Canadian National: My Favorite Dirty Shirt

Over the past 12 months, shares of Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) have increased about 12.5%. It’s been some time since I looked in on this name, so I thought I’d offer readers an update on the company and my views on it. In addition, I’d ask the reader to indulge me in some self criticism/reflection. I think this would be helpful because investors may draw some helpful lessons from my own failings here.

I’m returning to Seeking Alpha after being away for a few months. Please contain your excitement. During my sabbatical, I tweaked my process, and came to some conclusions on the current investment horizon.

For those who can’t stand the suspense, I’ll summarize my position on Canadian National. First, I think the company represents the best investment prospects among the set of publicly traded Class 1 rails. For that reason, holders of the other Class 1s may want to consider a switch into CN. Second, in spite of it’s “best of breed” investment profile at the moment, I’d avoid the shares at these levels as they are expensive by historical standards. I offer an options strategy for those who need to “do something.”

Why Canadian National Remains my Favourite Class One Railroad

As per the following table, Canadian National is trading at the lowest PE ratio of the traded Class 1 rails, and is about 11% below the mean on that basis. In addition, the stock has the highest yield attached, and is trading about 7% higher than the average.

Source: Author compilation

In addition, the company is the only one of the rails to touch all three major coasts in North America. Finally, because of Hunter Harrison’s decision to buy the Elgin, Joliet & Eastern Railway Company back in 2009, the company is in the position to route much of its freight around the Windy City. The importance of this last variable shouldn’t be underestimated, given that it often takes about the same amount of time to move from Los Angeles to one side of Chicago than to move from one side of Chicago to the other. Bypassing this major chokepoint presents an enormous strategic advantage to Canadian National.

The Stock

In my view, successful investing involves managing a host of moving parts and your own emotions. The underlying business itself must be profitable and growing. The stock that is often a very imperfect proxy for the company must be trading at a reasonable price. Related to this, you need the emotional fortitude necessary to buy at those reasonable valuations because things are only ever cheap “for a reason.” Finally, the crowd must (eventually) agree with your view that the company is underpriced or overpriced. All of these factors must line up perfectly for you over time, and if one element is missing, the investment will likely be suboptimal. Given all of this, it’s a wonder that anyone succeeds at this game over time, and it’s understandable why most people fail.

It’s obvious that Canadian National is a wonderful business that’s growing its cashflows nicely, with April grain shipments, for example, up 17% over the three year average. The problem is that at the moment, investors are paying a premium for that growth. Consider the following price to free cash chart:

Source: Gurufocus

To put the above in context, the red circle is the approximate valuation that I put out a buy recommendation on Canadian National. The green circle is when I urged caution on the name. Obviously the purple circle is the current valuation.

The growth is certainly there. The problem is that everyone knows that and has bid the shares up in price. In my view, the marginal buyer will have a tough time of it from these levels. When shares are priced for high growth, over time anything less will punish the shares. Thus, while Canadian National is my favourite Class 1, I would characterize its investment prospects as analogous to the “cleanest dirty shirt.” I’m (usually) not in the habit of wearing dirty shirts, so I must eschew the stock at this time.

Options to the Rescue

In my experience, investors aren’t known for enjoying passivity. We have a seeming desire to “do something” in all circumstances, even when no action is the best course of action. For those people who need to do something, I would recommend a short put strategy on Canadian National Railway. If you are exercised, you will be buying a wonderful business at a price that I would consider reasonable. If you aren’t exercised, you keep some premium. In particular, I favor the CN Rail January 2020 puts with a strike of $85. They’re thinly traded, so the bid-ask spread is fairly wide ($1.95-$2.90). That said, even if you take the bid, and are subsequently exercised, you’ll be buying this stock about 10% below the current price. That would be a reasonable entry price in my view.

My Track Record

Before getting to the conclusion, I’d like to change tempo briefly if I might because I think my track record with CN Rail might be instructive to people. I wrote a bullish article on the company back in January 2018. The shares rallied nicely after that. I then became cautious and wrote another article with the very unoriginal title “Getting Cautious About CN Rail.” Over the coming months, the shares followed the entire market down, and they swooned by about 17%. So far, so good. The problem is that I became distracted with a host of other things, and looked at a host of other companies during the drop in CN’s price. Because of this, I failed to leap on the chance to buy this wonderful company when it was on sale. The shares are currently about 7% higher than on the day that I announced my caution last summer, and are, as I already stated, too rich for my blood.

So, I would make the following observations, all of which I’ll remain mindful of in future. First, if an investor is going to time buys and sells, they must remain “distraction free” while they play that particular game. In the slough of despond, the shares returned to my earlier “screaming buy” level on a price to free cash basis. The fact that I missed this is a sign that I need to “focus up.” Second, as a consequence of the above, I must run a much more concentrated portfolio than I have in the past. While I’ll continue to trade options based on fewer factors like price to free cash flow, market assumptions, and so on, I’ll commit “serious capital” to a much smaller list of companies than I did in the past. There can be no harm running a more concentrated portfolio about which I have a much greater depth of knowledge.

Conclusion

I think by now my position on this name is fairly clear. I really like Canadian National Railway as a business. The problem is that so do many other investors, and they’ve bid the shares up as a result. In the coming days, I’ll sell three of the puts I mentioned in this article, because I’m comfortable holding this stock at a net price of $83.05. For those who aren’t interested in getting involved with options, I recommend that they not repeat my earlier mistake and buy when the shares drop in price. I think they’ll be glad they did.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Over the next four days, I'll be selling the puts mentioned in this article, as I'm one of those people who suffer from the need to "do something."