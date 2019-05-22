JGH: Further Upside Possible, But Likely Limited

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH) as an investment option at its current market price. Heading in to Q4 last year, I was unimpressed with JGH's risk/reward opportunity, and advised investors to avoid the fund. While that turned out accurate, I remained bearish heading in to 2019 as well, but JGH has seen a strong return since January. This was largely due to renewed interest in high-yield across the board, as investors pumped money back in to the sector after fleeing at the end of last year. The Federal Reserve's now dovish policy stance is a marked turnaround from what we saw in 2018, and investors have continued their hunt for yield, benefiting JGH.

That said, further upside remains possible, as JGH trades at a discount to its NAV of over 12%, which should interest value-oriented investors. However, the fund also has some negative attributes. While its discounted price looks attractive on the surface, it is not uncommon for JGH to have such a large discount, and it is actually more expensive than its short-term average. Furthermore, the income offered by the fund has declined going forward. While the high-yield sector as a whole is offering a lower yield due to the rising prices of the assets, JGH also suffered a distribution cut back in March. While the cut was not large, it is still significant, as it puts into question the fund's longer term reliability when it comes to income.

Background

First, a little about JGH. The fund's stated objective is "to provide a high level of current income using a diversified global high-income strategy, which blends high-yield bonds and other income producing securities from around the world". Currently, the fund is trading at $15.33/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.102/share, which translates to an annual yield of 7.98%. While I was not too optimistic on JGH at the start of the year, the fund has actually returned almost 16% since my January review. This is quite strong performance, and has prompted me to consider another review to see if my outlook has changed going forward. Since that time there have been a few developments impacting the fund, and I will discuss them in detail below.

Discount Shrinks As Investors Rotate Back To High Yield

Last January, the outlook for high yield debt was not looking entirely rosy. I mentioned in that review how investors have pulled record amounts of capital from the sector, pressuring funds like JGH. This was largely driven by Fed action. The Fed had raised interest rates four times last year, and was forecasting two more rates in 2019. As interest rates on treasuries were increasing, investors began to find the yield offered by riskier debt less attractive, and the flight from the high-yield sector accelerated by year-end.

However, since that time, the landscape has changed. The Fed, likely considering the volatility it largely caused in Q4, has hit the pause button with respect to further rate hikes. While the official forecast remained the same, investors began to doubt the possibility that further rate hikes would take place. Then, over the past few meetings, the "patient" verbiage made its way back in to official Fed statements, indicating a continuance of the previous "wait and see approach", before enacting higher interest rates.

This has had a dramatic effect on the high-yield sector, helping boost asset values while simultaneously seeing an increase in investor demand. In fact, JGH's NAV is up over 10% since the end of last year, shown in the table below:

NAV as of 12/31 NAV as of 4/30/19 YTD Gain $16.01/share $17.72/share 10.7%

Source: Nuveen

As you can see, the underlying assets within JGH have done quite well this year, and this has had a marked effect on the valuation of the fund. While JGH looks cheap on the surface, the price to own has actually been rising steadily, as the fund has a history of trading at a double digit discount to NAV. To consider how attractive its current discount is, I have compiled some relevant metrics in the chart below:

Current Discount Discount in Jan review Average 1-Year Discount 1-Year High (Discount) 1-Year Low (Discount) 12.4% 14.7% 13.0% 10.0% 17.3%

Source: Nuveen

As you can see, while the 12% discount may look large on the surface, this is not an uncommon valuation for the fund. In fact, the price is actually above the fund's average for the past year, as well as being over two percentage points higher than it was during my last review.

My takeaway here is not that JGH is expensive. Rather it is to illustrate that the fund may not be as "cheap" as it appears. Historical context is important, especially when considering the likelihood of JGH trading at even higher levels. While JGH has indeed shown it can trend higher, the chart above also shows that this is unlikely given historical averages. Therefore, I would need to see compelling signals in other aspects of the fund before putting cash in now on the hopes of the fund's discount narrowing further.

Fed Action Unlikely By Year-End

As I mentioned in the preceding paragraph, a primary driver for the gains in high-yield funds has been the shift in policy by the Fed. While we saw a more hawkish Fed last year, with respect to interest rate movements, the tone has moved considerably more dovish in 2019. In fact, the market is now pricing in a rate cut by year-end, with no expectation of another rate increase. In fact, according to data compiled by CME Group, which tracks the futures market for investor sentiment on interest rate movements, investors are even placing odds of two rate cuts (if not more) by the end of the year, as illustrated in the graphic below:

Source: CME Group

My takeaway here is this is positive for fixed income as a whole, including JGH. A continued dovish policy by the Fed will make high-yield debt look attractive, as investors reach for above-average income streams. Furthermore, leveraged corporations (of which there are many in the high-yield sector) will get some relief because they will be able to continue borrowing at low levels. With corporate debt at high levels, even a slight uptick in interest rates could depress net profits, as a larger percentage of revenues will need to go towards servicing that debt. Therefore, with interest rates likely to either remain at current levels or go lower, fixed income should continue to perform well in 2019.

Recent Distribution Cut - Never Positive

Another recent development for JGH is the recent distribution cut that went in to effect back in March. While the drop was not extreme, it comes on the back of a previous cut in 2018, which suggests a negative trend. This time around, the modest drop was around 5%, from $.107/share down to $.102/share. Still, in highlights the importance of monitoring income production for this fund in particular, because it unfortunately has a history of distribution cuts.

With that in mind, the current income figures for JGH are still mixed, as they were the last time around. According to the most recent UNII report, JGH still has negative UNII per share, as illustrated in the chart below:

Source: Nuveen

As you can see, JGH also sports a good coverage ratio, currently above 100%. However, this metric needs to be taken with a grain of salt, as it is reflective of the updated, lower distribution. This is a metric that was under 100% for some time prior to the cut, so investors will want to ensure the fund can sustain the greater than 100% ratio before declaring the new distribution safe.

My takeaway here is that JGH still presents a mixed picture, with respect to its distribution. While the coverage ratio is healthier than before, the fund has cut the income stream in the short-term, which always makes me cautious. Furthermore, the negative UNII balance remains a concern. Until this improves, investors will have to worry if another income cut is in the future. This development, along with a rising share price, has depressed the current yield to below 8%. While still high in isolation, it is noticeably lower than it was at the start of the year, which is something investors need to be very aware of going forward.

High Yield Spreads Have Narrowed

A final point has to do with the high-yield sector more broadly, and not just JGH. Specifically, with the renewed investor interest since 2019 began, yield spreads between high-yield and treasuries have shrunk. In fact, they are currently well below their longer term average, as illustrated in the graph below:

Source: Charles Schwab

As you can see, yield spreads had shot up late last year, but have since reverted back towards multi-year lows. To me, this suggests further upside is limited from here (in terms of price appreciation). While the economic conditions that have helped drive high-yield performance do remain in place, trading cautiously here strikes me as the most appropriate course of action at this time.

Bottom-line

JGH has soared in 2019, and its high-income stream and discounted valuation could continue to prompt investor interest. Furthermore, the Fed seems set to keep interest rates neutral for most of 2019, which should provide a nice tailwind for the high yield sector as a whole.

While this is a good story, there are a few negative developments specific to JGH that make me cautious. First, the fund has recently cut its distribution, less than a year since a prior cut in 2018. This has driven down future income for new investors, which is never a good sign. Second, while there are some positive market conditions for high-yield, investors have been aggressively buying in for most of the year. This has certainly rewarded current holders, but has made buying in now much more expensive. In fact, yield spreads are showing limited upside from here, as the spreads are near multi-year lows. Therefore, while I see some potential for further gains, I see risk as well, making me reluctant to recommend JGH at this time.

