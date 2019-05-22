Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs - HYB Is A Buying Opportunity With Fully Covered Dividend

We also recommend being prepared with hedging reaction in case of turbulence and increased volatility in the high-yield closed-end funds.

In this article, we will focus on New America High Income Fund as a potential addition to your portfolio based on the good past results and the attractive discount which it is traded at.

Most of the closed-end funds from the sector are traded at a positive Z-score, so you need to be cautious when you select your long positions.

The uncertain situation around the trade deal continues to be a worrying factor for the market participants and the high-yield bonds reported losses for a second consecutive week.

Introduction

The closed-end funds from the high-yield sector significantly increased their prices over the past four months. Currently, most of them are traded at positive Z-scores, which is an indication that they have lost most of their statistical edge. Still, they are traded at high discounts, but we are cautious when we select our positions due to the lack of statistical edge. I still see several interesting buying opportunities in the sector, which I am going to discuss with you in this article.

This week I have decided to present to you New America High Income Fund (HYB) as a buying opportunity. A proven closed-end fund which outperformed most of its peers over the past years by return on the net asset value. It has a very stable dividend which is fully covered by the latest earnings. Currently, it is traded at a 10.78% discount and may be an interesting option for those of you who are looking for additions to their portfolios.

The Benchmark

The stock market fell sharply on Monday after China decided to raise tariffs on some U.S. goods as the ongoing trade war between the two countries continues. Logically, the worrying situation impacted the high-yield sector and in the first day of the week, we saw a decline of $0.79 per share in the price of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG). Later, the optimism prevailed and some of the losses have been erased. Nevertheless, the price of the main benchmark of the high-yield bonds remained in the red territory on a weekly basis with $0.29 per share.

Source: Barchart, iBoxx $ High Yield Corp Bond iShares

Statistical Comparison And Spread Review Of The Sector

The spread is simply the compensation a bond investor receives over the risk-free rate, which in this case is the U.S. Treasury rate. On a weekly basis, we notice an increase of 0.07 bps. which is justified compensation if we take into consideration the situation around the trade deal.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts, US High Yield Master II Option-Adjusted Spread and US High Yield Master II Effective Yield

Below, you can find a statistical comparison between HYG and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). As discussed, we observe a low correlation between the two sectors - it is 0.67 points for the last 200-day period:

Source: Author's software

On the other hand, we have a statistical comparison between HYG and the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY). There is definitely a stronger relationship between them for the last 80 days. As you see, it is 0.98 points.

Source: Author's software

The News

Source: Yahoo News, High Yield Closed-End Funds News

Over the past week, we did not see any interesting news which can affect the sector.

Review Of High-Yield CEFs

Weekly % Changes In The Sector

Source: CEFConnect.com

1. Lowest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Our analysis starts with a review of a statistical indicator called Z-score. Basically, we use it to figure out whether the fund is overpriced or undervalued. The Z-score indicator shows us how many times the discount/premium deviates from its mean for a specific period. If there is no fundamental reason behind the deviation from the mean we can review the fund and rely on the mean reversion strategy.

Just one paragraph above we saw the changes in the sector over the past week. No doubt, the chart shows that the week was not positive for the closed-end funds from the sector. In general, the prices in the sector fell more than the net asset values and it is logical to expect lower Z-scores this time.

From the high-yield funds which are traded at negative Z-score, I am interested in Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc. (AIF). As I reason for the lower Z-score I see the recent slight decrease in the dividend which to be honest is not a very worrying fact in my eyes. The change was very small from $0.1070 to $0.1020 per share. However, the current yield of 8.37% is still very attractive and it fully covered by the recent earnings. Also, our readers will be happy to see that the UNII balance per share remains in positive territory.

Source: CEFdata.com

2. Highest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

I know most of the investors are not big fans of the "Sell" positions but even if you are not active trader it will be good to have a hedging reaction of your long positions. Currently, the market situation does not seem very stable due to the trade deal negotiations and we should be prepared for every outcome.

We observe three funds with Z-score above 2.00 points which can be used as a hedging reaction. If you still do not want to take "Short" positions, my recommendation is just to stay away from them when you are seeking long positions to your portfolio. Based on the Z-score they are overpriced at that moment. My favorite hedging reaction continues to be Invesco High Income Trust II (VLT) which is traded at 2.00 points Z-score and 5.75% discount. This discount is higher compared to the average one for the last five years.

Source: Morningstar.com, Invesco High Income Trust II

The average Z-score of the high-yield CEFs is 0.85 points. On a weekly basis, we find a decrease of 0.09 bps of the average value. At the end of December, we had -3.43 points average Z-score, and now, it is slightly below 1.00 point.

Source: CEFConnect.com

3. Biggest Discount:

Source: CEFConnect.com

We have already seen that the prices reacted more on the current market environment which is a prerequisite to see higher discounts in the sector. If you are seeking new potential "Buys" for your portfolio, you may find it reasonable to start from this table just because all of the representatives offer a discount of more than 10.00%.

My personal opinion is that Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) deserves attention. You can buy this fund at 10.92% discount from its net asset value. It still has one of the lowest Z-scores and one of the highest yields in the sector. Compared to its peers we can consider it as undervalued based on its spread between price and net asset value.

Source: CEFdata.com

The monthly dividend is $0.1000 per share and the yield on the price is 8.75%. Over the past five years, the management team managed to keep the dividend very stable with only two major changes. On top of that, you will find out that the latest earnings is high enough to cover the current dividend.

Source: CEFAnalyzer.com

The average discount/premium of the high-yield CEFs is -7.05%. Last week, the average spread between prices and net asset values was -6.98%.

Source: CEFConnect.com

4. Highest Premium:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Absolutely no pressure for the price of Barings Participation Investors (MPV). The price of the fund reported an increase of 2.78% and continues to be the participants with the highest premium in the sector. As I main reason for this trust, I see the good past results which were achieved by the management. However, I do not recommend to buy funds which are traded at a high premium.

For my perspective, MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) may be a very good "Short" candidate if we see turbulence in the sector. As you see, we can easily categorize this CEF as overpriced if we use discount/premium as a reason.

Source: Morningstar.com, MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

Here is the full picture of the funds from the sector. Below, we have depicted their discount/premium and their Z-score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Above are the funds that outperformed their peers by return on net asset value for the past five years. The average return on NAV for that period is 4.91% for the sector. As you can see, most of the current yields on price and net asset value are higher than the historical ones. The situation seems justified because this year we saw two sharp declines in the prices of the funds.

6. Highest Distribution Rate:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Five funds from the sector have yield more than 9.00%. Keep in mind that NHS offers a current yield of 9.35% and should be in the fourth position. The information is still not updated in CEFconnect. The average yield on the price for the sector is 8.22%, and the average yield on net asset value is 7.63%. The difference between the two values can be easily explained by the spread between the price and the net asset values of the funds.

Source: CEFConnect.com

7. Lowest Effective Leverage:

Source: CEFConnect.com

We have two funds which are not leveraged and three which use leverage below 10%. The average leverage for the sector is 26.84%. Below, you can see the relationship between the effective leverage of the funds and their yield on net asset value.

Source: CEFConnect.com

Statistical Comparison And Potential Trades

Throughout the review, we saw that New America High Income Fund (HYB) is one of the funds with the highest discount in the sector. It is true that it does not have the lowest Z-score in the sector but I think it may be a very interesting option for those of you who want to include high-yield fund with stable dividend in their portfolio.

Source: CEFConnect.com

Strategy & Investment Approach

The fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company with a leveraged capital structure. The fund's investment objective is to provide high current income, while seeking to preserve stockholders' capital, through investment in a professionally managed, diversified portfolio of "high yield" fixed-income securities, commonly known as "junk bonds." The fund invests primarily in "high yield" fixed-income securities rated in the lower categories by established rating agencies, consisting principally of fixed income securities rated "BB" or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation ("S&P") or "Ba" or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. ("Moody's"), and subject to applicable bank credit facility requirements, non-rated securities deemed by the Investment Adviser to be of comparable quality. The fixed-income securities in which the Fund invests are regarded by the rating agencies, on balance, as predominately speculative with respect to capacity to pay interest and repay principal in accordance with the terms of the obligation. Such securities may also be subject to greater market price fluctuations than lower yielding, higher rated debt securities; credit ratings do not reflect this market risk. An investment in the Fund involves a number of significant risks, which are increased due to the Fund's leveraged capital structure. No assurance can be given that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

Valuation

Currently, the fund is traded at a 10.78% discount. The spread between its price and the net asset value is relatively high compared to its peers and the chart below proves it. As we saw in our review, the average discount of the sector is 7.05%.

Data by YCharts

Source: CEFdata.com

Current Yield And Past Results

We do have a yield on the price of 7.59% and yield on the net asset value of 6.78%. The current distribution is $0.0550 and it is paid on a monthly basis. Two very important facts which I want to highlight here. The first one is related to the soundness of the dividend. Over the past decade, it was changed only a few times due to the changes in the market environment. The small fluctuations and stability of the distributions make HYB a perfect choice for the investors who want to increase the returns of their portfolios.

Source: CEFAnalyzer.com

The second very important point which I want to discuss is related to past results. The management team of HYB proves its quality and managed to outperform most of its peers by return on net asset value for the last five and ten years.

Source: CEFConnect.com

Earnings/Coverage Ratio

Talking about consistency and protection of the dividend we have to take a look at the earnings of the fund. The important information for us is whether the fund is able to keep that dividend based on its earnings. The current earnings coverage ratio is 100.18%. The latest earnings per share is enough high to cover the monthly dividend of $0.0550.

Source: CEFdata.com

Source: CEFdata.com

Portfolio Quality And Composition

The portfolio information is showing us that the main distribution is between "B" and "BB" ratings. The assets from issuers located in the United States are 81.48%, and the "Energy" and "Cable Operators" sectors have the biggest weights.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

Duration And Leverage

Duration is a measure of the sensitivity of the price of a bond or other debt instrument to a change in interest rates. It is really important characteristics of the closed-end funds which invest in fixed income instruments. The duration of the portfolio of HYB is only 3.79 years which is in line with the average duration in the sector. The effective leverage which is used by the fund is 30.44%.

Source: CEFConnect.com

Hedging Reaction

As you know, one of our purposes is to be prepared always for unexpected events and outcomes. Therefore, we insist on having a hedging reaction to our positions. As a hedge, we can use the Invesco High Income Trust II. They have a pretty strong correlation between their net asset values. Additionally, VLT has one of the highest Z-scores in the sector at that moment.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

The high-yield sector does not provide us with significant arbitrage opportunities at present. Most of the CEFs are trading at discounts, and it is difficult to find so many potential "Short" candidates. On the other hand, there are still interesting funds which provide us with an attractive valuation to review them as a potential "Buy" candidates.

Based on the data that I have reviewed, HYB can be a potential addition to your portfolio.

Note: This article was originally published on May 19, 2019, and, as such, some figures and charts might not be entirely up to date.

