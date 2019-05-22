Air Lease Deserves Its Due

Despite the slowdown, Air Lease is still positioned to double its fleet through flexible financing options. In doing so, it is also offering potential investors multiple attractive investment options.

The additional aircraft are more valuable and delivering greater rental revenue. But, delays in deliveries from aircraft manufacturers will slow down the commercial aircraft lessor's aggressive growth plans.

Air Lease reported 2019 first quarter results on May 9th. Revenue and diluted EPS grew at least 22% on 10.7% growth in the number of aircraft in the fleet.

Air Lease (AL) reported 2019 first quarter results on May 9th. Revenue and diluted earnings per share both grew at least 22% when compared to the 2018 first quarter. Such performance wasn't necessarily unexpected. The commercial aircraft lessor is on track to more than double its fleet. More aircraft on lease should naturally equate to more revenue.

But, Air Lease's performance does deserve its due.

More Than Quantity

Revenue improved $84.8 million, equal to 22.3%, from $381 million in 2018 to $466 million in 2019. The fleet at the end of the 2018 first quarter was 253 aircraft. Comparatively, the fleet at the end of the 2019 first quarter was 280 aircraft. So, revenue growth of 22% transpired on just 10.7% growth in the number of aircraft.

Adding newer aircraft also improved fleet metrics. The average age of the fleet after the 2018 first quarter was 3.9 years and improved to 3.8 years. The average remaining lease term after the 2018 first quarter was 6.7 years and improved to 7 years.

But, the company is doing far more than adding quantity and improving metrics.

Simply averaging the leasing revenue over the fleet size paints a succinct picture. In the 2018 first quarter, on 253 aircraft and $378 million in rental revenue, the average lease equated to $1.49 million. In the 2019 first quarter, on 280 aircraft and $456 million in rental revenue, the average lease equates to $1.63 million.

In a nutshell, it can be deduced the additional aircraft are more valuable and delivering greater lease revenue. Net book value of the fleet at the end of the 2018 first quarter was $13.6 billion while the net book value of the fleet at the end of the first quarter of 2019 was $16.3 billion. Thus, net book value improved 20%.

On such additional value, one would expect the company's debt position to also have increased proportionately.

Changing Debt Profile

Air Lease targets having 90% of its debt as unsecured and only 10% secured. Further, it targets having 80% of its debt at fixed rates and 20% at floating rates.

At the end of the 2018 first quarter, Air Lease's debt obligation was $9.89 billion, $9.5 billion was unsecured and $502 million was secured. Of the $9.5 billion in unsecured debt, $8.77 billion is financed through senior notes. Its composite interest rate on fixed-rate debt was 3.29% and over 91% of its total debt was at a fixed rate. The future rental payments contracted on the existing fleet totaled $10.2 billion. Thus, the contracted cash flow to debt ratio was 103.2%. The debt to equity ratio was 2.34:1.

Comparatively, at the end of the 2019 first quarter, Air Lease's debt obligation did increase 20% to $11.87 billion. The unsecured debt now totals $11.5 billion while the secured debt had decreased to $463 million. Of the $11.5 billion in unsecured debt, the majority, $9.9 billion was financed through senior notes. The composite interest rate on its fixed-rate debt increased to 3.47%. As well, the percentage of fixed-rate debt declined to 82.7%, still within Air Lease's target range. The future rental payments contracted on the existing fleet total $12.2 billion for a contracted cash flow to debt ratio of 102.8%. The debt to equity ratio declined to 2.29:1.

While it might appear factors of the company's debt profile were slightly impacted, Air Lease's access to financing actually improved. Alongside its first quarter results, Air Lease announced it had completed an amendment to its unsecured revolving credit facility. The amendment changed the limit from $4.6 billion to $5.8 billion and extended the final maturity date to May, 2023. The rate remained at LIBOR plus 1.05 percentage points.

“Based on publicly available data, this makes it the largest and lowest-priced facility in the industry.”

After the quarterly results, the company offered more senior notes. This latest offering was for $750 million of notes at 3.75% due June 1, 2026.

Its financial flexibility means Air Lease is well-positioned to continue growing its fleet, both in size and value. Funding should not be the reason future growth is stymied.

Future Growth

If there was unfavorable information in its quarterly results, it was that Air Lease was forced to pull back on its growth expectations in 2019. The company now expects to invest only $5.8 billion, $700 million less than originally budgeted. But, again, the culprit is not a lack of funding or financial flexibility.

Boeing's (BA) dilemma with its 787-MAX grounding means deliveries of 28 aircraft are on hold. Air Lease is not ready to speculate on a resolution date.

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) continues to face production delays. The company does have a new CEO, new COO and a recovery plan. But, recoveries take time. On May 21st, the company assured progress was being made and its delivery goals for 2019 were achievable. Still, Air Lease is bracing for impacts as far out as 2021.

“We now know from Airbus that the delivery schedules are subject to further delays. These delays are no longer just related to engine manufacturer issues.”

The current order book of 361 aircraft is almost equally divided between the two manufacturers. Source

It is pertinent to recognize two factors relative to these delays. First, at this point, they are just delays. The transactions will eventually take place. Plus, the delays are not changing the ongoing demand, but rather, are reinforcing it.

Second, Air Lease' original growth plans for 2019 were quite aggressive. In 2018, Air Lease acquired $2.5 billion of aircraft and made deposits of $976 million. Thus, its original budget to invest $6.5 billion represented an 87% increase over the prior year. Even the adjusted budget of $5.8 billion represents 67% growth.

And, Air Lease maintains it is the right type of growth.

“Our new order model focuses, mainly, on meaningful competitive advantages as compared to operators focused on the sale-leaseback market.”

Investing In Air Lease

By my estimation, Air Lease has long qualified as a viable candidate for a value investor or a GARP portfolio. It had been on my investment club's watch list for years.

But, the club migrated to a DGI strategy in 2016. In the past six years, Air Lease steadily bumped its dividend rate from $0.10 annually to $0.52 annually. Its average dividend growth rate in the past five years equates to over 30%. Still, the dividend yield often fell below 1% which was too low to capture the club's interest.

My club's interest in Air Lease was revived earlier this year. The club opted to use 2019 to build a safer income stream. And, then, Air Lease offered its first preferred shares.

In February, 2019, Air Lease filed the prospectus offering ten million shares of its Series A stock. It trades on the NYSE under the ticker AL PRA (AL.PA). The stock was issued without a maturity date - meaning it is perpetual. But, the shares may be redeemed for $25 per share (the call price) on or after March 15, 2024 (the call date).

The shares offer a 6.15% fixed dividend yield at an annual rate of $1.5375 per share. The dividend is non-cumulative. After March 15, 2024, the yield will adjust to a floating rate “equal to three-month LIBOR plus a spread of 3.650% per annum, reset quarterly, payable quarterly in arrears”.

Potential investors in Air Lease now have multiple options to consider. Air Lease's common shares were not immune to the downturn in the market last fall. Unlike many stocks, the company's share price has not fully recovered. Hesitation in the market about Air Lease may remain due to its reliance on aircraft manufacturers, Boeing and Airbus, being able to deliver.

Yet, apart from delivery delays, the commercial aircraft lessor deserves its due. In April, my investment club jumped on the opportunity to add Air Lease to our portfolio by investing in the preferred stock. We were even willing to pay a slight premium, justified by the quality of Air Lease's management team, its aggressive growth strategy and the company's responsible performance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long al.pa, BA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns shares in AL.PA and BA.