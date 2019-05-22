Acorn International, Inc. (ATV) CEO Jacob Fisch on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Acorn International, Inc. (NYSE:ATV) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call May 22, 2019 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Elaine Ketchmere - Investor Relations

Jacob Fisch - President and Chief Executive Officer

Martin Key - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Richard Greulich - REG Capital Advisors

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Acorn International Quarter One Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference to Ms. Elaine Ketchmere. Please go ahead, Ma'am.

Elaine Ketchmere

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for the discussion of our unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2019.

With me today are Mr. Jacob Fisch, our CEO and President; and Mr. Martin Key, our Acting CFO. After our prepared remarks, we will open the line for questions.

Before we continue, I would like to remind you that the discussion today will contain certain Forward-Looking Statements. These forward-looking statements include among others, statements with respect to the Company's continued focus on growing e-commerce sales via streaming content and expansion on its own and third party e-commerce B2C platforms in China and its plan for continued development of Acorn Entertainment and Acorn Streaming among others.

A number of the potential inherent risks and uncertainties that Acorn's business involves are outlined in the Company's public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. As such, actual results may be materially different from the views expressed or anticipated results described today. Acorn International does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law.

Furthermore, the unaudited financial information discussed today is preliminary and subject to potential adjustments. Adjustments maybe identified when audit work has been performed for the Company's year-end audit, which could result in significant differences from this preliminary unaudited financial information.

Now, I will turn the call over to Jacob Fisch, Acorn’s CEO and President, who will discuss some operational highlights for the quarter. Jake.

Jacob Fisch

Great. Thank you, Elaine. Acorn started 2019 on a positive note, posting revenue growth of 68.5% compared to Q1 2018 as well as improving gross margin and profitability at the operating level. Income from continuing operations was 500,000 in the first quarter of 2019 up from a loss of continuing operation of 39,000 in the first quarter of 2018.

In keeping with our strategy to liquidate non-core asset to generate free cash flow, we sold our prior principal office in Shanghai to a third-party in late 2018 and realized a one-time gain of $3.8 million in the first quarter of 2019. Net income attributable to Acorn was 4.8 million up from a net loss attributable to Acorn of 0.2 million in the first quarter to 2018.

During the quarter Acorn's BABA card brand, a posture correction products generated the highest quarterly sales in recent history. This was driven by expansion on third-party e-commerce B2C platforms, and the successful promotion of core products through digital media in China.

Acorn Fresh, which offers high quality fresh food products through e-commerce also generated strong sales growth. Some recent business developments include the launch of AKOL, a new business unit that facilitates development of local Chinese influencers to optimize their ability to convert Acorn's content and product sales.

In addition, we recently joined forces with a Chinese partner under the guidance of the Cultural Department of Zhejiang Province, under which Acorn Entertainment will begin to source opportunities for Western brands and talent for the development of content for the International Zhejiang performing Arts, Music and Culture Center in Hangzhou, Zhejiang China.

Earlier this week, our Board of Directors declared a cash dividend for 2018 of $0.05 per ordinary share or approximately $1 per ADS. Each of which represents 20 ordinary shares and a quarterly dividend of 1.25% per ordinary share or $0.25 per ADS for the first quarter of 2019.

The Board of Directors also approved the dividend policy calling for recurring quarterly dividend of $0.0125 per ordinary share or $0.25 per ADS, subject to quarterly review approval and declaration by the Board.

These cash dividend builds upon the Company's prior shareholder friendly policies of returning cash to shareholders via dividend and share repurchases that reflect the Boards and Management's confidence in our ability to generate excess cash while operating an asset light business and helping achieve attractive growth. I would also like to point out that they do not replace the possibility of special dividends from time-to-time.

Going forward, Acorn will continue to focus on building brands and growing e-commerce. To support this growth, we are also focused on the continued development of Acorn Entertainment and Acorn Streaming.

Now with trade tensions between the U.S. and China making headlines on daily basis, I would like to reiterate a point that we made late last year, we currently do not anticipate any meaningful impact from the trade war, since we generate virtually all of our revenue within China.

With that, I will turn the call over to Martin to discuss our financial results for the quarter. Over to Martin.

Martin Key

Thank you, Jake. Total net revenues in the first quarter of 2019 were $9.2 million up 68.5% from $5.4 million in the first quarter of 2018.This is primarily due to an increase in e-commerce sales and our co-branded products as well as other products.

Gross profit in the first quarter of 2019 was $6.6 million up 73.1% from $3.8 million in the first quarter of 2018. Gross margin was 71.8% in the first quarter of 2019 up from 69.9% in the first quarter of 2018, due to a higher proportion of sales from BABA co-branded products.

Total operating expenses in the first quarter of 2019 was $6.1 million up from $3.8 million in the first quarter of 2018. The increase in operating expenses was due primarily to an increase in selling and marketing expenses to support e-commerce sales.

Higher general and administrative expenses associated with incremental increases in personnel to support growth and a decrease in rental income following the sale of non-core assets in the second quarter of 2018.

Income from continuing operations was $0.5 million in the first quarter of 2019 as compared to a loss from continuing operations of $39,000 in the first quarter 2018. Other income was $4.6 million in the first quarter 2019 due primarily to again on the sale of the Company's former principal office in Shanghai to a third-party. This compares to other income of $50,000 in the first quarter of 2018.

Net income from continuing operations was $4.8 million in the first quarter of 2019 compared to net income from continuing operations of $16,000 in the first quarter of 2018. Net loss from discontinued operations which reflects the sale of majority stake and the Company's [HJX] (Ph) electronic learning products business to a third-party investor and operator in 2017 with $36,000 in the first quarter of 2019 compared to a net loss from discontinued operations of $0.2 million in the first quarter of 2018.

Net income attributable to Acorn was $4.8 million in the first quarter of 2019 compared to a net loss attributable to Acorn of $0.2 million in the first quarter of 2018. As of March 31, 2019 Acorn cash and cash equivalents with restricted cash totaled $17.6 million. This compares to cash and cash equivalents with restricted cash of $20.2 million as of December 31, 2018.

Now, I will turn the call back over to Jake for the closing remarks.

Jacob Fisch

Thanks, Martin. So in closing, we got off to a strong start in 2019. Thanks to a very extent to our success in increasing revenues of our core products, primarily through e-commerce channels. We will continue to leverage Acorn’s 20 years of direct marketing expertise in China to build brand and expand e-commerce sales while developing a Acorn Entertainment and Acorn Streaming. With the healthy balance sheet, earnings growth and attractive target markets we hold a positive outlook for the year head.

We thank you for your support of Acorn and that will conclude the prepared remarks for this section - for the call and I will turn the call back over to the operator for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Richard Greulich with REG Capital Advisors.

Q - Richard Greulich

Good morning. First of all, I wanted to thank you for having a first quarter conference call. I know this is first time in a couple of years you have had that and I really appreciate that. The question I had was the loan receivable that went up now to about I think its 14 million, are those the two loans to the two different companies that Mr. Roche has guaranteed I think.

Jacob Fisch

It's to one company, Cache Hotels and Resorts and it was originally set at 10 million and expanded to a maximum capacity of 15 million.

Richard Greulich

Okay. And what has Cache been doing now really like how many…

Jacob Fisch

The hotel management business, and they manage hotels in China and around the world.

Richard Greulich

What is the outlook for them in terms of number of hotels that they will be managing do you think over the next couple of years?

Jacob Fisch

That is tough for me to speak to unfortunately from this position. So I can't offer too much there.

Richard Greulich

Okay. The available-for-sale securities, I noticed went up from the prior quarter from 38 million to about 39.5 million, assuming that is the [indiscernible] software.

Jacob Fisch

That is, exactly.

Richard Greulich

And has a determination been made yet whether that valuation is what will be at the end of the final audited numbers or is that still under review?

Jacob Fisch

No, I believe that is precise the number that was in our 20, which was validated by the auditing in that report.

Richard Greulich

Okay. And I assume there is no sales of those shares over the last quarter.

Jacob Fisch

There has not been, that is correct.

Richard Greulich

Okay. And were there any share repurchases of Acorn itself during the quarter?

Jacob Fisch

There have not been.

Richard Greulich

Okay. Do you expect in the future to be starting to break out revenues by the different - I don't want to say product categories or the three different divisions if you will, that you mentioned in the press release. Do you expect to start breaking out revenues by those operations?

Jacob Fisch

I would expect to when they become material. At this point, they are very much in support of the primary e-commerce product business. And I believe they will continue to be perhaps an even larger or an increasingly important factor driver of that e-commerce product business. And as we have indicated previously, they themselves could become material driver of revenue, but at this point, they are not and therefore they are not broken out separately.

Richard Greulich

Okay. And the BABA club products, have you started to see any revenues from new product extensions in that area, are these pretty much the same products over the last two years?

Jacob Fisch

We have been launching new products, and they are playing an increasingly - the portion of revenue that they are generating is growing its proportion of the total. And we are continuing to actually look to expand that brand beyond just search, simple brand extension, but actually leverage the decade plus of brand recognition that that brand has in this market to launch a new product. So far we, as we have done quite well in growing that brand over the last several years.

Richard Greulich

Two new items on the balance sheet, and I assume this is as a result of the sale of the headquarters. You have a right of use assets of about a $0.5 million. And you also then have a lease liability of about the same number. Do those relate to the sale of the headquarters?

Jacob Fisch

They don't. for deeper information I will turn it to my finance colleagues, but my understanding basically is that this relates to - we have moved into an office that we rent as appose to own. And I think there may be some new accounting policies that have driven the creation of a separate line item. My colleagues and are nodding. So if you have deeper questions on that, we can answer it, but sounds like I have hit the nail on the head.

Richard Greulich

Thank you very much.

Jacob Fisch

Sure. Thank you very much.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] I'm showing no further questions in the queue at this time.

Elaine Ketchmere

Okay, well thank you everyone for participating in the call today. With that we will conclude the call. And if you have any additional questions, feel free to contact us at ir@chinadrtv.com. And thank you and have a good day.

Operator

Thank you, everyone. This concludes today's teleconference. You may now disconnect.