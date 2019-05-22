Deutsche Bank: The Next Capital Raise Is Just A Matter Of Time

The more likely option is another capital call. My money would be on around €5bn, which would dilute DB's already meagre EPS by nearly 40% and push PE from a tolerable 12x to an expensive 16x. DB's share price recently hit another all-time low but this isn't the time to buy.

The problem is Deutsche doesn't have the capital to fund restructuring. A partial sale of DWS might help but at the cost of losing a profitable stream of income.

Management haven't yet said what their standalone strategy will look like but further cost cuts look inevitable, especially in the investment bank.

Commerzbank might be gone, but the risk of Deutsche needing yet another emergency capital raise is not.

Post-Commerzbank, the share resumes its relentless slide

DB has resumed its relentless share price slide following the abandonment of merger talks with Commerzbank on 25 April. Year-to-date the share is now -7% against the European banking sector +4%. On a 1-year view, it is -39% (sector -23%).

Clearly, whatever lingering hope the market had that a tie-up with Commerzbank would provide some form of salvation has vanished. Management have compounded the disappointment by so far failing to articulate a new stand-alone strategy, merely sticking to the existing plan of raising ROE to >4% this year. Indeed, the absence of a long-term plan is becoming one of the hallmarks of CEO Christian Sewing who, since he took over the top job last year, has yet to present any targets for the company beyond 2019.

Returns remain abysmal

A plan is clearly needed since returns for DB remain abysmal with return on equity being just 1.3% in 1Q19. This was partly depressed by various taxes and banking levies that disproportionately fall in the first quarter and management said the true level of ROE was closer to 3.6%. But, we could equally adjust the numbers for coupons on DB's sub-debt that don't get paid until 2Q. Were we to add these in (on a pro-rata basis), then DB's 1Q "normalised" return was sub-3%. With 1Q generally being the most buoyant quarter of the year, it seems a big stretch for DB to get from this level to its target over the next three quarters.

Indeed management seems tacitly to accept the >4% target will be missed given that they say at least 1% of it is to come from "market/event sensitive" elements such as greater client activity and recovery in market share. Their own scorecard in 1Q showed them missing their expectations for all of these.

To give management credit, they are at least delivering on their cost promises. Underlying costs were -7% year-on-year in 1Q and, on an annualised basis, they are trending more or less at the company full-year 2019 target level of €21.8bn, with further savings in the pipeline for coming quarters.

However, achieving cost targets haven't been the problem for DB recently. Rather, it has been defending revenues. The reason returns aren't improving is because whatever cost savings have been achieved they have been nullified by declines in the revenue base. This is clear from the next chart which shows that since 2016 costs have been cut by 11% but that revenues have fallen by an even bigger 16%.

Further restructuring is on the cards

Despite this sobering experience, there really is no other option for DB than to cut costs even more and hope it can eventually tip the balance where cost reduction starts to outpace revenue attrition.

I've run some numbers in the next table to show the return on equity that is currently expected by the consensus of sell-side analysts (a detailed consensus summary is available on the DB website) and what additional level of cost savings would be necessary to lift these returns higher.

To summarise:

Current market consensus is for ROE to miss the company's target of >4% this year and to be just 1.2%. In fact, the market doesn't even see the 4% hurdle being reached by 2021, where consensus is still only 3%.

Any additional restructuring wouldn't yield instant results, so it's probably sensible to think about scenarios for how the company might get to better ROE outcomes on a 2-3 year view.

If we assume management resets the 4% target for attainment in 2021, then the additional level of cost savings that would be necessary (assuming market consensus revenues and loan impairments) over that timeframe is €3.5bn.

If management were to pursue a higher ROE target, say 6%, the required cost save increases to €6bn by 2021 (assuming flat revenues).

€6bn probably isn't a credible ambition (even if many would say the resulting 6% ROE is still woefully inadequate); it would be close to a 30% cost reduction versus current levels. But €3.5bn could be credible, amounting to a 16% save versus current levels, which isn't a lot more than DB has already achieved in the last three years (11% since 2016).

It also has a nice symmetry to it, being very similar to the level of cost save that was targeted by the last CEO, John Cryan, between 2015 and 2018 (€3.8bn).

DB can't afford more restructuring without a capital raise

If we accept this level of additional cost reduction is necessary, indeed unavoidable, then the question turns to how to fund it.

A good rule of thumb in banking is that the restructuring charges needed to achieve a given level of cost savings are generally around 100%. So to achieve €3.5bn of cost cuts, it's realistic to think DB would need to book €3.5bn of restructuring charges.

There are only two ways these can be funded.

They can be absorbed through the P&L and booked against existing shareholders equity or, New capital can be raised

The first option really isn't available to DB. Current profits are minimal with market consensus seeing only €0.7bn net profit this year. And the capital position is shaky. As of 1Q19, the regulatory capital ratio was 13.7%. DB has a 13% minimum target. Absorbing €3.5bn of restructuring costs would push the ratio to the limit of this target and would risk further unsettling debt investors who are already nervous about DB's solvency judging by the company's ever-increasing CDS spreads (5-year spreads are 180bps compared to peer levels of 50-60bps).

This leaves the capital raise option. This is the time-honoured path followed by most incoming DB CEOs. There have been three capital increases since 2010 under successive CEOs, the last being the €8bn rights issue carried out by John Cryan in April 2017 to fund his "Strategy 2020" restructuring.

Current CEO Christian Sewing has so far bucked the trend but the need for more capital looks like it's behind some of his recent moves:

Part of the plan for merging with Commerzbank reportedly involved raising up to €10bn of fresh equity (see FT article here). This would have been consistent with DB's tactic in the past of burying capital calls in M&A transactions. For example, the €10.2bn rights issue in 2010 was justified on the basis of taking over Postbank (even though Postbank cost only half that amount)

More recently DB has been in discussions with other banks about selling or merging its asset management arm, DWS. DB owns 78% of DWS, a stake currently valued at €4.5bn. I very much doubt DB wants to cede control over DWS seeing as it is the highest ROE business it owns. But even selling down to 50% could free up ~€1.5bn of equity.

My money is on a DB raising up to €5bn

To my mind, the only questions are when and how much capital DB decides to raise to fund another restructuring push. I think the question of "if" has already been decided by DB's lack of success thus far in delivering the improvement in ROE it has promised.

The ultimate size of capital raise will depend on a number of factors. But if my calculation of at least €3.5bn additional required restructuring charges is correct I'd expect the capital raise to be pitched at a slightly higher amount so DB can argue it is not only funding the cost plan but also bolstering its regulatory capital position.

€5bn seems a realistic number and would be below the 10% of current equity threshold above which DB would be required by German law to conduct a rights issue. €5bn could be done via placement or bookbuilding, avoiding the hassle of publishing a prospectus, etc.

Valuation remains unattractive when dilution is factored in

From a valuation standpoint, the problem with raising any equity is that the share price is now so low that hefty dilution is unavoidable. The table below lays out the figures.

In short, if we assume a placement is done around the current share price then raising €5bn requires issuing another 750 million shares or 40% of current shares outstanding.

Consensus EPS for 2020 is currently €0.6 per share putting the PE multiple at a tolerable 12x. But with dilution, EPS falls to €0.4 and PE rises to an uncomfortable 16x.

Conclusion

DB trades at all-time lows and at a price to net asset multiple (0.25x) rarely seen in bank shares outside of insolvency situations.

But the failure of the Commerzbank talks puts the onus on management to come up with an alternative stand-alone strategy that can raise returns above their current derisory levels.

This will inevitably have to involve further restructuring and cost cuts that DB doesn't currently have the financial wherewithal to fund.

The likelihood is therefore that shareholders will be asked to put their hands in their pockets yet again.

With this prospect hanging over the shares it's not hard to see why they remain in relentless decline and the diluted multiples are not appealing. This is a falling knife that's still to be avoided.

