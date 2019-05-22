It's A Great Time To Buy The E&P Sector

The oil markets are poised for immediate bullishness due to the twin forces of weakened imports and needed products.

Capital discipline is being enforced as E&P has operated at negative free cash flows for some time, leading to a decrease in activity.

For investors in the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP), it's been an interesting year. On the one hand, crude oil prices have rallied by around 25% since bottoming in late 2018. But, on the other hand, XOP has substantially lagged the S&P 500.

This decoupling between the price of crude oil and the price of XOP represents a strong investment opportunity, in my opinion. I believe that, in the coming months, we will see the earnings associated with a high oil price trickle through to higher shares for the constituents of the ETF.

Capital Discipline

If you haven't been watching the industry recently, the current issue, which is likely hampering share price growth, is the question of capital discipline. E&P firms aggressively invested in prior years to capture the growing shale boom, and in response to pressure from creditors and investors, budgets are being pulled back. Shareholders hope that these actions will result in greater free cash flows.

The impact of this pursuit of positive free cash flow can be seen in the Baker Hughes Rig Count data as a constant theme throughout this year.

Since the year began, the oil rig count is off by 83, and gas is down by 13. In other words, E&Ps are actually changing their way of doing business in the short term to accommodate demands from Wall Street.

This said, the basic driving force behind most of the profits of the firms comprising XOP is the price of oil in relation to expenses. If we can make an educated guess as per where the price of oil is headed over the next several months, we can likely make a prediction for where XOP is headed, since the primary source of earnings of these firms is explicitly linked. In other words, if you can call oil, you can largely call XOP. It is my belief that the fundamentals of oil are sound and that bullishness is the dominant theme of the oil markets, and it will remain so in the coming months. But don't take my word for it, let's get into the fundamentals and examine the overall data for the United States to get an idea of where we could be headed.

Oil Market Fundamentals

When it comes to understanding the price of oil, there's a basic relationship that needs to be noted. This relationship is the level of crude stocks in relation to the 5-year average and the price of WTI futures. If you can get an understanding of where inventories are likely headed, you can make an educated guess as per where the price of crude is likely headed. As you can see in the following chart, this relationship is solidly rooted in the data.

When inventories are drawing, crude price tends to be rising. When inventories are building, crude price tends to be falling. We are currently in a situation in which, in the short term, crude inventories are rising versus the 5-year average, but the fundamentals are in place for immediate pulls in the future.

As you can see in the following chart, inventories have been building versus the 5-year average for United States' crude stocks.

This build in crude stocks has come for a few key reasons, the first of which is the oil import situation in the United States. Oil imports have been very weak this year, with last week being only the second above-average reading since January.

For those who are unaware, the two largest drivers of decreased imports into the United States are Venezuela and OPEC cuts.

First and foremost, OPEC has recently indicated that they are likely to stay on the course of continued production cuts through the end of 2019. These production cuts have resulted in decreased imports from OPEC nations into the United States as seen in the following charts from key OPEC importers.

Saudi Arabian imports have come in beneath the 5-year range for most of the year.

Iraqi imports have largely lagged the 5-year average with a handful of weeks going above it.

Venezuelan imports have tapered off to basically nothing in keeping with U.S. sanctions.

And, Nigeria has seen several weeks with no imports and only 3-4 weeks above average.

These lowered imports have been a significant factor driving the North American crude dynamic this year. Considering that OPEC is likely to sustain these cuts through the remainder of the year, we are probably going to see continued below-average imports from OPEC nations. This in and of itself would be bullish for the price of energy commodities (and therefore shareholders of XOP), but there's another variable compounding the situation, and that is refining runs, which have been very low this year.

These low refining runs have led to a situation in which the product markets are inching towards undersupplied, and 321 cracks across the major regions (Gulf Coast, New York Harbor, and Los Angeles) are all near 5-year seasonal highs.

The strong market demand for gasoline is such that the market structure of RBOB futures is at one of the strongest levels of backwardation seen for this time of year.

We are entering a season in which demand is heightened and refineries typically provide more product to the market to meet summer driving demand.

And yet, gasoline stocks are in the territory of potentially undersupplied.

It really doesn't take rocket science to see that this means that crude runs are going to increase in the immediate future to capture higher cracks and resupply the market. This added above-normal demand, coupled with a decrease in imports, is likely to lead to substantial draws against the 5-year average in crude stocks. As you remember from our first chart, there is a direct correlation between this relationship and the price of crude oil - as stocks fall beyond what is seasonally expected, crude price tends to rise. As crude price rises, shareholders of XOP ultimately will benefit.

The Call

Here's how I think this situation will play out. Currently, Wall Street is demanding that E&P companies return capital to shareholders and trim capital expenditures to garner positive free cash flows. I believe that this will actually lead to higher share prices in the future. Given that rig count is falling, production growth rate is bound to slow at some point in the near future. When this happens, it will come in the midst of higher runs and weakened imports, leading to a perfect storm for higher crude pricing. This will result in E&P companies capturing higher revenues, cash flows, and revenues. In other words, it's a perfect time to buy XOP.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.