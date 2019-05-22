Tencent: Not A Bargain Investment

The company's balance sheet is meaningfully weaker today than it has been over the past several years.

Investment Thesis

Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY)(OTCPK:TCTZF) has had terrific growth in the past several years. But in the article which follows, I'll lay out why I believe that Tencent is now overvalued.

How Tencent has been supporting its growth through increasing M&A activity, which has turned its balance sheet from a position of strength to one which is stretched and inflexible.

Slowing Down Growth

Tencent's Value Added Services (VAS) accounts for approximately half its total revenue. Previously, VAS had been Tencent's crown jewel, supporting its strong top-line growth. With strong titles such as League of Legends for PC and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) on mobile being responsible for Tencent's historical growth.

Graph 1: Author's calculations, press statements

Moving on, anyone who follows Tencent closely will be familiar with the above growth rate trajectory. My point here is, that despite the illusion of being an asset-light, high-growth company, Tencent is actually far from what it claims to be.

Tencent's management has had to deal with challenging macro and business environments which has instigated the company to be mindful of its cost structure and margins.

Having said that, despite that narrative, the fact is that ultimately the slowdown in Tencent's growth rate has been taking place for more than 2 years. These are not some near-term headwinds. These issues are more permanent than management would lead investors to believe.

Increasing Pace Of Inorganic Growth

The reason why I feel that Tencent's growth rate is slowing is that it is becoming increasingly expensive to make investments in associates. Allow me to explain.

Graph 2: author's calculations, annual reports

Note that in the above graph I have used RMB as originally reported in Tencent's annual reports. I have not converted to USD to avoid misleading forex gains/losses.

I believe that Graph 1 and Graph 2, when taken together largely speak for themselves. Namely, that as Tencent's top line growth rate decelerates, Tencent has had to increase the total RMB amount of cash into associates. Now, to make it clear. I'm not addressing how Tencent books its gains in its broad portfolio of investments. That is a whole different issue, which besides from getting overly technical, it would leave too much room for interpretation.

Here, I've squarely focused on cash deployment, as reported from the cash flow statement. Notice how the pace of cash outlay has soared over the past 3 years by more than 400% while its consolidated revenue has only doubled.

Finally, you will notice that my graph (2) does not include Q1 2019 results. The reason being that Tencent is not obliged and chooses not to itemize its cash flow statement during each quarter. Opting instead for an annual and interim report only. This is very common amongst foreign companies.

Balance Sheet Loses Flexibility

Why is it a problem that Tencent is supporting its growth prospects through frequent M&A? Doesn't Alphabet (GOOGL)(GOOG) and Apple (AAPL) do the same? Yes, they certainly do. I have no issue with that. What I'm attempting to explain is that Tencent's firepower (i.e. cash and equivalents) are drying up at a rapid pace.

Graph 3: author's calculations, press statements

As you can see that since 2015, at the same time as Tencent was investing for growth, it was leveraging its balance sheet. Fast forward to Q1 2019 and not only is Tencent's top line delivering weak growth but its net debt position leaves Tencent's balance sheet without much room to maneuver.

Valuation - No Margin Of Safety

Source: author's calculations, morningstar.com, press statements

As the table above shows on a P/Cash Flow from an operation basis, Tencent trades more expensively than its peers. What else is noticeable is that investor sentiment towards tech companies, in general, has deflected recently. There is a myriad of reasons for this, and the trade war is one which stands out.

Consequently, in time, it is reasonable to assume that the trade war will resolve itself. Having said that, despite the whole peer group seeing their valuation multiples deflate, Tencent, for now, remains the most expensively valued amongst its peers.

Additionally, with the exception of Baidu (BIDU), the other companies in its peer group are seeing their top line grow at substantially north of 20%.

Takeaway

Tencent finds itself in a difficult situation. Its top line is slowing at a rapid pace while at the same time its balance sheet appears to be running out of dry powder. I passionately contend that Tencent's shareholders are unlikely to make a suitable return here over the coming 2-3 years. For now, Tencent is best avoided as there are better opportunities for a suitable return elsewhere.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.