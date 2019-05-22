Capri Holdings Shares Are Cheap - Compared To Luxury Companies

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) wants to become a luxury conglomerate. It already begun executing on this plan: The company acquired Versace SpA late last year. In addition it had already been owning the Jimmy Choo brand since 2017. Through those acquisitions Capri Holdings -which traded under the name of Michael Kors Ltd. until recently- diversified more into the luxury segment and decreases its reliance on the formerly eponymous brand.

Still other luxury names such as much larger groups LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (OTCPK:LVMHF;OTCPK:LVMUY) and Kering SA (OTCPK:PPRUF;OTCPK:PPRUY) but also smaller companies like Brunello Cucinelli SpA (OTC:BCUCF) or Tod's SpA (OTC:TODGF) to name but a few trade at much higher multiples. Capri Holding's valuation on the other hand much more closely resembles the likes of PVH Corp. (PVH), owner of brands like Calvin Klein; Thommy Hilfiger, or Tapestry Inc. (TPR) which owns the Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzmann brands. Those brands, however, are not what I would qualify as luxury names but rather (premium) lifestyle brands. In other words: a Calvin Klein suit or a Coach bag are in no way comparable to their Gucci or Louis Vuitton pendants. Versace and Jimmy Choo on the other are much more competing on those levels.

Michael Kors Brand Drags Down

But why then would Capri Holdings trade at significantly lower multiples? It surely has nothing do to with Versace, its most recent acquisition: The value of the transaction has been €1.83 billion (around $2.2 billion at the time) amounting to a price to sales multiple of around 2.7. At the time of the transaction, Prada SpA (OTCPK:PRDSF) was trading at around 2.5 times sales, while Kering and LVMH both traded around 3 times sales. So, while not landing a bargain, I do not think that Capri Holdings did crazily overspend, especially taking into account that an acquisition of a controlling stake or an entire company usually comes at a premium to market prices. So all in all, Versace's valuation is already more or less on par with peers from the broader luxury segment.

This inevitably leads me to have a closer look at the Michael Kors brand when looking for the reason for Capri Holdings' lower valuation. While not exactly cheap (at least in terms of retail prices), Michael Kors can by no means claim to be truly a luxury name. I would even be hesitant to count the brand among the accessible luxury segment; instead I see it as a (premium) lifestyle brand slightly below that. Comparable brands in terms of product quality and price levels would be for instance Thommy Hilfiger or Calvin Klein. Now those former brands account for about 84 percent of their parent PVH's revenue. And as I already mentioned above, this is a company which trades at a valuation similar to Capri Holdings'.

For the fourth quarter of the 2019 fiscal year, Capri Holdings expects total revenue of $1.33 billion. Versace is expected to account for $130 million and the same amount is expected for Jimmy Choo. In other words: Michael Kors accounts for around 80 percent of the group's revenue. So despite having luxury brands on its portfolio, the company's core brand remains a non-luxury one. The consequence for capri Holdings is that it is not really a luxury company but merely a company that happens to also own two luxury brands. It is easily concluded from that fact that as long as the relative overweight of the Michael Kors brand persists, it will be likely to drag down the relative valuation of the group as a whole.

What Could Be Done About That?

The way to become a luxury company (and thus "unlock" some value) for Capri Holdings seems fairly obvious: increase the relative importance of luxury products and decrease the importance of the lifestyle segment (i.e. of Michael Kors). What sounds fairly simple in theory becomes much harder in practice. The easiest way to achieve such a shift would be through further acquisitions of suitable names. There are however some problems. First of all, true luxury companies which are not yet part of a larger group are a finite resource. The field narrows even more when taking into account that a) a potential target would have to be of a size that Capri Holdings could afford to buy and b) the majority of those companies is not for sale anyway. Furthermore other groups - especially LVMH- could easily outbid them if they wanted to.

Capri Holdings had net debt of just below $2,269.6 million as of the end of (calendaring) 2018. That appears manageable and possibly leaves some room for financing further acquisitions. However another big ticket purchase might shift the balance significantly. Especially so as a luxury acquisition would certainly not be cheap given the factors outlined above.

A Radical Idea

Personally I see another, admittedly drastic solution to the problem: get rid of Michael Kors. Now I have no reason to believe that an idea like this would be entertained by Capri Holdings' management at all -especially as the company was "Michael Kors" until recently- but I would like to explain my thinking nonetheless.

If the company would sell the Michael Kors business in its entirety, it would be able to reduce debt and gain considerably increased financial firepower in order to expand its luxury brand portfolio. At the same time a pure luxury group would probably command a higher valuation than it would do under the umbrella of a group with a non-luxury core business. An example (though admittedly from a vastly different product class) would be the spin-off of Ferrari NV (RACE) from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU). For similar reasons Kering spun-off a majority stake in Puma SE (OTCPK:PMMAF;OTCPK:PUMSY) not too long ago. The latter transaction could also be a blueprint for what Capri could do if it would not find a suitable buyer for Michael Kors. However I must repeat that this is only a personal idea of mine. So far anything. in that direction is not being discussed by anyone, which is why I would like to issue a firm warning against making any investments based on speculations that anything similar to what I describe in this paragraph could happen.

There Is Still Work To Be Done At Versace

One should also keep in mind that there is still a need for significant improvements at Versace. While the brand is certainly valuable, the company is not where it should be in terms of financials. Considerable efforts will be needed in order to revamp sales and restore the brand to its former glory. After all, if it was easy and cheap to achieve that, it would have been done long ago I suppose.

Versace's most successful are more than two decades in the past. Founder Gianni Versace died in 1997. Since than the brand managed to remain relevant yet it did not reach the same position in the market it once held. The growth story of Kering's Gucci is certainly encouraging. However the fact that Gucci did it is no indication that Versace's future success is guaranteed. Management and the new owner will have to prove themselves in the coming years. It will be interesting in that regard to see wether first improvements for Versace will already become visible in the upcoming annual report (May 29th).

Conclusion

There is a good reason that Capri Holdings is not valued like a luxury company: it simply is not one. However that does not mean that it has to stay that way. If it manages to achieve its goals with Versace and to expand its portfolio over time, it could become a luxury group. However that is not an unchallenging or risk free task to perform. One should not forget that groups like LVMH or Kering have longstanding track records of carefully developing and growing various luxury brands while Capri Holdings has yet to prove its ability to do the same. Due to the wider diversification across different product segments they arguably provide a higher level of security as well.

Wether the company is undervalued or fairly priced depends on ones assumption for the development of its brand and product portfolio going forward. If the right steps are taken, the company might justify higher multiples. As of now however I think it is still a long way from being of the same qualities as the likes of LVMH or Kering.

