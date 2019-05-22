Bonterra Energy: The Net Debt Before The Dividend

With the free cash flow, the priority for the rest of the year is to reduce the net debt. It's too early to expect a dividend increase.

Bonterra Energy (OTCPK:BNEFF) released its Q1 results and amended its credit facilities. As expected, with the recovery of Canadian oil prices, the company generated a strong total netback.

But management must still focus on reducing the net debt. Thus, I don't expect any dividend increase in 2019.

Despite the encouraging results and the recovery of the Canadian oil prices, the stock price stays flat. Before getting into the valuation, let's have a look at the Q1 results and the debt situation.

Note: All the numbers in the article are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Free cash flow and net debt

Due to the cold weather and with the timing of the capital program, production dropped 8% year-over-year and reached 12,020 boe/d. Management confirmed the full-year production guidance in the range of 12,600 boe/d to 13,200 boe/d, though.

Source: Q1 2019 MD&A

Bonterra's oil production is exposed to MSW prices. Following the production curtailment in Alberta, the WTI to MSW differential shrank from C$26.3/bbl in Q4 2018 to US$4.85/bbl during Q1. The table below shows the differential is back to the same level as during the last several quarters prior to Q4.

Source: Q1 2019 MD&A

Thanks to higher oil prices and stable costs, the company generated a total netback of C$6.53/boe against a negative netback of C$7.93/boe during the previous quarter.

Source: Author, based on company reports

Compared to two other small producers operating a similar production mix, Bonterra generated a total netback in the high end of the peer group's range.

Source: Author, based on company reports

In contrast with the last few quarters, the company hedged 2,000 boe/d - more than 25% of its oil production - at a price higher than the Q1 realized oil price of C$64.87/bbl.

Source: Q1 2019 MD&A

The decision to hedge a part of the production for the rest of the year at these prices is prudent. The net debt to adjusted funds flow ratio is still high at 3.35x.

Also, after the Q1 earnings, the credit facilities of C$380 million has been reduced to C$340 million. The table below shows the company used C$296.6 million from its credit facilities.

Source: Q1 2019 MD&A

The new credit facilities include an accordion feature to get funding for acquisitions. But the company is close to reaching the maximum credit capacity in the scope of its normal operations.

Considering the high level of debt and its structure, the focus on reducing the net debt management announced makes sense.

The table below shows the management's free cash flow estimates under different WTI prices. With current strip prices, management announced the full-year adjusted funds flow would be in the range of C$110 million to C$115 million. I highlighted a reasonable and conservative scenario that corresponds to an adjusted funds flow of C$104.8 million at WTI price of US$57.59/bbl.

Source: Presentation May 2019

The scenario suggests the company will generate C$45.2 million of free cash flow after the payment of the C$4 million dividend.

But the C$55.6 million capex corresponds to the low end of the guidance. The associated production forecast of C$12,600 boe/d corresponds to a production drop of 4.6% compared to 2018.

Management guided on a capex of C$77 million to hold production flat. With this scenario, the free cash flow would drop to C$49.2 million - (C$77 million - C$55.6 million) = C$23.8 million. After the dividend payment, net debt would amount to C$305.2 million and the net debt to adjusted funds flow ratio would reach 2.9x.

In any case, the company must use its free cash flow to reduce the net debt. Management mentioned the possibility of a dividend increase:

With strengthening commodity prices and declining debt levels, Bonterra's sustainability can be further enhanced, enabling the Company to consider increased capital spending levels or possible dividend increases." - Source: Press release May 21, 2019

Before raising the dividend, I expect the company to increase the capex to hold production flat in a strong oil price environment. And, as the net debt to adjusted funds flow ratio would still exceed 2x, I don't foresee any dividend increase before 2020.

The stock price didn't follow the Canadian oil prices recovery

I wrote for the first time about Bonterra just before the crash of the Canadian oil prices. I bought shares immediately after having written this first article. As shown in the graph below, my timing couldn't have been worse.

Source: Seeking Alpha Essentials (prices in US$)

While the fundamentals of the company didn't change, the stock price didn't follow the recovery of the Canadian oil prices.

Data by YCharts

From the flowing barrel perspective, the market values Bonterra at a premium compared to InPlay Oil (OTCQX:IPOOF) and Tamarack Valley (OTC:TNEYF), though.

Source: Author, based on company reports

The premium to InPlay Oil is due to the higher netbacks Bonterra generates thanks to its lower costs. But this explanation isn't valid to justify the premium to Tamarack's valuation.

Instead, the reserves may be the reason for a higher valuation. As shown in the table below, Bonterra owns more than twice Tamarack's PDP and proved reserves.

Source: Author, based on company reports

Thus, Bonterra's reserves profile is much less risky and the company doesn't need to acquire some assets in the medium term.

If we assume the scenario of WTI price at US$57.59/bbl described in the previous section, the free cash flow would reach $27.8 million while holding production flat. The stock price at C$7.04 corresponds to a free cash flow yield of 11.8%. With a WTI price of US$61.32/bbl, the free cash flow yield increases to 16.2%.

This valuation is attractive. But there are better free cash flow yields in the Canadian oil and gas industry. For instance, I wrote (here and here) about the 20% free cash flow yield the market offers for Crescent Point Energy (CPG) and Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCPK:PEYUF).

Conclusion

With the recovery of the Canadian oil prices since the beginning of the year, Bonterra generated a strong total netback of C$6.53/boe during Q1. Considering the high leverage and the structure of the debt, management's focus on reducing the net debt makes sense. Thus, a discussion about a possible dividend increase is premature.

The stock price didn't follow the Canadian oil price recovery. Assuming WTI prices of US$57.59/bbl and US$61.32/bbl, the market valuation corresponds to a free cash flow yield of 11.8% and 16.2%, respectively.

Considering the challenging Canadian oil and gas environment, the market offers better opportunities in the industry. But the valuation is attractive and I keep my shares while waiting for the stock price to reflect the free cash flow potential.

