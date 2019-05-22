Apple's Goal In The Second Biggest Smartphone Market

Apple's business in India is unlikely to make up for the staggering losses it is seeing in the Greater China region.

Apple (AAPL) wants to improve its presence in the second biggest smartphone market. But it is facing several big hurdles. In the last few weeks, Apple has announced big discounts in India to improve sales. It is also opening its first retail store in India to improve the premium brand image.

In a recent article, Bloomberg mentioned that Apple's Indian iPhone shipments fell by a staggering 75% in the first quarter of 2019. Big discounts and a retail store might help Apple to some extent, but these changes are unlikely to move the needle for the company in this region.

Big but saturated market

Source: Canalys

We can see from the above chart that the overall growth in this region has moderated to only 1.7%. This is a sign that the market is saturated and we might start seeing a fall in total shipments from next year, similar to the trend shown by China. According to a report by Counterpoint Research, the premium segment (above $400) has also seen only 8% growth.

The premium segment in India is dominated by three players: Samsung, OnePlus, and Apple. Close to 92% of the premium segment is divided between these three players.

Source: Counterpoint Research

Apple is behind both Samsung and OnePlus in the market share race within the premium segment.

Overcoming challenges

Apple faces three big challenges within this region. The first challenge is the massive difference in pricing for Apple devices and the other two premium smartphone competitors. Apple has tried to attract more customers by giving big discounts in the last few weeks. It is now offering 64GB iPhone XR at a discount of $259. However, the current price of INR 59,000 ($842) is still much higher than the flagship product from OnePlus.

Source: Amazon.in, iPhone XR priced at INR 59,889 ($850) compared to OnePlus 6T at INR 32,999 ($470). The number of ratings for OnePlus 6T is also much higher than XR.

Apple can further reduce these prices when it starts building the iPhone XR locally. Local production will reduce import tariffs. Apple's main supplier, Foxconn, is in talks to start local manufacturing in the second half of 2019.

Besides discounts and local manufacturing, Apple is also looking to gain a better retail presence in this region. It will be opening the first retail store within the next few months in India. This gives the company a better understanding of the local needs and improve its branding.

Smaller market size

Tim Cook had mentioned earlier that he would like to have over 10 million iPhone shipments from India. Apple is nowhere close to that level. One of the main reason is that the premium segment is much smaller. The growth rate of the premium segment has also dropped into single digits which shows some sign of saturation. Both Samsung and OnePlus have a much better pricing and retail network in this region. Hence, it is unlikely that Apple will gain a major boost in sales due to new initiatives.

India is within the Rest of Asia Pacific region according to Apple's filings.

Source: Apple Filings

The entire Rest of Asia Pacific (which includes India) had sales of only $3.61 billion compared to total net sales of $58 billion. This region made up only 6.2% of the revenue base of the company. In addition to that, there was a 9% drop in net sales on a YoY basis. On the other hand, even after the massive drop in sales in Greater China, that region made up 18% of the revenue base.

Hence, it is unlikely that Rest of Asia Pacific region will be able to move the needle for the company to kick-start growth. Strong competition from Samsung and OnePlus along with saturation of premium segment will make it difficult for Apple to report a strong sales growth from India.

Investor Takeaway

Apple has shown a fall in net sales in Greater China region. The company hopes to make up for some of the loss by growing rapidly in India. But it is facing tough competition from Samsung and OnePlus. Apple is in the third position within the premium segment in this region. The premium segment saw single-digit growth in the last quarter which points to saturation of the market.

It would be difficult for Apple to replace the sales in Greater China from this region due to smaller overall size of the market. Opening retail stores, the start of local manufacturing, and bigger discounts might give a boost to Apple's sales in India, but it is unlikely that we will see a massive surge in sales for iPhones in this region. Investors should look at these international regions to gauge the long-term growth potential of Apple stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.