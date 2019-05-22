NRG Energy Scores A Win For Shareholder Value

This won't only expand profitability for the firm, it also should warrant the creation of real value in the form of market cap increase for the business.

NRG Energy (NRG), a diversified energy generation and distribution firm, just announced an interesting bolt-on acquisition of some assets from rival Stream Energy. This move, as it is currently structured, looks set to deliver real value to shareholders in the company, will help the business to expand further, and has been done on terms, if management is correct, that are incredibly attractive to the company's common shareholders. In all, this is a nice, value-accretive win for shareholders of NRG, and investors in the firm should be delighted to not only see this move but also should be delighted at any future moves that resemble this.

A look at the transaction

Undoubtedly, the simplest M&A (mergers and acquisitions) activities on the market are those that are completed in all-cash. Such is the case here, with NRG having acquired some assets from Stream Energy in a deal valued at $300 million, plus working capital (though working capital nets out, so the actual value of the deal, subject to any purchase price adjustments, should be just the $300 million listed). These assets consist of some of Stream Energy's retail electricity and natural gas business and will grow NRG's customer base by more than 600 thousand on a 'residential customer equivalent' basis.

In all, this move is slated to expand NRG's physical presence, growing its operations especially in Texas and Pennsylvania but also locking in customers from other (non-specified) eastern states. No mention has been made of underlying synergies, and, in fact, I would say there's a good chance that there might be some one-time integration expenses incurred because of this deal, but even without synergies and including any reasonable integration costs, the benefits from this move should easily come out to shine.

While not much information has been provided regarding the assets acquired, we do know that they do bring with them a short history (one year, if annualized) of financial performance that is, for lack of a better word, impressive. In the image above, you can see both net income and EBITDA for the acquired assets. According to management, net income should be around $41 million, while adjusted EBITDA should be $65 million.

Seeing as how the assets were acquired for cash, the implied 'market cap' and EV (enterprise value) of the transaction should be the same: $300 million. This translates, then, to an EV/EBITDA multiple on the acquisition of 4.62, while the price/net income multiple comes out to 7.32. Should the company utilize debt to cover the assets, net income will drop some because of the interest expense, but even if the interest expense were $18 million or 6%, the implied multiple on the purchase would be 11.20, net of the impact associated with a tax shield and an effective tax rate of 21%.

NRG nailed a bargain

On the whole, it is my view that the management team at NRG brought in some nice assets, assuming the performance of them moving forward will at least match what has been provided by the firm as historical performance. Not only are these terms attractive on an absolute basis, but they are also appealing relative to NRG itself. To see this, we need only look at management's expectations for 2019.

You see, assuming that guidance for NRG is accurate, the company this year should generate EBITDA of between $1.85 billion and $2.05 billion. At the mid-point, this translates to $1.95 billion, which represents a decent increase of over 9.7% compared to the $1.78 billion in EBITDA the company generated during its 2018 fiscal year. As you can see in the image below, the mid-point for EBITDA for its Retail operations comes out to $1.05 billion, while guidance for its Generation business is around $900 million.

In its first quarter investor presentation for this year, the management team at NRG revealed that guidance for 2019 calls for net debt to be around $5.41 billion. When you add to this the firm's $9.60 billion market cap, this brings its EV (enterprise value) to $15.01 billion. What this translates to, on a multiple basis, for the company is an EV/EBITDA of 7.70. Assuming the rest of the assets the firm acquired will see their EBITDA valued in the same way, the implied increase in the market cap of the business resulting from the deal should be $200.5 million the purchase price of said assets. One way to look at this is as free value created by the firm solely through an acquisition of said assets.

I attempted to perform the same kind of analysis on a market cap/net income basis, but there were several issues here. While the math associated with these acquired assets is fairly straightforward, the open question of debt vs. cash to complete the deal and the corresponding impact on the bottom line is if debt creates a minor degree of uncertainty. However, the bigger issue by far is NRG's history of incredible volatility, largely due to impairment charges. Last year alone, the company generated $268 million in net profit, meaning that an all-cash, debt-free deal to acquire these assets would increase profits by over 15%, but there were several temporary factors that negatively affected NRG's bottom line.

For instance, the company, as a levered firm, had $483 million in interest expense itself (which is a recurring expense, naturally), plus it generated a $44 million loss on the extinguishment of debt and incurred $114 million in various impairments. Assuming you look at it from the perspective of operating profit, the multiple NRG is trading for on a trailing basis (using 2018's numbers) is 9.78 versus the 7.32 for the acquired assets. This, in turn, still suggests manufactured value created by the acquisition of $100.98 million.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it looks clear to me that this acquisition by NRG is sensible, attractive, and value-accretive. Over time, this move and others like it have the potential to create real and significant value for the firm's shareholders, and it would not be a mistake for investors to get excited when announcements like this come across the feed.

