Royal Dutch Shell Continues To Outperform Its Peers

Upstream production was 3,752 K Boep/d this quarter, down 2.3% compared to a year ago and down 1% sequentially.

Royal Dutch Shell has reported revenues and other income for the 2019 first quarter of $85.66 billion, down 6% year over year and down 18.1% sequentially. It was a beat.

Investment Thesis

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) is my favorite oil supermajor from an investor's point of view and ought to be one of the first oil stocks to be held as a long-term investment in any savvy investor's portfolio.

The company is the last of my "six oil majors" group which includes Exxon Mobil (XOM), BP Plc (BP), Equinor (EQNR), TOTAL S.A. (TOT), and Chevron (CVX) that I covered on Seeking Alpha regularly.

Please read my articles about the 1Q '19 results now published (click on the company name above). Below, the 1Q '19 revenues and net income of the six oil supermajors can be found.

The Anglo-Dutch integrated oil company has never missed one single dividend payment since the end of World War II and has been considered a preferred stock for various institutional investors for many decades.

This oil company is amongst a few essential companies that will support your financial stability through the inescapable good and bad times of this volatile oil market. As long as the developed world needs the energy to survive, companies like Shell are in business.

However, as I have said in my previous articles about Shell and others, I firmly believe that it is always imperative to trade short term a portion of your long-term position to profit plainly from the inherent volatility of the market. This active strategy is even better suited to an oil company such as Shell which often moves in correlation with the oil and gas prices.

Royal Dutch Shell's Jessica Uhl, the CFO, said in the last conference call:

For Shell to deliver a world-class investment case, we need to generate leading, growing and resilient cash flows and returns and be disciplined with our cash allocation. In the first quarter, we did just that.

Royal Dutch Shell - Financial Table 1Q'19, the raw numbers

Royal Dutch Shell 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 Total Revenues and others in $ Billion 72.13 75.83 85.42 89.24 96.77 100.15 102.23 83.74 Total Revenues in $ Billion 72.70 77.73 88.12 91.11 99.27 101.55 104.63 85.66 Net Income in $ Billion 1.55 4.09 3.81 5.90 6.02 5.84 5.59 6.00 EBITDA $ Billion 9.66 13.08 13.33 14.64 15.90 15.84 15.12 16.52 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 2.1% 5.3% 4.3% 6.5% 6.1% 5.7% 5.3% 7.0% EPS diluted in $/share 0.38 0.98 0.92 1.40 1.44 1.40 1.34 1.46 Cash from operating activities in $ Billion 11.29 7.58 7.28 9.43 9.50 12.09 22.02 8.63 CapEx in $ Billion 5.66 5.02 5.86 4.79 5.28 5.80 7.15 2.12 Free Cash Flow in $ Billion 5.63 2.56 1.41 4.64 4.23 6.29 14.87 3.51 Total Cash $ Billion 23.99 20.70 20.31 21.93 19.47 19.11 26.74 21.47 Long term Debt in $ Billion 90.35 88.36 85.67 88.02 80.47 78.38 76.82 92.54 Dividend per share (Nasdaq.com) in $ 0.94 0.94 0.94 0.94 0.94 0.94 0.94 0.94 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 4.15 4.16 4.18 4.19 4.17 4.18 4.15 4.11 Oil Production 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boep/d 3,495 3,657 3,756 3,839 3,442 3,596 3,788 3,752 North America Oil Equivalent Production in K Boep/d - - - 681 697 825 826 844 Global liquid price ($/b) 45.62 47.06 55.28 60.74 66.24 68.21 59.89 57.42 Global Natural gas price ($/Mbtu) 4.30 4.15 4.40 4.95 4.86 4.92 5.75 5.37

Sources: Royal Dutch Shell filings and Morningstar.

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Debt, Free Cash Flow, And Upstream Production

1 - Revenues and other income

Royal Dutch Shell has reported revenues and other income for the 2019 first quarter of $85.66 billion, down 6% year over year and down 18.1% sequentially.

Adjusted net income came at $5.3 billion in the first quarter beating largely expectations or down ~2% year over year, due to weaker refining margins and lower crude prices.

Below is the chart breaking down the earnings per segment from 4Q'18 to 1Q'19.

This quarter saw a weakening of the prices of oil and gas sequentially. Global liquid price of oil was $57.42 compared to $59.89 in 4Q'18. Below are some financial components and trend.

Source: Shell 1Q19 presentation

2 - Free cash flow (organic FCF not including divestitures from Morningstar).

Free cash flow has decreased significantly this quarter compared to the last four precedent quarters of 2018 and is now $28.9 billion yearly and $3.51 billion in 1Q'19 according to Morningstar.

Jessica Uhl, the CFO, said in the last conference call:

Cash flow from operations excluding working capital movements, were $12.1 billion, once again the highest in our sector. This was at an average Brent price of $63 per barrel. Our organic free cash flow for the quarter was $3.4 billion. This includes a working capital impact of some $3.5 billion.

Based on this FCF (not including divestitures), Royal Dutch Shell is passing the FCF test, even with the implementation of a $25 billion buyback shares by the end of 2020. Jessica Uhl said in the conference call:

Our share buyback program is progressing with some $6.75 billion in shares purchased in the last seven months and the next tranche of up to $2.75 billion begins today. The share buyback program is executed under irrevocable contracts of approximately three months with a bank. The contracts allow for some flexibility with respect to the total value of shares purchased and the time period over which they are purchased in order to achieve the best commercial terms.

Shell is paying a current yield of ~5.8%, which is one of the best returns in the oil sector. However, US investors may receive less depending on their specific situation (Please contact your broker). In general, RDS.B is more appropriate for US investors because B shares have no withholding tax applied.

In Shell's case, the company's 'A' shares (LON:RDSA) are listed on the AEX/Euronext in the Netherlands, and the 'B' shares (LON:RDSB) are listed on the London Stock Exchange in the UK... London-listed 'B' shares have no withholding tax applied to the dividend payout thereby putting the full dividend amount (by shares held) into the holder's coffers.

Below is the free cash flow in 1Q'19 for the six oil majors.

3 - Oil-equivalent production and others

Upstream production was 3,752 K Boep/d this quarter, down 2.3% compared to a year ago and down 1% sequentially. Shell started production at Lula North and also shipped its first cargoes of a light condensate from the Prelude LNG project in Australia.

Permian Production is now 370K Boep/d in 1Q'19, an increase of 13% year over year (322K Boep/d in 1Q'18).

New projects are expected to deliver more than 300k Bo/d of new output in 2019 which is qualified by Ben Van Beurden as "more than enough" to offset field declines. The pre-FID options indicated in the 1Q'19 presentation could deliver an optional 1,000K Boep/d.

Note: The company said that the majority of Shell's LNG contracts are bilateral deals connected to the crude prices, with about a three-month lag. This situation may result in lower earnings in 2Q'19 with lower oil prices experienced late in 2018.

Shell production 1Q '19 compared to its peers:

4 - Net debt and cash (effect of accounting-rule changes IFRS 16)

The net debt increased to $71.07 billion at the end of March 2019 compared with nearly $66.09 billion a year earlier. Good progress was due primarily to divestments.

Source: Shell 1Q19 presentation - Cash allocation

Net debt has increased, notably this quarter.

Net debt-to-EBITDA ("TTM") is now 1.12x, which represents the number of years Shell needs to pay off the debt theoretically. It is an excellent ratio that went up recently due to new accounting requirements (IFRS 16).

On a side note: One alternative that should be investigated for Shell investors is Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX) with a dividend yield of 7.68%.

5 - Q2 2019 outlook and 2019.

Source: Shell presentation

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Royal Dutch Shell recent earnings were not stellar but beat expectation, which was better than a few of its peers (e.g., Exxon Mobil for one). My only concern that I can raise with all this positive is that I find the share buyback program a complete waste of money that could be used to reduce debt or acquire assets. The question is not if Shell can or cannot afford such spending but more if it is a viable strategy long term. I have never been positive about spending cash for shares buyback while debt can be reduced, and strategic acquisition may be lurking on the horizon.

Because Shell managed to replace only half its reserves in 2018, many analysts were thinking that the company could eventually use acquisition as a tool to shore up its portfolio especially in the Permian Basin that the CEO Van Beurden qualified as "a bit small." It was enough for the market to conclude that Shell was interested in acquiring a company with a sizeable portfolio in this region. However, Jessica Uhl said in the conference call:

That being said, we've been clear that we like the business. We've transformed the way we run that business, and we now consider ourselves to be one of the top operators certainly in the Permian, and we've got benchmark data to prove that from an operating-cost perspective and from well-cost perspective. So we have confidence in our capability in the space and our ability to create value. So that gives us more interest and appetite to get further exposure in the shales business.

According to Markit, the Permian Basin is expected to generate 5.4 M Bop/d by 2023 - surpassing any single member of OPEC put aside Saudi Arabia.

So far, nothing concrete despite talks with Endeavor Energy Resources late last year for $8 billion.

Technical analysis - short-term and midterm.

RDS.B is forming a perfect symmetrical wedge pattern with line resistance at $66 (light selling recommended depending on the oil prices) and line support at $64 (I recommend a hold on a possible negative breakout with a re-test of $62 or as low as $60 depending on the paramount oil prices).

Symmetrical wedge patterns are showing uncertainty about the future trend, and the proximity of the apex (crossing of the line resistance and line support) suggests that a decisive breakout is about to happen.

The question is to which side? The answer is in the future oil prices, and they have been extremely volatile, attempting to react from multiple opposite signals and threats.

The best course of action is to hold firm and wait for the market to tell you what it wants to do before "jumping on the wagon."

Caveat emptor: As I have indicated above, a significant potential acquisition (Permian) by Shell will probably result in about 4% to 5% decline for the stock price.

