American Eagle Is Set To Fly

Weakness creates the opportunity

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) has seen its share price experience meaningful weakness since the summer of 2018. The stock is down about a third from its 2018 highs, closing below $20 recently for the first time in a couple of months after a strong rally to start the year. With the company's Q1 earnings report coming out in a couple of weeks, however, it looks like this lower share price may be a gift for those looking to get long the stock.

Results remain very strong

The company's full-year results for 2018 showed that American Eagle is on the right path for sustained growth, even if it isn't perfect. The American Eagle brand itself is performing very strongly in its own right, but it is far outpaced by otherworldly growth from the company's Aerie brand.

American Eagle improved its comparable sales from a 2% gain in 2017 to a very respectable 5% gain last year. After years of mediocre results, this is a fine showing for the company's main brand. However, Aerie continues to post comparable sales numbers that are almost difficult to believe as it stacks nearly 30% gains on top of each other year after year.

The Aerie brand has only been around for 13 years or so, and in that time, it has grown to 115 standalone stores, with another 147 attached to American Eagle locations. While that is significant growth, it is still a fraction of the 934 stores of the flagship brand. And, given the way it is performing, I'm not sure why American Eagle isn't opening Aerie stores as quickly as it can. However, growth in Aerie has been limited to a handful of stores annually in recent years despite its outstanding success.

Importantly, Aerie's growth plans are being accelerated for this year as management forecast 35 to 40 standalone Aerie store openings and another ~30 side-by-side stores. That represents the first major leg of growth for one of the best brands in retail for many years, and the stock simply isn't pricing this in to the current valuation.

The company's 2018 results showed a moderate improvement in gross margin but an offsetting deterioration in SG&A costs, leading to slightly lower operating margins. Still, earnings per share rose 28%, thanks in part to a lower tax rate, but obviously, this sort of growth is unlikely moving forward.

A robust outlook that isn't priced correctly

SG&A costs may move higher once again this year because of the accelerated store opening schedule, which carries with it higher costs for staffing, occupancy, and distribution. However, these elevated costs are temporary and come down once the stores are up and running.

With Aerie growing so quickly on a comparable basis, and now, through a high rate of store openings, American Eagle's growth outlook is better than it has been in years, but the share price languishes.

Analysts are calling for just 8% EPS growth this year to $1.60, but I think that is light. Yes, SG&A costs will likely be higher this year, but the sales growth from Aerie, both on a comparable and new store basis, should more than make up for that. In addition, the American Eagle brand is no slouch and is performing well on its own, which should provide the basis for meaningful earnings expansion this year.

At the same time, the stock is trading for just 12.5 times earnings for this year, which is near the lowest valuation the stock has seen in the past decade, just as its growth outlook is improving.

The tariff/trade war escalation isn't good for anyone, and American Eagle is included in that. However, it appears to just be a risk and not an actual headwind at this point, so it looks to me that the current valuation is irreconcilable.

Fair value, based upon the company's better growth outlook and its own historical valuations, is probably closer to 15 or 16 times earnings, which is a far cry from where we stand today. Given the potential for earnings upside as well as multiple expansion, American Eagle looks attractive for capital appreciation potential in a big way. Slight upside to earnings at $1.65 per share and a valuation of 15.5 times earnings produces a target price of $25, or approximately 25% higher from today's price.

In addition, the company says it has no plans to spin off Aerie, which would materially alter the company's growth outlook. This is a good thing for American Eagle shareholders as Aerie is a rare gem in the world of retail and will fuel the company's next few years of growth.

Overall, American Eagle is trading for a trough valuation at exactly the wrong time. The company's growth outlook has improved, given continued gains in comparable sales and the accelerated growth plans for Aerie. I see some upside to conservative earnings estimates this year and a bunch of upside to the multiple, which is very low by any standard.

For those wanting to own American Eagle, buying before the early-June earnings report looks to be the prudent course of action. Management is doing everything it can to secure future growth, and it is unequivocally producing results.

