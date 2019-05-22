Bristol-Myers Squibb: Share Repurchases No Benefit To Shareholders

The reason for this dichotomy - the only way an investor can realize a return from an investment in shares is through receipt of dividends, and/or gains on sales, regardless of company performance.

Source: BMS Website

Empowering Investors To Make Informed Decisions.

Seeking Alpha's mission is, "to empower investors to make informed decisions". Here at Analysts' Corner, we believe demystifying the financial statements of corporations is a good start to the empowering process. Forget arguments on whether company performance should be judged on free cash flows, earnings per share, or other performance measures. Knowledgeable investors may support one over the other, but always with the qualification, these measures should not be used in isolation when making investment decisions. In this article, I hope to show how the masses details in the income statements, balance sheets, and cash flow statements can be condensed, to provide a comprehensive review of overall company performance. I provide details of actual rates of return for Bristol-Meyers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) shareholders investing in the company over the last four to five years. I also touch on the planned Celgene (CELG) takeover. This article covers far more than what might be inferred by the title, and I would not normally start with a review of share repurchases. But given the title, it's probably incumbent upon me to first address Bristol-Myers Squibb share repurchases over the last ~7 years.

Bristol-Myers Squibb, And The Emotional Subject Of Share Repurchases

The subject of share repurchases can provoke an emotional response by investors, for and against this form of "distribution to shareholders." My view is share repurchases can be of great benefit to shareholders and quite an appropriate course of action for board and management to take. But it very much depends on whether the share repurchases do in fact benefit shareholders. Charlie Bancroft, CFO of Bristol-Myers Squibb, made the following remarks in the company's fourth quarter 2017 earnings conference call:

We also remain committed to our dividend, 2018 marks a ninth consecutive annual increase. With respect to repurchase, we bought back 250 million in the quarter and nearly 2.5 billion for the year. Taking together we returned over five billion to shareholders in 2017.

Those remarks suggest shareholders were the beneficiaries of the ~$2.5 billion share repurchases in FY 2017. A review of changes in shareholders' equity, as reflected in the company's balance sheets, suggests otherwise

TABLE 1 - BMS Balance Sheets FYE 2012 To 2019

Bristol-Myers Squibb Share Repurchases - Who Are The Beneficiaries?

I will comment more generally on various aspects of the data in table 1 above, but first, I address share repurchases and who benefited from those transactions.

Issue Of Shares For Employee Stock Compensation -

Table 1 shows BMS issued 61MM shares by way of employee stock compensation, in the period from end of 2012 fiscal year to end of Q1-2019. The deemed value of these shares is charged as a non-cash expense in the company's income statement. These deemed non cash costs are added back to income to arrive at cash flow from operations.

Repurchase Of Shares For Benefit Of Shareholders -

TABLE 1 shows BMS repurchased 64MM shares at a cost of $3.45Bn, in the period from end of 2012 fiscal year to end of Q1-2019. The cost of repurchasing these shares came directly out of shareholders' equity. The critical outcome for remaining shareholders, from share repurchases, is the reduction in the total share count. In the absence of other factors, a share repurchase at fair value should leave remaining shareholders no better or worse off than before the share repurchase - each remaining shareholder is left with a larger slice of a smaller cake. Factors that would make a share repurchase favorable for shareholders include: Shares able to be repurchased at a favorable low share price, and availability of surplus funds, which cannot be reinvested at a similar, or higher return on net operating assets than the company is currently achieving.

BMS Share Repurchases Have Not Benefited Shareholders -

On a number of counts, BMS share repurchases have been of no benefit to its shareholders. For instance, 64MM shares have been repurchased at an average $53.95 per share, compared to the current closing price of $47.01 on May 13, 2019. But the overwhelming negative factor for shareholders is the failure of the company to reduce share count. The share count of 1,636MM at end of Q1-2019 is only 2MM less than the 1,638MM at end of 2012. The share repurchases could be more appropriately described as shares purchased to cover shares issued to employees. Looking at it in another way, the company paid $3.45Bn to reduce share count by 2MM, an effective cost of ~$1,500 per share.

BMS: A Combination Of Stock Issued As Compensation, And Share Repurchases, Has Resulted In Significant Distortions In Financial Reporting

Distortion Of BMS Reported Cash Flows From Operations -

Looking objectively at table 1, and with the benefit of hindsight, it's clear the cash cost to BMS shareholders of the issue of 61MM shares to employees is ~$3.3Bn (61/64*$3.45Bn). The employee share issues did not involve cash outlays, so there was no effect on operating cash flows. At the time of the share repurchases, the cash payments were classified under financing in the BMS cash flow statements. So once again, there was no effect on operating cash flows. Arguably this is a distortion, and BMS operating cash flows have been overstated by ~$3.3Bn. By extension, BMS FCF has also been overstated by ~$3.3Bn.

Distortion Of BMS Reported Net Income -

At the time of granting options and issuing shares, BMS would have carried out fair value calculations to arrive at stock compensation expense charged to profit and loss. It would appear the calculated amount is far less than the ~$3.3Bn. The difference of possibly $1.2Bn or more has flowed straight to equity rather than being a charge against net income. To that extent, net income has been overstated.

The Role Of The Balance Sheet In Fundamental Analysis Of Funds Flows

There are a variety of profit constructs reported by companies, some in accordance with GAAP and others on a non-GAAP basis. In addition there are various levels of profit reporting such as EBITDA, EBIT, EBT, and net income. A similar situation exists for cash flow reporting, with CFOA (cash flow from operating activities), FCF (free cash flow), and a number of other variants of cash flow reporting. Fortunately, with balance sheets, we have only GAAP reporting. The difference between shareholders' equity per share between two points of time, plus total dividends per share declared in the intervening period, is a useful control measure on company performance. This is discussed in more detail further below. Firstly, I discuss shareholder returns and company performance.

BMS: Shareholder Returns Vis-A-Vis Company Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb: Historical Shareholder Returns

TABLE 2

The rates of return shown in table 2 are not just hypothetical results, they are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to May 21, 2019. For all of these share investors, Bristol-Myers Squibb, up until the present, has provided negative total returns. The returns have ranged from negative 1.90% to negative 12.98%. This is despite the receipt of regular, increasing dividend payments. If the share price represents fair value at present, then the cause of the negative returns is buyers paid too high a price at entry. If the share price is considered below fair value at present, that would be a reason to hold. At Analysts' Corner, we have a disciplined approach, using the Analysts' Corner 1View∞Scenarios dashboards, to determine if the current share price represents a buying opportunity that's likely to provide a satisfactory return going forward.

Bristol-Myers Squibb: Historical Statistics - Company And Shareholders

TABLE 3 BMS Company Performance -

From table 3 we can see revenue growth is solid, but gross profit percentage has declined over the last few years. Despite this, operating income has increased over the last few years due to higher revenues and lower operating costs. On a Q1-2019 TTM basis, both GAAP and non-GAAP net income show improvement over previous years. For all but one of the seven years under review, return on equity (ROE) is in double digits. ROE for Q1-2019 TTM is 34.9% on a GAAP basis, and 33.8% on a non-GAAP basis. While dividend payout ratio is currently a little over 50%, it has been much higher over the last seven years.

BMS Share Owner Statistics -

BMS share price showed high growth rates from end of 2012 through end of 2015, but has shown significant decline between then and now. P/E Ratio is currently in the 15 to 16 range, the lowest it has been in the period under review. The lower P/E ratio is a function of a falling share price and an improving EPS. Dividend growth rate has been steady, mostly in the 2 to 3 percent range. Dividend yield has been mostly in the 2 to 3 percent range, but has climbed over 3% currently, due mainly to the falling share price. As explained above, share repurchases have not been of benefit to shareholders.

BMS: Dichotomy Between Company Performance And Shareholder Outcomes

Based on the data in table 3, the company has performed quite well, particularly over the last four to five years. But as per table 2, the total return for shareholders has been negative. It would seem shareholders became over exuberant about the company's growth prospects and over paid for shares. This can be seen in the price/book Ratios in table 3. This ratio increased from 3.9 in 2012 to 8.4 in 2016, and has since fallen back to 5.1. There's another issue for the company and shareholders in relation to the true amount of discretionary cash generated over the last seven years, as discussed below.

Bristol-Myers Squibb: Analysis Of Funds Flows

TABLE 4

Table 1 above shows BMS net debt of $896MM, at end of 2012, was converted into cash and investments net of debt of $4,711, at end of Q1-2019, an improvement of $5,607MM. If we add back to the $5,607MM the $15,590MM paid in dividends, and the $3,453MM in share repurchases, that makes a total of $24,650MM cash generated. It might be tempting to think this $24,650MM is the amount of discretionary cash generated from BMS operations. But the additional cash was not generated by operating activities. In table 4, above we can see there were net divestitures of $5,980MM included in cash flows from investing activities. Without these divestitures the company would be in a net debt position. Operating cash flows were not the driver of debt reduction. The same goes for free cash flows. It's important to understand this, because BMS is taking on a lot of debt with the Celgene acquisition, and that debt will need to be repaid out of operating cash flows. The problem with income and cash flow statements is they do not provide a complete picture of what's happening to the funds attributable to shareholders. For example, some income and expense items are not included in the income statement, but affect the balance in shareholders' equity.

Bristol-Myers Squibb: Simplifying The Determination Of Wealth Created (Profits) For The Benefit Of Shareholders

As mentioned above, the difference between shareholders' equity per share between two points of time, plus total dividends per share declared in the intervening period, is a useful control measure on company performance. Table 1 shows, on a dollar value basis, Shareholders' equity increased by $1,679MM, from $13,638MM at end of 2012, to $15,317MM at end of Q1-2019. In addition to the $1,679MM increase in equity, shareholders have received the benefit of $15,590MM in dividends. That makes a total of $17,269MM in wealth (profits) created for shareholders. That $17,269MM profit compares to the reported total net income, for the same period, of $18,226MM, per table 1. The difference of $957MM between the two "profits" is accounted for by those adjusting items in equity movements shown in table 1 that have by-passed the income statement. Included in those adjusting items are share repurchases, showing clearly they are a payment out of shareholders funds, not a payment for the benefit of shareholders.. We also can see from table 1, the $1,679MM increase in equity, together with a reduction in net assets of $3,928MM is responsible for the $5,607MM increase in net cash. The reduction in net assets is a result of the divestitures of $5,980MM shown in table 4. On a per share basis, shareholders have received a total of $9.47 in dividends from the end of 2012 through end of Q1-2019. Together with increase in equity (book value) of $1.04 per share through the end of Q1-2019, total profit for a shareholder holding one share throughout the period is $10.51. Of that $10.51, 90.1% has been paid out in dividends.

Bristol-Myers Squibb: Summary And Conclusions

Over the past seven years, Bristol-Myers Squibb might appear to have generated cash sufficient to pay $15,590MM in dividends, $3,453MM in share repurchases, and grown net cash reserves by $5,607MM, a total of $24,650MM, all for the benefit of shareholders. The true picture is BMS have grown funds available to shareholders by $17,269MM and paid ~90% to shareholders by way of cash dividends totaling $15,590MM. This has implications for BMS' ability to quickly repay the debt being taken on for the Celgene acquisition, while maintaining the dividend and dividend growth.

I plan to carry out a similar analysis for Celgene, and follow that up with a look at the combined BMY/CELG entity.

If you wish to be notified of future articles, please click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article. Or become an Analysts' Corner member. Share investing ideas with a like-minded group. Access 1View∞Scenarios™ dashboards to allow scenario testing for tickers of interest. You are welcome to Register today for an absolutely no obligation 14-day free trial. Analysts' Corner takes advantage of market sentiment and company fundamentals, to objectively target rates of return, rather than make purely qualitative assessments based on imperfect and inappropriate data.

today for an absolutely no obligation 14-day free trial. Analysts' Corner takes advantage of market sentiment and company fundamentals, to objectively target rates of return, rather than make purely qualitative assessments based on imperfect and inappropriate data. Register now to join in the discussions on GE's involvement in the hydrogen-electrical super highway.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The opinions in this document are for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell the stocks mentioned or to solicit transactions or clients. Past performance of the companies discussed may not continue and the companies may not achieve the earnings growth as predicted. The information in this document is believed to be accurate, but under no circumstances should a person act upon the information contained within. I do not recommend that anyone act upon any investment information without first consulting an investment advisor and/or a tax advisor as to the suitability of such investments for their specific situation. Neither information nor any opinion expressed in this article constitutes a solicitation, an offer, or a recommendation to buy, sell, or dispose of any investment, or to provide any investment advice or service. An opinion in this article can change at any time without notice.