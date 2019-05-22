Daily Insider Ratings Round-Up 5/20/19

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 5/20/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round-Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round-Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes are now in a seasonally high period, and will stay strong through May.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Annaly Capital (NLY), and
  • Conduent (CNDT).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Community Health Systems (CYH), and
  • Continental Res (CLR).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Sonos (SONO),
  • Primoris Services (PRIM),
  • Progressive (PGR),
  • ServiceNow (NOW),
  • Morningstar (MORN),
  • Homology Medicines (FIXX),
  • Cray (CRAY),
  • Am Homes 4 Rent (AMH), and
  • Acacia Communications (ACIA).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases and sales) at:

  • Sunrun (RUN),
  • Papa John's Intl (PZZA), and
  • Overstock.com (OSTK).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • SciPlay (SCPL), and
  • Applied Therapeutics (APLT).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Icahn Carl C

BO

Conduent

CNDT

B

$22,308,780

2

Alexandria Real Estate Equities

BO

Applied Therapeutics

APLT

JB*

$9,750,000

3

Park West Asset Mgt

BO

SciPlay

SCPL

B

$7,925,175

4

Hamm Harold

CEO,CB,BO

Continental Res

CLR

B

$3,972,167

5

Tiger Global Mgt

BO

Sunrun

RUN

B

$3,929,936

6

Marcus Joel S

DIR

Applied Therapeutics

APLT

JB*

$1,500,000

7

Shendelman Shoshana

CEO,DIR,BO

Applied Therapeutics

APLT

JB*

$1,250,000

8

Hamilton Thomas Edward

DIR

Annaly Capital

NLY

B

$852,294

9

Tabacco Joseph J Jr

DIR

Overstock.com

OSTK

B

$418,050

10

Ely James S Iii

DIR

Community Health Systems

CYH

B

$320,000

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

5am Ventures Iv

BO

Homology Medicines

FIXX

JS*

$13,204,050

2

Scarpelli Michael

CFO

ServiceNow

NOW

S

$7,210,577

3

Volpi Michelangelo

DIR

Sonos

SONO

S

$5,446,272

4

Singelyn David P

CEO,DIR,BO

Am Homes 4 Rent

AMH

S

$4,178,563

5

Schnatter John H

BO

Papa John's Intl

PZZA

S

$3,922,655

6

Mansueto Joseph D

CB,DIR,BO

Morningstar

MORN

AS

$2,551,710

7

Shanmugaraj Murugesan

CEO,DIR

Acacia Communications

ACIA

AS

$2,155,336

8

Pratt Brian

DIR,BO

Primoris Services

PRIM

S

$2,052,088

9

Griffith Susan Patricia

CEO,DIR

Progressive

PGR

AS

$1,755,293

10

Henry Brian C

VP,CFO

Cray

CRAY

AS

$1,659,126

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

