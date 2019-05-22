CRISPR Stock May Hit Resistance Before Long-Term Breakout

For those looking to trade CRSP stock on daily or weekly charts, short of pipeline breakthroughs, analysis shows a bearish short-term and bullish long-term.

Earnings are still short, but the play here is a long-term investment in the technology.

The bullish rise was likely due to mounting anticipation of clinical CRISPR trials the company has announced its in the middle of.

CRISPR Therapeutics, perhaps the best known of the CRISPR-inspired biotech companies, had a 13% gain in April.

At $38, CRISPR (CRSP) finds itself at the lower end of a price consolidation, as it attempts to define a price direction for the 3rd quarter of 2019. What is the outlook for the stock of a leader in the field of gene editing?

Fundamental Outlook

CRSP posted a 13.4% gain in April 2019 on the back of the fast track status granted to its drug CTX001 by the FDA, for the treatment transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia. This news enabled CRSP to push out from the downward channel to post some gains which found resistance at $40.27. Still, the opportunity within gene editing medicine has long-term investors intrigued.

As this site tracked, the number of hedge funds holding CRSP shares have dipped from the end of 2017—a sign potentially that investors are souring on the immediacy of CRISPR technology to see a revenue windfall in the short-term.

However, the Q1 2019 earnings report missed on earnings and revenue estimates, coming in at an EPS of $0.93 as against the consensus of $0.96. This is expected to dampen the CRSP share price in the weeks ahead.

Technical Outlook

The monthly chart shown below is the long term position of CRSP. On this chart, it can be seen that the monthly candle for February 2019 was able to break above the downward channel, but this move could not be sustained as price action for March petered off into a doji pattern. Subsequent price moves have seen the highs and lows of the monthly price action find itself locked in a rising wedge pattern.

CRSP Monthly Chart: May 19, 2019

The oscillator line is basically flat and is yet to attain oversold territory. This is still a possibility in the months ahead.

CRSP’s weekly chart shows a clearer picture, with the weekly candle which closed on May 10 forming a doji on the horizontal support at $40.27. This was after a succession of moves in the previous weeks defined price highs and lows that are confined within the rising wedge. If price continues in this trajectory, resistance will remain intact at $46.80 while the downside support below the wedge will continue to remain at $30.87.

CRSP Weekly Chart: May 19, 2019

The daily chart shows the short-term outlook for CRSP, with price bouncing off the ascending support line border of the rising wedge pattern. Trading volumes continue to remain low on both sides, which is a familiar feature of price action which is still within a pattern. However, as price is inching closer to the ¾ mark of the distance from the base of the wedge to the apex, a resolution of this pattern looks imminent and could occur as early as the new week.

CRSP Daily Chart: May 19, 2019

With these in mind, what is the likely price scenario for CRSP going forward?

Trade Scenario 1

The monthly, weekly and daily charts all show the classical picture before the resolution of a rising wedge pattern. There is a prior trend, followed by the wedge pattern which in totality is a retracement of price against the prior trend. The wedge pattern is expected to resolve in the direction of the prior trend.

Following on from the situation on the charts where price was in a downtrend before entering into the consolidation provided by the rising wedge, price is expected to break below the lower border of the wedge to continue the previous downtrend. Typically, this move tends to occur about ¾ of the distance between the base of the wedge and the convergence point of the upper and lower wedge borders (the apex). Traders are to watch out for a period when the price candles close below the wedge border with a 3% penetration (price filter), or with a double daily candle close below the wedge (time filter).

Due to the fact that downside moves tend to occur more readily without volume confirmation, this move may or may not be accompanied by an increase in selling volume. Following a breakout of price from the lower border, a pullback is likely to this broken border, where a renewed push to the downside is expected.

The most immediate target is the $30.87 price level, which is the site of previous support levels seen in October 2018 and Q1 2019. Below this level, further support lies at the $22 - $24 price zone.

Trade Scenario 2

CRSP is in the midst of clinical trials for its gene editing treatments. Positive news could improve market sentiment for this asset and cause a renewed round of buying, which could push prices to the upside. This may cause price to hit the upper border of the wedge and even break it, thus invalidating the pattern. Resistance to such a move could be found at the $46.80 price area. However, this upside push has to get confirmation in the form of an increase in buying volumes.

Pending the resolution of this pattern in any of the 2 scenarios painted above (with the 1st scenario being the more likely of the two to occur), price will continue to consolidate within the wedge pattern, providing ultra-short term opportunities for range traders.

Market Sentiment:

The long term, mid-term and short term outlook of CRSP is:

Long Term – bullish

Mid-term – bearish

Short term – neutral

The long term market sentiment as seen on the weekly chart is bullish, because there has been no significant price move to the downside as to indicate that there has been a reversal. If your outlook is to trade CRSP over time, then you would look for areas where you can buy on the dips. The Fibo retracement lines will be your compass in this regard.

The outlook for the medium term is showcased on the daily chart.





Disclosure: I am/we are long CRSP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note: this analysis was done on a weekly chart. It takes a whole week for a candle to form, so these moves may take several weeks to play out. Entries should be made on shorter time frame charts such as the daily chart or the hourly chart.



This piece is for educational purposes only and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell CRSP at any price.