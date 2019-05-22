Pure Storage: Buy The Crash

Pure Storage's EPS miss was also primarily driven by a jump in sales and marketing spend, which may spur accelerated revenue growth in future quarters.

Despite revenues clocking in lower than Pure Storage's guidance ranges, note that growth actually accelerated several points relative to Q4's growth rate of 24% y/y.

If last quarter for Pure Storage (PSTG) was bad, this quarter got much worse. After missing top and bottom line estimates in Q4 as well as guiding softly for Q1 in March, Pure Storage ended up generating revenues below the low end of its Q1 range, as well as repeating a dour outlook for Q2. Unsurprisingly, shares were battered as a result: Pure Storage lost 10% in the immediate after-hours response to the quarter, slamming the stock well below $20:

The question for investors now: is Pure Storage a buy after its fall from grace, or have fundamentals shifted for the worse?

Certainly it's not just Pure Storage facing secular headwinds. Over the past several weeks, China-related drama has weighed heavily on the hardware/storage/chip sectors. Leading NAND flash supplier Micron (MU), for one, has lost approximately 20% of its market value since Trump announced that trade talks were stalling. Similarly, Pure Storage has now lost more than 30% relative to its April highs, driven in large part by fears that large Chinese OEMs will halt their purchases.

And then there are non-macro factors at play. Pure Storage has missed revenue expectations for two quarters in a row now, suggesting that its greater scale has put the company at a point of saturation. After all, Pure Storage operates in a largely commoditized market that has seen many smaller incumbents, like Tintri, fold and go bankrupt. Among the power players still remaining in the space are NetApp (NTAP), another huge memory vendor. In short - it would be a mistake to think that Pure Storage dominates its space and is immune to competitive pressures.

That being said, I believe the reasons to be long Pure Storage handily outweigh the bearish factors, especially at Pure Storage's new attractive low price. I'd point to Pure Storage's margins as a key bullish driver here - Pure Storage hit gross margin records this quarter as well as a seasonal high for a Q1 period. Note as well that though we typically think of Pure Storage as a commoditized vendor of storage hardware, its near-70% gross margin suggests otherwise. Clearly, Pure Storage's value-add to customers has allowed it sustain a premium software-like margin for years.

While we are concerned about the prospect of near-term deceleration, it's fair to say that expectations for this stock are now low (given two consecutive quarters of earnings and guidance misses), and there is far more upside risk than downside.

Next quarter's guidance, for example, isn't as bad as the initial reaction might suggest. Pure Storage is pointing to $389-$401 million in revenues, representing a growth range of +26-30% y/y - more or less bracketing this quarter's growth rate of 28% y/y. The $395 million midpoint of this range is more or less in-line with Wall Street's expectations of $396.6 million (+27% y/y).

Figure 1. Pure Storage Q2 guidance ranges Source: Pure Storage Q1 earnings deck

The factors driving this quarter's miss may be temporary headwinds, and with expectations muted, Pure Storage has an opportunity to come out on top. Stay long here.

Q1 download: growth falters; profitability sinks due to boosted sales spending

Here's a look at how Pure Storage performed in the first quarter:

Figure 2. Pure Storage 1Q19 results Source: Pure Storage Q1 earnings release

Revenues grew 28% y/y to $326.7 million, missing the low end of the company's stated guidance range of $327-$339 million by $0.3 million. The company also missed Wall Street's expectations of $333.1 million (+30% y/y) by a punishing two-point margin.

There are several bright spots to note here, however, that can help to take some of the sting off the revenue miss. It's quite possible that Pure Storage guided too aggressively for Q1, causing the revenue miss. In Q4, Pure Storage's revenue growth had clocked in at just 24% y/y - so despite the miss, the company actually saw growth accelerate by four points. For a company generating revenues at a >$1 billion annual run rate, this is no small feat.

The other bright spot to point out is the fact that Pure Storage is still building deferred revenues at a strong pace. This deferred revenue - which more or less represents the company's revenue "backlog" - ensures us that Pure Storage has a robust pipeline to draw on for future quarters.

As seen in the chart below, deferred revenue balances hit an all-time high at $564.3 million this quarter, up 45% y/y - and again, that's a two-point acceleration relative to 43% y/y deferred revenue growth in Q4:

Figure 3. Pure Storage deferred revenue trends Source: Pure Storage Q1 earnings deck

When we move aside from the top line, we also find encouraging points to note in Pure Storage's gross margins - long the highlight of its investment thesis, Pure Storage's near-70% gross margin is one of the best margins within the hardware sector.

This quarter, Pure Storage's pro forma gross margins hit both a seasonal (Q1) and all-time high of 68.1%. Note also that Pure Storage's internal long-term goal for gross margins is already at 68.0%, indicating that Pure Storage performed well above its best-case scenario. Versus Q1 of last year, Pure Storage managed to boost margins by 170bps - an incredible accomplishment for a company that has essentially already hit its long-tern target margins.

Figure 4. Pure Storage gross margin trends Source: Pure Storage Q1 earnings deck

Unfortunately, despite the gross margin gains, Pure Storage still missed Wall Street's botton-line expectations, due to both the top-line miss as well as a weakening in operating margins that more than offset gross margin strength. Pro forma EPS of -$0.11 missed Wall Street's manure of -$0.08, while free cash flow losses widened to -$17.7 million (from FCF of -$3.7 million in the year-ago quarter, and representing a 400bps weaker FCF margin).

The primary driver of this operating margin decline, however, was a 36% y/y jump in sales and marketing spending to $136.6 million. On a pro forma basis, excluding the stock comp component, Pure Storage spent 45% of its revenues on sales and marketing, up 300bps relative to the year-ago period. This drove Pure Storage's operating margins down to -9.6%, 360bps worse than -6.0% in 1Q19.

Figure 5. Pure Storage opex breakdown Source: Pure Storage Q1 earnings deck

The silver lining in this is that sales and marketing spend can be thought of as an investment. It's an incredibly "productive" expense category. Pure Storage's strategy of adding to its sales headcount and increasing its marketing levers may have the effect of stimulating accelerated revenue growth, which is the company's top near-term issue. As the company begins to diversify away from its legacy flash array products and focuses more on cloud storage and cloud services, a better-fleshed out sales team can help to drive the revenue growth needed to counteract the misses we've seen over the past several quarters.

Key takeaways

Of course, even the hardiest of Pure Storage bulls have to acknowledge that we've seen concerning growth trends over the past two quarters. Some of this revenue weakness may be macro-driven (China), sone of it could be competition, and some of it could be pushed-out demand (as the deferred revenue builds would suggest). However, there are important silver linings to keep in mind:

Pure Storage missed profit expectations largely due to a jump in sales spending, which may prove beneficial to future quarters' revenue growth

Growth still accelerated in Q1 relative to Q4, and is expected to hold and potentially even accelerate in Q2

Pure Storage's rich gross margin (already above its target margin) gives it room to play around with pricing in order to stimulate demand while still retaining rich cash flow potential

Overall, I'd say the ~10% decline in Pure Storage shares offers reasonable recompense for investors who are willing to be patient and absorb the loss of sentiment over two quarters of poor results. Pure Storage's cloud-focused storage solutions make it an undoubted best-of-breed vendor in the storage space, and large dips such as this one represent well-timed buying opportunities.

