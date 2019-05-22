Sunlands Technology Group Prepares For Q1 Report Amid Challenging Conditions

STG will need to continue its push toward profitability despite difficult economic and regulatory headwinds.

The firm has shown enviable revenue growth and a reduction in negative EPS since its IPO in early 2018.

Sunlands Technology has its upcoming Q1 2019 quarterly results report in a few days time.

Quick Take

Sunlands Technology Group (STG) went public in the U.S. in March 2018 and has reported financial results through its fourth quarter 2018.

The firm provides Chinese students with an online education and tutoring resource.

STG is growing topline revenue and gross profit while reducing losses, but the firm faces challenging domestic Chinese economic conditions as it seeks to reach breakeven.

Company

Beijing, China-based Sunlands was founded in 2003 as an offline education company, but it made the switch to all online in 2014.

Management is headed by CEO Tongbo Liu, who has been with the firm since 2009 and was appointed to the CEO position in January 2015. The company’s founder, Peng Ou, is Chairman of the Board.

Sunlands has developed an online tutoring system aimed at the post-secondary markets within China.

The firm provides a range of test preparation courses, from community college level to professional designations such as CPA exams to full MBA curriculum.

Sunlands has historically focused its offerings on the lower end STE market, or Self-taught Higher Education Examinations, which covers 18 majors.

Customers & Market

STG acquires its students through search engine marketing, mobile marketing and some offline channels.

The firm has a direct sales force and "adopts a counseling-oriented sales marketing approach that seeks to offer our education solutions to meet their [students’] needs based on their education background and goals... In addition, our enrollment consultants also help them formulate effective study plans throughout their enrollments in our courses."

So, the firm’s STE focus may operate as an ‘on-ramp’ for its higher education and professional programs.

STG also offers financial services to students by contracting with third-party loan companies to provide it with payment for loans that it arranges on students’ behalf.

While third-party figures for the online post-secondary education market in China are difficult to find, the overall online education market is growing substantially.

A 2017 article by Bloomberg highlighted the ‘lucrative business’ of China’s private education market.

A number of companies have gone public in Hong Kong as well as in the U.S. (RISE Education (REDU), RYB Education (RYB)).

Sunlands cited an iResearch report (that Sunlands commissioned) indicating significant growth in the size of its part of the online education market.

(Source: Sunlands Technology)

Recent Performance

STG’s topline revenue by quarter has been steadily increasing since the firm’s IPO in March 2018, as the chart shows below:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Gross profit has also increased in step with topline revenue growth:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Earnings call analyst sentiment indicates a strongly lower trend, perhaps explaining part of the stock’s 2018 downward trajectory:

(Source: Sentieo)

With the exception of Q4 2018, earnings surprises have been negative, likely contributing to the stock’s declining price during 2018:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Commentary

While Sunlands has shown remarkable revenue and gross profit growth, G&A costs, including hiring and retaining teachers, remain a high percentage of revenue and a barrier to profitability.

The firm also continues to have high capital expenditures in purchasing buildings and its infrastructure that management deems necessary for its continued growth.

Management failed to provide clear guidance for 2019 results other than to say they continue to adjust their free trial offers and increase the number of courses offered through the system.

Furthermore, in its most recent earnings call, company leadership didn’t provide a clear vision of how it would increase its speed to breakeven, leaving investors to come to their own conclusions.

With basic earnings per share showing a path to profitability, perhaps these concerns will be mooted by performance improvement, as the EPS chart shows below:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Unfortunately for Sunlands, in 2018, Chinese regulators published draft legislation to limit M&A activity with private education firms wanting to acquire public schools.

In response, the entire private education industry stocks sold off.

If the draft legislation is enacted, the firm will have fewer options for growth opportunities through public schools.

Sunlands will report its Q1 2019 results on May 28 and will conduct its earnings call the same day.

Unless management can show continued growth combined with a strong step toward breakeven in the current economic environment, the stock will likely continue to trade within a tight range at or around its current level.

Prospective investors would do well to wait until there are concrete signs of nearing breakeven before stepping into the stock.

Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis for all U.S. IPOs. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.