformed the S&P 500 by 1.7% per annum (15.52% vs. 13.83%), a period that includes the underperformance period since 2015. A skeptic might suggest that the index provider has been overly rosy in how the backtesting was accomplished. With the dollars and reputation risk at stake, I do not see an index provider or ETF provider willing to fudge these numbers. While it would be laborious to undertake, producing information on buyback ratios can be replicated. If this ETF was more successful, you would see copycat strategies develop. Results that deviated from the existing index would be uncovered by the market.

Invesco offers the BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW), which has been around since 2006 - nearly nine years longer than the aforementioned State Street fund. It replicates a different benchmark - the NASDAQ Buyback Achievers Index - which consists of companies that have repurchased at least 5% or more of shares in the trailing 12 months. This ETF has produced 0.61% of annual outperformance versus the SPDR S&P 500 ETF in spite of a hefty expense ratio of 0.63%. This longer history for the ETF could bolster the view that buyback strategies can earn excess returns.

If we believe that the S&P 500 Buyback Index has generated tremendous historical returns, what companies, or types of companies most often benefit from share repurchases? Over additional articles, I will aim to dissect the one hundred constituents of the S&P Buyback Index to answer this question with the hopes of finding the types of compelling companies that are smartly adding value through share repurchases. By digging deeper into the strategy, I hope to better understand the return drivers and how this strategy could fit into an overall portfolio construct.

As always, this will be a community effort, please share your feedback on the strategy. You are seeing this research being conducted in relatively real-time, and suggestions could help shape the direction of future efforts and articles.

