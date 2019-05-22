BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Is In A Very Tough Position After BCX7353 Phase 3 'Success'

The stock plunged more than 50% despite phase 3 success as the results were underwhelming and far inferior to Takeda's Takhzyro.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) announced that its phase 3 study of BCX7353 in HAE patients met the primary endpoint, but the stock lost more than half its value. The reason for the plunge despite the successful topline is simple – the results are deeply unsatisfying as BCX7353 has shown significantly worse efficacy than its approved competitor Takzhyro. BioCryst tried to tout some of the results from the study, such as 50% of patients achieving a greater than 70% decline in HAE attacks vs. 15% of placebo-treated patients, but that’s not nearly enough. BioCryst went into this readout significantly undercapitalized with 12 months of cash and I'm not a buyer at any level for the time being. I remain interested in the company’s factor D inhibitor, but the question here is can BioCryst make it past the phase 1 trial given its cash balance? I don’t think this still clinically unproven asset is worth taking the risk right now.

Takzhyro too high a hurdle for BCX7353

I wrote about the efficacy hurdle for BCX7353 in my previous article. Takeda’s (YAK) Takhzyro demonstrated excellent efficacy in its phase 3 trial – attack reductions were in the 73% to 87% range. The results BCX7353 demonstrated are not anywhere near those levels:

The 150mg dose showed a 44% reduction vs. placebo.

The 110mg dose showed a 30% reduction vs. placebo.

Both results were statistically significant and the trial met the primary endpoint, but if the results are taken into context and compared to Takhzyro, I doubt the convenience of an oral drug is enough vs. the injectable Takhzyro. After all, preventing an HAE attack, which can be deadly, is the primary reason for taking a prophylactic drug and Takhzyro does that much better than BCX7353.

I believe the commercial attractiveness of BCX7353 after these results is not anywhere near the necessary levels to drive upside for the stock, and we should also take the company’s dire financial position into consideration (more on that later).

There were no serious safety issues in the trial. There were two discontinuations in the BCX7353 arms, one due to GI side effects and the second due to elevated liver enzyme – this is somewhat concerning, but the company noted this is the only liver-related adverse event in all BCX7353-treated patients.

Management believes there's still an opportunity for the drug. They talked about the launch strategy which will involve heavy sampling as they believe patients will try it and those who see the efficacy and like it are likely to stay on the drug given the high compliance rates in the study. The second area of focus will be reducing barriers to access around the world, and this may involve competitive pricing of the drug.

Aside from these two focus points, the company also noted that patients that have equal to or less than two HAE attacks per month do much better on BCX7353 (the 150mg dose) – these patients saw a 66% reduction in attacks (vs. a 44% reduction for the total population). And this is the majority of the HAE patient population since the average attack rate is approximately one per month.

Overall, it seems to me that BCX7353 is an approvable drug, but a drug with limited commercial potential given the strong and significantly better competitor already on the market.

BioCryst’s dire financial position

BioCryst ended Q1 2019 with $121.6 million in cash and equivalents and operating cash use of $27.1 million in the quarter. The company guided for net operating cash use of $105 million to $130 million in 2019 which translates to a cash runway of roughly four quarters (assuming it's completely used, so, effectively less than four quarters).

In February 2019, BioCryst entered into a $100 million secured credit facility with MidCap Financial Trust that provided immediate access to $20 million and the ability to draw another $50 million of milestone-based non-dilutive capital. If BCX7353’s trial is deemed a successful milestone, this could extend the cash runway by almost two quarters, which would be mid-2020. And the soonest the company could launch BCX7353 is late 2020 in the United States and 1H 2021 in Europe.

I think this is a very tough financial position for BioCryst as I believe cash burn is likely to increase as the company prepares for the launch of BCX7353, and I believe that the existing cash balance will run out before the approval and launch (and as mentioned earlier in the article, I don’t have high hopes for the launch to be successful).

Additional considerations

BioCryst also is working on BCX7353 for acute HAE attacks, but this study is about to start this summer and complete sometime in 2H 2020. That's too far out to matter and I would not expect excellent results anyway.

And as I mentioned in my previous article, one of the reasons I was interested in BioCryst is its factor D inhibitor BCX9930, which just entered the clinic and which will report phase 1 results in healthy volunteers in Q4 2019. But this is hardly a catalyst for the stock and it will take time to see proof of concept phase 2 data in patients. BioCryst will remain on my watchlist due to this asset, but I would not invest in the stock due to the lack of supportive clinical data at this point.

The third asset, BCX9250, is about to enter the clinic in 2H 2019, but also will take time to report proof of concept results.

Conclusion

BioCryst is not investable in its current state. BCX7353 (if approved) will face superior competition and I'm concerned with the company’s financial health. There are also no meaningful catalysts to push the stock higher from current levels in the next 6-12 months. I remain interested in BCX9930 (the factor D inhibitor) and that’s the reason BioCryst will remain on my watchlist, but I'm not nearly enough optimistic on BCX9930 to take a position as we are yet to see its clinical efficacy and safety.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article reflects the author's personal opinion and should not be regarded as a buy or sell recommendation or investment advice in any way.