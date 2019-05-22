Apple's Stock Is Facing Even Steeper Declines

Apple's stock may fall by as much as 9% or more based on the chart.

Apple (AAPL) is in danger of falling even further over the coming weeks. The stock already has fallen by 15% from its post earning highs and now could fall by as much as 9% more. Over the past few days, there have been several bearish options bets placed, while the stock hovers on the verge of a technical break down as trade tensions escalate.

Big Bets The Stock Falls

I noted in my Seeking Alpha Market Place service on May 20, there has been an increasing amount of put activity at the July 19, $185 puts. The open interest over the past two weeks has increased by almost 23,000 contracts to a total of approximately 55,000 contracts. For a buyer of those puts to earn a profit, the stock would need to fall to $177.25 by the expiration date. It is not a small wager either with the total value of the open interest at $42 million, a staggeringly high dollar value.

Meanwhile, the August $180 puts have also climbed to by over 19,000 contracts to a total of more than 25,000. A buyer of the August $180 puts would need Apple to fall even further to around $172 by the August expiration date. The open interest at that strike price has a dollar value of approximately $20 million, another colossal wager.

Chart is Bearish

The chart reveals that the stock also is in trouble. I noted in the subscriber service that the stock was barely holding on to technical support at $182. Additionally, the stock has been in a steep downtrend since peaking at the beginning of May following results. Should the stock fall below $182 it has the potential to fall to as low as $175, a drop of 5%, where a minor level of support lies. The stronger, more critical level of support doesn't come until $169 a nearly 9% decline.

Additionally, the relative strength index is now trending lower, and it would suggest that bearish momentum is entering the stock.

An Unenviable Position

Apple finds itself in a complicated spot, with China representing one of its biggest markets, and the potential for tariffs to be placed on its iPhones in the US. Last quarter the company had over 17% of its total revenue come from China. Even worse, was that sales in China were down over 21% to $10.2 billion from $13 billion a year ago. China is now Apple's third biggest market, behind the Americas and Europe.

Additionally, another problem is that Apple faces the potential for tariffs placed on its iPhones that are imported into the US from China. The company could be forced to pass on the cost to consumers, which could hurt sales in its biggest market. However, if it chooses not to pass on a price increase, the higher cost would hurt the company's margin and push earnings lower.

(Apple)

Of course, Apple could attempt to move the production of the iPhone out of China. But it could anger the Chinese government, considering Foxconn, the iPhone manufacturer, employees hundreds of thousand employees to assemble the iPhone in China, which could result in massive job cuts. That could cause the government to retaliate against Apple in several ways, which could hurt its revenue from China, such as restricting sales of the iPhone altogether.

Apple finds itself right in the middle of the trade war and the business could be hurt from two fronts in this war.

Risks

The significant risk for the stock, of course, is that the trade war intensifies, creating the potential for the stock to fall even further than my current assessment. However, should the trade war begin to show signs of progress, then the stock is likely to see a significant relief rally with the potential for the shares to rise to more than $200. Additionally, it isn't clear if the options betting is being used as a hedge against a massive long position to protect against further declines in the stock.

Apple finds itself in a very unenviable spot, and while the company has other prospects for growth, right now, the potential impact of the trade war may be all that matters.

