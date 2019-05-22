Stein Mart, Inc. (SMRT) CEO Hunt Hawkins on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call May 22, 2019 9:00 AM ET

Hunt Hawkins - Chief Executive Officer

MaryAnne Morin - President

James Brown - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Greetings, and welcome to the Stein Mart First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. In the course of this presentation, statements may be made as to certain matters that constitute forward-looking information that is subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Additional information concerning those factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements can be found in the Company's fiscal 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended February 2, 2019, and other filings with the SEC.

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Stein Mart's first quarter earnings call. With me today are our President, MaryAnne Morin; our Chief Financial Officer, James Brown; and our Director of Investor Relations, Linda Tasseff.

As I’ve done in the past, I'll begin with some opening comments, and then I will turn the call over to MaryAnne. After that, James will review our financial results.

After a challenging February in which we saw negative mid-single-digit comps, our business improved dramatically during the combined March and April period. Part of the improvement was from shifting a 12-Hour Sale from the second weekend of May to the first weekend which put it in our first quarter.

For Spring, we have strategically disaggregated two 12-Hour events from other natural gift giving weekends. The first was the shift of the May event away from the Mother’s Day weekend and the other will be in June when we do a similar shift to the weekend before Father’s Day.

With the event shifts, along with slow selling thus far in May, we expect headwinds to impact the second quarter. However, as we will be discussing throughout today’s call, we believe that our sales trends and results will improve in the second half of the year as our 2019 sales-driving initiatives began to rollout a bit later.

Moving on to gross profit, three items led to higher level of markdowns during the quarter, which lowered our rate. First, more than half of the rate decline is from a planned acceleration of our 2019 markdown cadence to increase turn and maintain a healthy inventory position. This shifts markdowns between quarters with the greatest impact on the first and second quarters.

Next is the move to the highly promotional event to the first quarter. And lastly, markdowns were higher to clear Fall merchandise compared to last year. Still, despite the lower rate for the first quarter, we continue to expect our full year rate to be flat to last year. Our gross profit miss was partially mitigated by lower expenses in the quarter.

The team did a great job of reducing expenses in the phase of softer-than planned sales. We also continued to control our inventory levels with average store inventories down 5% to last year. Conservative cash management over the past year enabled us to significantly reduce borrowings and increase total availability even more, compared to the end of the first quarter of 2018.

Looking to the second quarter, we are focused on delivering several sales initiatives which will begin to rollout in the third quarter. As MaryAnne will discuss in more detail, these initiatives provide us the opportunity to grow sales this Fall and beyond through higher traffic and new customer acquisitions.

Some of the more notable projects include; launching two new product lines, kids and fine jewelry; Buy online, pick up in store or BOPIS and the implementation of a marketing campaign management tool. These and other sales-driving and cost savings initiatives have us well positioned to deliver improved second half results.

And now I’d like to turn the call over to MaryAnne.

Thank you, Hunt. Good morning. Before I discuss our 2019 initiatives, I’d like to provide more color surrounding our sales trends for the quarter. Omni sales for the quarter continue to grow by double-digits, while sales performance in our stores was lower.

Our more penetrated West, Florida, and Southeast regions were impacted by a late start to Spring, but improved during the quarter. The Northeast and Midwest outperformed the chain as they continued to sell Fall products longer into the quarter, while Texas performed below the chain.

From a category perspective, we had the highest comp increases in ACTIVE, branded collection sportswear and dress businesses driven by new and expanded brands with highly recognizable names. Special sizes, intimates amends, furnishings were also up.

Accessories comped slightly lower than the chain with softness in fashion jewelry. Home sales overall were down, but décors is starting to show signs of stabilization while soft home is still difficult. We know we need to expand our appeal to a wider consumer base and make the shopping experience easier for our customers.

With that in mind, our 2019 initiatives fall into four primary areas; Category expansion, omni-channel, customer-centric initiatives, and driving traffic and conversion.

Let’s start with our 2019 product category expansions. We are continuing to evolve our men’s and women’s apparel offerings towards more modern and contemporary brands and classifications. While this work continues as we look at areas that can give us truly incremental sales that our customer is asking for, this brought us to kids.

Years ago kids was a fairly sizable business. So it made sense to bring it back. In the third quarter, we will have kids apparel in almost all stores with an expanded assortment online. We will offer a broad range of products to girls and boys from infants to pre-teens with well-known brands.

We believe our kids department will create incremental sales by attracting a new customer to our stores, as well as increased basket size for existing customers that will now be able to shop for kids in our store.

We are also launching fine jewelry in 50 stores this Fall and online with the expectation that we will expand doors in 2020. This is another opportunity to expand our luxury offerings. It will also drive new shopping occasions to increase transactions and average unit retail. An added benefit to us is the rollout requires no upfront inventory or capital investments from us.

Omni-channel, I am very excited about the next two initiatives which continued to expand our omni capabilities and differentiates us from our off-price peers. First, an update on Endless Aisle, which began piloting in March. We are now using this technology in approximately 75% of our stores and expect to have it in all stores by the end of June.

This mobile technology gives our stores access to additional inventory they do not have in stock, so associates can locate products and order it online to their customers. The same device also does mobile checkout in credit card applications to expedite line busting during peak selling periods.

In Q3, we will have buy online pick up in store capabilities. BOPIS is our largest digital enhancement yet. BOPIS will increase store traffic and create incremental sales as customers shop while picking up their orders. We expect 10% to 15% of our web sales will shift to in-store pickups and profitability will improve by reducing shipping costs.

Smart Fulfillment Logic, which is on-target for an implementation in third quarter will also reduce shipping costs. This technology identifies the best location either warehouse or stores from which to ship a web order.

Next, I’d like to talk about the initiatives which will improve how and what we communicate to our customers to drive repeat business. Campaign management will enable us to use customer data to create and push out personalized email and direct mail messaging beginning in the fourth quarter.

This tool uses point-of-sales and online browsing and spending information to create targeted messaging that focuses on the individual styles, brand, and category preferences. This technology will unlock incremental sales as we begin to communicate and market to the customers the way they shop.

Another customer-centric initiative revolves around our loyalty program. Today we have two, our credit card and preferred customer programs. On our last call, I told you that we are merging these two programs under our new smart rewards card program this Fall. We have simplified the messaging so customers understands the benefits better and we will be reissuing cards to create excitement. However, the value proposition will remain the same.

E-commerce has changed the landscape of loyalty programs. It’s not as simple as it used to be. And then the standards of what it takes to win and keep customers are going to just keep getting higher. In response to this challenge, we will also be piloting an enhanced, multi-tender loyalty program this Fall in about a 100 stores.

The reinvented program will be available to those preferred and Stein Mart credit card holding customers regardless of method of pay. It will include a tiered value proposition that is higher than our existing programs, lower hurdles to achieve rewards, and faster expiration of rewards to create urgency to use.

We expect that this new loyalty program will drive sales by incenting customers, acquiring new customers and reengaging last one and drive incremental trips and traffic to stores.

I am going to wrap up with our store traffic and conversion drivers. We are currently testing a program which tracks store traffic and conversion benchmarking.

This program provides store level performance feedbacks in real-time which allow store managements make rapid adjustments to resources or reorganize staff to improve customer service from those conversions. We will be rolling this out to about 50% of the chain through the end of August with further expansions in 2020.

Earlier this year, Amazon approached us about putting Amazon Hub Lockers in our stores and we have just about completed the installation of these self-service pickup drop-off lockers in 170 of our stores across 28 states. We view this program as an innovative way to increase traffic to our stores, as well as introduce new shoppers to Stein Mart.

Now over to James to discuss our operating results.

Thank you, MaryAnne, and good morning, everyone. Net income for the first quarter of 2019 was $4 million or $0.08 per share, compared to net income of $7.3 million, or $0.16 per share in 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $13.9 million, compared to $18.4 million in 2018. Net sales for the first quarter of 2019 were $314.2 million, compared to $326.6 million in 2018. The decrease reflects lower comparable sales and fewer stores in 2019.

Comparable sales for the first quarter decreased 1.7%. Transactions and average unit retail sales price were lower with units per transaction higher. E-commerce sales, which are included in comp sales were up 14% including online orders shipped from our stores. E-commerce lifted our comparable sales results by 40 basis points for the quarter, and represented 5.3% of net sales.

Comp sales benefited approximately 150 basis points from the shift of a 12-Hour sales event from the second quarter to the first quarter.

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2019 was $87.5 million or 27.8% of sales, compared to $96 million or 29.4% of sales in 2018. As Hunt discussed, the decrease in our gross profit rate was driven primarily by a planned reduction from accelerated markdown cadence and the impact of the sales event shift. We continue to expect our full year rate to be consistent with 2018.

SG&A expenses for the first quarter were $86.1 million compared to $90.5 million in 2018. The decrease in SG&A expense is primarily due to lower store expenses including the impact of closed stores. We expect SG&A expense to be flat to 2018 for the remainder of the year as we continue to conservatively manage our cash and availability through well-controlled expenses.

Interest expense was $2.5 million for the first quarter of 2019 and 2018, while debt was lower during the first quarter, interest expense was flat to last year because of a higher blended interest rate on debt this year. This is due to the term loan which was new in March of 2018.

Income tax expense was less than $100,000 in the first quarter of 2019 and 2018. The small amount of income tax reflects our estimated minimal taxable income for the year.

Taking a look at our balance sheet and cash flows. Inventories at the end of the first quarter of 2019 were $274.3 million, compared to $297 million at the end of the first quarter of last year. Average store inventories were down 5% compared to last year’s first quarter.

Total inventories were even lower due to fewer stores at the end of the first quarter of 2019 versus 2018 and a planned decrease in E-commerce inventories. Our accounts payable balance was $20.9 million higher at the end of the first quarter of 2019, compared to the end of the first quarter of 2018. This reflects improved credit terms from our vendors and factors since the first quarter of 2018.

Total borrowings decreased $55.6 million to $153.8 million at the end of the first quarter of 2019, compared to $209.4 million at the end of the first quarter of 2018. Unused availability under our credit facility plus additional amounts available to borrow under life insurance policies was $117.2 million at the end of the first quarter of 2019 which is a $77 million increase over 2018 unused availability.

Our financial position has greatly improved from the first quarter of last year and cash management will continue to be a priority for us as we diligently work to deleverage our balance sheet.

The last item I would like to mention is our adoption of the new lease accounting standard this quarter. The new standard required us to recognize right-of-use assets and operating lease liabilities for our existing operating leases on the balance sheet. The impact of the adoption was immaterial to the statement of income for the first quarter of 2019 and we expect it to be immaterial for the full year as well.

We use the optional effective day transition method, so there were no adjustments to the comparative period presented in our financial statements.

Now back to you Hunt.

Thank you, James. This will conclude today's call. We are always available to answer any questions you may have. To reach us, you can call our Director of Investor Relations, Linda Tasseff. Her contact information is included in our earnings release and posted on our website. So thank you all for joining us today and we look forward to talking with you next quarter.

