TransDigm's Regulatory Risk

Investing in TransDigm stock is essentially a bet that there will be no significant regulatory reform.

Last Wednesday's House Oversight Committee meeting on TransDigm's pricing resulted in a bipartisan condemnation of TransDigm's business model and calls for increased scrutiny.

TransDigm's businesses model, selling single-source aerospace and defense products at inflated prices, depends on the absence of regulatory reform that would materially impact the business.

Transdigm's (TDG) business model is a pure private equity model which produces private equity sized profits. TransDigm acquires Aerospace and Defence companies that provide single-source products for which the demand is inelastic, and increases the price of these products. This article focuses on the likelihood of regulatory reform materially impacting TransDigm's business model.

In February, due to a congressional request prompted by whistleblowers, the Department of Defense conducted a Review of Parts Purchased From TransDigm Group Inc. The review found that TransDigm earned excess profits on 46 of 47 parts purchased by the defense logistics agency. This report recommended that TransDigm voluntarily repay $16 million of excess profit to the federal government. TransDigm has failed to repay the federal government. This failure to repay prompted a House Oversight Committee hearing.

Fireworks from the House Oversight Committee Hearing

As Democrat Rep. Khanna who filed the initial congressional request for a review of parts purchased from TransDigm stated,

Mr. Stein and Mr. Howley free bit of advice you got a bipartisan Congress saying you should pay back sixteen million dollars you owe the taxpayers we in Congress can almost agree on nothing I mean it's remarkable that we agree on this you got the Secretary of Defense's representative saying you should pay back sixteen million dollars your big risk is that Fox and Friends will cover this and have a presidential tweet asking you to pay back the money so before we get to that kind of point why not just a company is worth 21 billion dollars why not just pay back 16 million dollars?"

To which TransDigm founder, Nick Howley, responded,

The DoD is a good customer, and we value the relationship, but we also have other constituencies that we have to think about. We have private shareholders, we have employees we have a management, we have commercial customers, and we're concerned about implying that we've done something wrong here or something illegal."

TransDigm is understandably reluctant to admit that they have price-gouged the DoD. Indicating guilt could expose TransDigm to litigation on behalf of its price-gouged customers. However, this response refusing to refund the DoD made many legislators on both sides of the aisle furious. One Republican member stated bluntly,

I don't know why we continue to do business with a company that won't pay it back."

The reason that the DoD continues to do business with TransDigm is that they have no other option. Most of TransDigm's products are considered mission-critical, meaning that if the Dod decided not to do business with TransDigm, mission-critical defensive systems would suffer and national security would be compromised.

What Regulatory Reform Could Look Like

Lowering the limit for the requirement of Provision of Cost Data

The requirement for which defense contractors have to provide cost data could be lowered, or even eliminated from it's present $2 million. This regulatory change could lead to the...

Increased Reengineering of TransDigm Products by the Department of Defense

If TransDigm is required to provide cost-data, it will improve the ability of the Dod to determine reverse engineering TransDigm products will produce cost savings. The Dod has already reverse engineered at least one TransDigm product at a lower cost. If made public, cost-data could also prompt the entry of small businesses into TransDigm's monopolized markets, which would drive down TransDigm's profits.

The Likelihood of Regulatory Reform

So what is the likelihood of regulatory reform materially impacting TransDigm business in the next few years?

I think that it is low given the lack of media coverage and because of the lack of reform in the past. The DoD wrote a report about TransDigm's business practices in 2006, recommending a voluntary refund which never occurred.

Though I think the likelihood of regulatory reform is low, I believe it has increased given how heated the congressional hearing was to the point where it is material to investors. As one congressman said,

I can tell you that once you raise an issue in a bipartisan way like this, it makes us look for other things".

TransDigm Investors should be very aware that the company is under the congressional microscope. Particularly since TransDigm's CEO's congressional statement in regards to allegations that DoD contracts were structured in such a way so that cost-data was unreported is contradicted by sworn testimony from a former TransDigm employee.

Is it your testimony that nobody was ever coached to do that no one was ever coached to split a contract? Okay, I'm not aware of any instance where that happened... All right so we have testimony from one of your former employees that contradicts what you've just said here under oath."

The Consequences of Regulatory Reform

Regulatory reform could have a significant impact on TransDigm's business, given TransDigm's high level of debt.

Data by YCharts

If the federal government managed to pass legislation that resulted in TransDigm earning what the report indicates to be a reasonable rate of profit (15%), it is unlikely that the company will be able to repay its debts due to its debt-financed acquisitions of which the repayment of relies on the prospect of decades of price gouging.

Conclusion and Forward-Looking

TransDigm's continued success depends on a lack of regulatory reform. Without regulatory change, TransDigm will continue to raise the prices of its current and future products.

TransDigm's business model is unsustainable on such an increasingly large scale. As TransDigm expands, the scrutiny and likelihood of regulatory reform will only increase. However, as it stands right now, TransDigm, rather than the Department of Defense holds all the cards as the provider of mission-critical parts.

As long as TransDigm evades regulatory reform, the stock is a strong buy given TransDigm's strong bargaining power for its single-source products. If regulatory reform occurs, TransDigm is a strong sell given the size of its debt, and dependence on price-gouging.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.